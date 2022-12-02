In recent days corporate media has been awash with the announcement of a new drug, lecanemab, to treat Alzheimer’s. Yet again, corporate media are confused about dementia, Dr. Vernon Coleman said. This is because they get their information from drug companies. And, “it is a lie to say that dementia cannot be cured,” he said.

On Wednesday, The Guardian reported:

It is 20 years since the last drug for Alzheimer’s was licensed in the UK. Alzheimer’s Research UK puts the cost of caring for people with dementia at more than £25bn a year. As the population ages, those numbers will increase. In the UK alone, estimates suggest that about 1.6 million people will be affected by dementia by 2050. [emphasis our own]

On the same day, the BBC reported: “The research breakthrough ends decades of failure and shows a new era of drugs to treat Alzheimer’s – the most common form of dementia – is possible.”

And, of course, corporate media’s marketing campaign would not be complete without the help of television personality Dr. Hillary Jones:

'It's being hailed as a historic breakthrough.'



LOOK WHO IS BACK and this time shilling a 'wonder-drug' for dementia.



Is there a more corrupt big pharma pushing presstitute than 'Dr' Hilary? pic.twitter.com/cje0Zokb2A — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) November 30, 2022

But not everyone hails lecanemab as the new “wonder drug.” American website Psychiatrist.com raised concerns that, apart from being very expensive, although the experimental dementia drug showed promise in a new trial it also raised concerns about safety and efficacy:

At 18 months, lecanemab helped clear more amyloid proteins and reduce cognitive and functional decline by 27 per cent.

However, the drug carried a far higher risk of adverse events such as brain swelling and brain bleeds.

The drug is up for FDA approval in early 2023. If approved it could cost between $9,249 and $35,605 per unit.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Dementia is not the same as Alzheimer’s

By Vernon Coleman

Publicity for a new drug treatment for Alzheimer’s means that many in the mainstream media are again confused about dementia.

Because they get their information from drug companies, mainstream media journalists frequently make huge errors when writing or talking about medicine, diseases and drugs.

There are said to be 50 million people suffering from dementia worldwide. Half of all the patients admitted to nursing homes are said to be suffering from dementia.

But wrongly, the default diagnosis for dementia sufferers is Alzheimer’s.

Even the NHS has provided inaccurate information about dementia.

It is a lie to say that dementia cannot be cured.

In my book The Dementia Myth I point out that at least half the patients with dementia could be cured in a week or two. There are other important causes of dementia as well as Alzheimer’s.

My book The Dementia Myth is available via the bookshop.

I think you will find it helpful if anyone you know is suffering from dementia.