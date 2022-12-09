Baby W’s case raises critical questions: What is science and who is an expert?

On Tuesday night we heard the decision of the New Zealand High Court Judge in the Baby W case, who ruled that the state should enforce a transfusion from the national blood bank in defiance of the wishes of the parents. He declined to allow an obvious and simple workaround of donated unvaccinated blood. In so doing, he was ruling on a scientific matter, but was his ruling scientific? What is science and who is an expert?

Note: The High Court Judge ruled that the baby involved in the case cannot be named hence the baby is referred to as ‘Baby W’.

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

To qualify as science, a theory must accurately describe a large class of observations or measurements on the basis of a model or set of rules which is simple and plausible. Crucially it must make definite and accurate predictions about the results of future measurements. If its predictions fail to agree with measurement, the theory should be adjusted or in some cases it might need to be abandoned and a new theory sought.

This was the case with the early Egyptian theory that the sun and the planets go around the earth in a set of crystal spheres. The model was adjusted to try to account for the observation of retrograde motions of planets, but eventually it became very complicated and didn’t ever quite fit observed planetary positions. When Galileo saw the moons of Jupiter through a telescope, the theory was abandoned and the sun-centred ideas of Copernicus were accepted.

Adequate theories must make predictions which can in principle be falsified by experiments. For example, a theory which predicts that a jolly green giant lives at the centre of the earth is not scientific because it cannot be proved right or wrong, as no one can travel there to look. Nor is such a theory plausible. A person who claims to be an expert on jolly green giants, should rightly be laughed at and dismissed.

The public has been offered a relatively simple theory of the action of mRNA vaccines. They invade a few of our cells, instruct the cells to produce spike proteins which are similar to those found on the surface of the Covid virus. The immune system detects these and in theory learns to neutralise the Covid virus if and when we are exposed to it. The physiology is supposed to rapidly clean up any excess spike protein or vaccine ingredients within a few days of vaccination.

It won’t have escaped your notice that a lot of predictions about the effect of Covid vaccines have been found to be false when actual health data is examined. They are clearly not effective or safe as claimed. Recent data indicates they fail to even provide protection against severe disease or death. They appear to suppress immune system function and leave some recipients vulnerable to a range of illnesses.

So, is the theory of mRNA vaccines incomplete or even wrong? It seems so. Fragments of genetic material in the vaccine are more mobile than first thought and last longer, months even in some cases. The immune system appears to be confused by this in some way that is not yet fully understood. Blood clots may be generated. So, has the theory been adjusted? No. Governments, medical experts, and the media have unaccountably been doubling down on the theory and cancelling critics. This is not the normal process of scientific debate, in fact, it is not science at all. It involves a measure of prejudice and hubris.

You must have experienced that sinking feeling when you have said or done something wrong. Generally, wishing to avoid embarrassment and blame, we rush to correct our mistakes and apologise. Occasionally, as is sometimes the case with the young, we may protest our innocence against all evidence or try to hide the evidence.

There is another kind of response that can arise if we are particularly invested in what we were doing at the time and expecting a good result or some gain. The disappointment of failure can lead to self-justifying anger. Anger clouds our judgment, which leads us to describe or even remember the actual events differently. When we lie to ourselves or others in this way, our rational faculty gets suppressed. If we are not careful, one thing leads to another and we get caught in a web of deceit.

This seems to have been happening as cracks have appeared in the pandemic response and the official narrative has unravelled. Yesterday the 11-year-old son of a prominent entertainer collapsed on the sports field. According to a news report the father said “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack”. It was suggested this could have been brought on by the son’s desire to impress his father with his performance.

The media agreed, and reported this reassuring advice from the NHS: “there are a number of symptoms of a panic attack including a racing heartbeat, feeling faint, chest pain and shortness of breath.” They omitted to mention that becoming unconscious and turning blue are definitely not normal results of a panic attack. In fact, chest pain, racing heartbeat, feeling faint and shortness of breath are all symptoms of myocarditis which is a known side effect of mRNA vaccination, especially prevalent among under-40s, including school children.

The incident should be added to a long list of tragic events on the sports field that are occurring in unprecedented numbers. When I say “unprecedented,” I don’t mean this in the sense of a casual turn of phrase. Given what typically happened (or rather didn’t happen) pre-pandemic, the current rate of events on the sports field should be a statistical impossibility. A tenfold increase should raise panicked alarm, an almost hundredfold increase, as has been estimated by some, should have compelled medical authorities to revise everything they thought they knew about mRNA vaccination. It hasn’t.

What is going on is medical gaslighting. Victims are being sent home with false diagnoses and reassurances that their serious and unusual symptoms are mild, short-lived, or ordinary, and unrelated to vaccination. This does not bode well for the future evolution of the pandemic response and our health system in general. Authorities are deliberately looking the other way in the face of accumulating evidence of risk and harm. The public are being fobbed off with suggestions they are merely weak or anxious.

There is a fundamental problem here. There are a lot of experts in epidemiology, virology, vaccines, and public health who know next to nothing about biotechnology and gene therapy. My guess is they are experiencing that sinking feeling increasingly these days as new health data comes in falsifying all their preconceived ideas, but instead of correcting their mistakes and revising naive opinions, they are getting angry. From the start they should not have pretended that they were experts on biotechnology, they never were.

Now the media, medical authorities, governments, and a number of high-profile experts are caught in a web of deceit. Like the confused or proud astronomers adding new crystal wheels to their planetary models in order to prop up their theories of the Heavens, they are adding new medical diagnoses to protect the illusion that interfering with genetic structures and functions is inherently safe – an illusion they themselves created or endorsed without having sufficient, or even in some cases any knowledge and evidence. Others are withholding or hiding medical data including the incidence of disease or the vaccination status of victims.

In essence, the authorities have been caught in a lie and they are trying to lie their way out of it. As a result, they are failing to warn the population of an increasingly obvious and serious danger to individual and public health posed by Covid vaccines. In the process, they are putting the health of children and adults at risk by continuing to advise that mRNA vaccines are safe whilst pontificating about their own position and status and their right to decide the fate of others. Time to come down off their high horse and admit that jolly green giants don’t exist except in fables and advertising jingles. It is a very serious matter, a matter of scientific validity and public safety.

Scientists and experts: if you were expecting to make your reputation and your fortune during the pandemic, you can salvage what is left by immediately and publicly admitting a mistake has been made and a wrong impression created that urgently needs to be corrected. Lives are at stake every day in the home, on the sports field, and at work. All-cause mortality has reached record levels here and in highly vaccinated countries overseas. A silent killer has been let loose amongst us.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). You can subscribe to his websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email.