PfizerGate: Australian Government confirms a 1,356% increase in Excess Deaths occurred in the first 7 months of 2022

Official figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirm that Australia recorded 15 times more excess deaths in the first 7 months of 2022 than it did throughout the whole of 2020.

Further figures also reveal the country suffered 8.5 times more excess deaths in 2021 following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection than it did in 2020 prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, they host a wealth of data on excess deaths throughout 2022. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OECD database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

And it shows excess deaths across Australia by week in 2020, 2021 and 2022 compared to the 2015-2019 five-year average.

The above chart reveals that Australia actually suffered fewer deaths than expected throughout the vast majority of 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was a different story in 2021 however, with weeks 34 to 36 being the only weeks where deaths were less than the five-year average.

But as you can see from the above, something has gone drastically wrong in 2022 because the country has suffered significant excess deaths week on week since the beginning of the year.

The following chart shows the overall totals for each year –

Australia actually only recorded 1,303 excess deaths in 2020 whilst the world was allegedly in the midst of a “deadly” pandemic.

Unfortunately, this then increased by 747% to 11,042 excess deaths in 2021 following the roll-out of a Covid-19 injection that was supposed to reduce excess deaths being recorded around the world due to the alleged Covid-19 virus.

But by the end of July 2022, Australia had suffered more excess deaths in 7 months than it had in the previous two years combined, with 18,973 excess deaths, representing a 1,356% increase on 2020.

It is not known why so many people are suddenly dying across the country, but data provided by the UK Government suggests the cause may well be the very thing that was supposed to reduce deaths, the Covid-19 injections.

The data was published in July by the UK Government organisation known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England using figures extracted from the ONS dataset –

A more detailed breakdown of the above figures by individual age groups can be found here. But the following chart for 50 to 59-year-olds gives you a good idea of what the data reveals –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds were more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59–year-olds.

May was the worst month for partly vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds, as they were 170% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds.

Whereas January was the worst month for double-vaccinated 50-59-year-olds, as they were 115% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds.

By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple-vaccinated 50-59-year-olds were 17% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 332 per 100k among the triple-vaccinated and a mortality rate of 282.9 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Therefore, by May 2022, unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds were the least likely to die among all vaccination groups.

The data published by the UK Government is indisputable evidence that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of death, and is therefore causing more deaths than would have otherwise occurred if the Covid-19 vaccine has not been rolled-out.

This is most likely why official figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirm Australia recorded 15 times more excess deaths in the first 7 months of 2022 than it did throughout the whole of 2020.