Highly Decorated US Military Officer Resigns and Sacrifices Pension in Protest to Vaccine Mandate

Now-former Lieutenant Colonel Bradley Miller has resigned from his post in the Army after serving the United States military for over 19 years, citing the Pentagon’s irresponsible and unlawful mRNA mandate.

“I left the army with my integrity intact and my oath to the Constitution unbroken,” Miller said. And so he did.

A highly decorated military officer, Miller commanded a battalion in the 101st Airborne Division, and he was a graduate of the Army’s prestigious School of Advanced Military Studies (SAMS).

When Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin issued the order mandating the mRNA “vaccine,” Miller issued a strong rebuttal.

By Jordan Schachtel

Miller wrote:

“I believe the vaccines are both unnecessary and dangerous. I believe they represent far more of a risk to individual and collective readiness than the COVID-19 virus against which they ostensibly guard. Therefore, I believe the more responsible decision that I could make for the health of myself and those around me is to refuse to take the vaccines. I have never refused a vaccine required by the Army before, and have received many vaccines over the years.”

Despite being just months away from qualifying for a pension, Miller then resigned in protest of the Pentagon’s mRNA mandate.

The Department of Defence “vaccine” mandate, which is being enforced on extrajudicial grounds, has created a massive readiness and preparedness crisis within the US military, as the mRNA injection has failed to live up to its safe and effective marketing.

Read more: Military whistleblowers: DOD’s legally dubious mRNA mandate has harmed readiness, produced widespread injuries

Thousands of soldiers have applied for a religious exemption to the mandate, as that was the only avenue to contest the requirement. In response, the military created a digital tool to deny exemptions en masse.

Read more: Military created prohibited digital tool to swiftly deny exemptions to its unlawful Covid-19 vaccine mandate

In a new interview with NTD news, Miller explained that he did not apply for a religious exemption as a matter of principle.

“I was a hard refusal. Not because I don’t have extreme religious objections to these injections. I do … but in my mind, having a religious objection would almost concede that the shots are safe or the shots are effective.”

He continued:

“I didn’t want an exception for myself. I was against this mandate from 0 to 100. I wanted it rescinded, wholesale. I still want it rescinded wholesale. At no time was I looking for an exception for myself.”

Because Miller resigned, it rendered him ineligible for a retirement pension. He explains why he made the decision anyway:

“Yes, I gave up my command. I gave up my career. I gave up my retirement pension. But I still think I came out a winner, because after 19 years of service, I left the army with my integrity intact and my oath to the Constitution unbroken.”

LTC Bradley Miller, who resigned over the vaccine mandate, said in his resignation letter: “Continued service would equate to an unspoken endorsement of what I consider to be an act of medical fraud and misconduct perpetrated on military service members.” https://t.co/OpHVoQJvyn — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) November 18, 2022

The military whistleblower site TRMLX has much more on the Miller saga, including his powerful rebuttal memo.

About the Author

Jordan Schachtel is an independent investigative journalist. He has published articles in Breitbart, The Federalist and more.

The above is an article by Schachtel titled ‘Army officer resigns commission in defiance of unlawful Pentagon vax mandate’. You can read more of his articles and follow Schatchtel on his Substack ‘The Dossier’ HERE.