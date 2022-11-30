PfizerGate: Australian Government confirms a 1,356% increase in Excess Deaths occurred in the first 7 months of 2022

Official figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirm that Australia recorded 15 times more excess deaths in the first 7 months of 2022 than it did throughout the whole of 2020.
Further figures also reveal the country suffered 8.5 times more excess deaths in 2021 following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection than it did in 2020 prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, they host a wealth of data on excess deaths throughout 2022. You can find that data for yourself here.
The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OECD database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
And it shows excess deaths across Australia by week in 2020, 2021 and 2022 compared to the 2015-2019 five-year average.
The above chart reveals that Australia actually suffered fewer deaths than expected throughout the vast majority of 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was a different story in 2021 however, with weeks 34 to 36 being the only weeks where deaths were less than the five-year average.
But as you can see from the above, something has gone drastically wrong in 2022 because the country has suffered significant excess deaths week on week since the beginning of the year.
The following chart shows the overall totals for each year –
Australia actually only recorded 1,303 excess deaths in 2020 whilst the world was allegedly in the midst of a “deadly” pandemic.
Unfortunately, this then increased by 747% to 11,042 excess deaths in 2021 following the roll-out of a Covid-19 injection that was supposed to reduce excess deaths being recorded around the world due to the alleged Covid-19 virus.
But by the end of July 2022, Australia had suffered more excess deaths in 7 months than it had in the previous two years combined, with 18,973 excess deaths, representing a 1,356% increase on 2020.
It is not known why so many people are suddenly dying across the country, but data provided by the UK Government suggests the cause may well be the very thing that was supposed to reduce deaths, the Covid-19 injections.
The data was published in July by the UK Government organisation known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.
The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England using figures extracted from the ONS dataset –
A more detailed breakdown of the above figures by individual age groups can be found here. But the following chart for 50 to 59-year-olds gives you a good idea of what the data reveals –
In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds were more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59–year-olds.
May was the worst month for partly vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds, as they were 170% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds.
Whereas January was the worst month for double-vaccinated 50-59-year-olds, as they were 115% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds.
By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple-vaccinated 50-59-year-olds were 17% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 332 per 100k among the triple-vaccinated and a mortality rate of 282.9 per 100k among the unvaccinated.
Therefore, by May 2022, unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds were the least likely to die among all vaccination groups.
The data published by the UK Government is indisputable evidence that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of death, and is therefore causing more deaths than would have otherwise occurred if the Covid-19 vaccine has not been rolled-out.
This is most likely why official figures published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics confirm Australia recorded 15 times more excess deaths in the first 7 months of 2022 than it did throughout the whole of 2020.
Truth (God) finds those that seek Truth (God).
Jack And Jill Climb a Different Hill by kate of kaea Chapter 2
It was a perfect morning, bright and sunny for them to continue on their way but Jack had been very quiet the last couple of hours with him and Jill not really talking much but, she could see his wheels turning and every so often you could hear him chuckle and she knew what that meant. She knew that Jack was finally beginning to see through all the veils that he and she once thought of as the “normal”, how it’s supposed be, gonna be reality. She also knows it’s a rude awakening for everyone at some point; a most rude awakening. She constantly cautioned Jack to breathe when it seemed a little too much to handle because when the truth strarts flowing, it’s a literal flood in the mind and heart that can literally leave you breathless and wondering what to do next once you see the real reality of this whirled. It was a different kind of bright and sunny day for Jack which made it even brighter for Jill knowing that finally, Jack was beginning to see real life for the first time. “Ya know Jill, the more I think about this, the more I wonder how you managed to keep a level keel dealing with me and so many others” admitted Jack. Jill replies, “It’s simple Jack, just not easy but, when one comes to terms with one’s actual and real involvement in the crimes of this evil world, there wasn’t a choice I could find except to simply not be a part of it ever again and then show others with the hopes that they have the heart to stand above this nightmare as well.” Jack knows what it cost her and ultimately him, on the most intimate of levels where he watched all her friends and family treat her like a pariah and cast her off like so much garbage, where her life and survival were worth nothing to them. She met a lot of others on the path that were looking for an end to their own nightmares and the nightmares of this world but none were willing to “go the extra mile” where that’s the last mile to the Emerald City where humanity is still fast asleep, dreaming in the poppy fields reality, mimicking the crosses row on row, content to cry over the graves of the slain versus raising them from it. “Hey Jack, you remember the story of Moses going up the mountain to get the ten commandments, the burning bush, golden calf thingy?” she asks. He chuckles lightly as he answers her, “Yeah, I remember that story for the most part but I’m sure you have a different way of looking at that with that phonics thing you do” as he looks at her with a cheeky grin. Jill just does her standard eye roll with a smirk of her own and continues, “Uh huh…anyway, Moses “the character” was given ten rules of life to follow as the story goes where apparently, he hadn’t been doing that, preferring to make up his own rules and this is the allegory of a higher being called “god” reading him the riot act. What people don’t get Jack, is that the word they use for truth in those stories is “god” where YOU are the higher being, being called into that life equation, namely truth or liar, that simple”, Jill responds, and then proceeds to outline the story where all the lines had been blurred and turned into “liens” instead from layman’s “law” called “legal” or “layliens” and all manner of other things hidden in the sounds of the spells people ONLY take literally, at their face value of the definitions created by another. “What happens Jack, is that we have been conditioned into the definitions of the “spells and spelling” where it’s used to manipulate the very SOUND that creates all reality, from invisible sound waves to visible light waves in a very tight band of reality, thus the “bands of Orion” mentioned in that book they call the bible. When you slow down enough to see the scylla-bulls, the many headed creations, within the spells, a different, starkly different picture comes into view or into-of you where you can see the split reality of every spell. One sound intention goes to pure evil, the other to pure benevolence.” Jack was looking a little confused by this so he asked her to keep explaining and if he had any questions, he’d ask her.
For further enlightenment and to finish the story:
