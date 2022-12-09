To the Future: A summary of England’s pandemic; please learn from these mistakes

Joel Smalley has an important message for future generations. It is a chart that describes what really happened in England in the first 18 months of the Covid “pandemic.”

“Hopefully,” Smalley writes to future generations, “you will learn from these mistakes and not suffer at the hands of your ‘government’ like the compliant fools that succumbed to mine.”

This chart should be printed out and put up everywhere: bus stops, train stations, shop windows, town and village halls, market places … everywhere.

By Joel Smalley

I have prepared this chart for future generations of world citizens (and perhaps even “public health” officials if there is still such a thing).

It describes what actually happened in England in the first 18 months of the Covid “pandemic” (2020 to 2021), according to the mortality data evidence, as opposed to the official propaganda narrative.

Hopefully, you will learn from these mistakes and not suffer at the hands of your “government” like the compliant fools that succumbed to mine.

An Important Message for Future Generations, Joel Smalley, 8 December 2022

Below is the wording of the text boxes in the chart above.

SPRING 2020

COVID first starts killing 35 to 60-year-olds on 08-Feb-20. Left alone, it would have been associated with under 2,000 deaths, no more than any other influenza-like, seasonal pathogen (ILSP), albeit late in the “season”. The government introduces “social distancing” measures to control the spread on 21-Mar-20. Instead of limiting COVID deaths, it increases all deaths as a result of increased stress, and inadequate or inappropriate medical treatment. The official reported COVID death tally does not represent deaths associated with the virus at all. It simply identifies which deaths caused by the government intervention were of people who also tested positive for the virus. It is a completely useless metric. You can see marked on the chart that real COVID deaths do not begin to be fairly reflected again until 09-May-20. A more useful metric is the total excess (or unexpected, or avoidable) deaths, over and above those that would have occurred without intervention. These amount to well over 3,000, one and a half times as many deaths as the virus would have caused on its own.

AUTUMN 2020 / WINTER 2021

COVID returns in late Sept, just like seasonal, respiratory pathogens always do in England. Left alone, it would have been associated with over 3,000 excess deaths, a little higher than regular ILSPs due to the damage done to population immune systems as a result of earlier interventions and prolonged use of masks. The self-limiting distribution of death is interrupted abruptly by the start of the mass mRNA experiment in the week following 5-Dec-20, which coincides exactly with a reversal in reported COVID deaths as well. The result of the medical experiment on otherwise mainly healthy individuals is excess deaths, over and above those associated with the ILSP, of over 5,000, again more than one and a half times higher than the deaths due to the virus itself.

SUMMER 2021

In one of the most remarkable epidemiological events in history (that went completely unremarked by expert epidemiologists and journalists), an ILSP returns in the middle of the “low season” and is associated with more death than a regular ILSP in the high season. In the summer of 2021, COVID is associated with almost 2,000 deaths in half the time that a regular ILSP usually takes over the course of an autumn and winter. That said, only half the deaths are officially reported as COVID-positive so the rest must be due to the impact of the mRNA experiment directly (which has widely published multitudinous other pathogenicities) and the ongoing negative collateral of the earlier interventions.

About the Author

Joel Smalley is a blockchain architect and an early-stage, polymath data-driven technologist. He has a background in capital markets, biotechnology, retail payments and blockchain architecture. He conducts pro bono Covid data analysis for legal challenges and independent media seeking the truth. He regularly publishes articles on his Substack ‘Dead Man Talking’ which you can subscribe to HERE.