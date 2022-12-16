Germany: Response to FOI provides data to quantify the cost to human lives due to the experimental Covid injection program

A few days ago, possibly the most important dataset of the “pandemic” was released. The data were obtained via a Freedom of Information request by the German political party AFD. Given the extremely concerning implications of the German data, it is not surprising that governments around the world and healthcare systems or insurance providers have been reluctant to release their own data.

The likes of Joel Smalley, Prof. Norman Fenton and John Dee have been pointing out, there are gaping holes in the UK’s Office of National Statistics (“ONS”) data. Four researchers, including Prof. Fenton, felt the ONS data on vaccine mortality was so flawed that last month they called for the dataset to be withdrawn, saying:

“All of the anomalies in the dataset introduce bias in favour of analyses supporting vaccine ‘safety and efficacy’. The fact that these data are being used as continued justification for the efficacy and safety of the covid vaccines is therefore now a matter of national concern and scandal.

“We believe that an investigation into how and why the ONS dataset is so flawed and corrupted is required. In the meantime, we call for: the public withdrawal of the ONS dataset; and, the retraction of any claims made by others that are based upon it.”

This lack of reliable post-vaccination data – to establish the rate of vaccine injuries and the number of people who have died post-vaccination – from official sources is a widespread problem and across the world.

Due to the meticulously planned campaign of mass censorship that we all found ourselves in, more red flags than can be counted were ignored by the “very rigorous” vaccination surveillance systems that were allegedly ensuring there were no safety issues with these vaccines.

The pharmaceutical industry has been able to establish a special type of privilege within the legal system and has made it very difficult to demonstrate that vaccines can ever be at fault for anything. Because of the immense power behind the medical-industrial complex, those debating this program have been put in a situation akin to trying to compete while having their hands tied behind their backs.

Recently, a German Political Party, the AFD has obtained data via a Freedom of Information Act request. It demonstrated that many of the conditions we associate with Covid-19 injuries noticeably increased, five-fold or more, when the vaccination campaign was initiated.

In February, a German health insurance company, BKK ProVita, released an analysis of data from 10.9 million people insured with them. However, the data obtained by AFD reveals information on seven times that number of people. On 12 December the AFD hosted a press conference to unveil the data on 72 million patients they had obtained – 90% of Germans with statutory health insurance.

A Midwestern Doctor provided further details in a recent Substack which we have reproduced below. “There is an immense amount to be ascertained here, and I believe it represents the credible evidence we have been looking for since the start of the pandemic to have an objective metric for quantifying the impact of vaccine injury.”

The Most Important Dataset of the Pandemic Was Just Released by A Midwestern Doctor

Most sane people believe that the burden of proving safety should lie on the party conducting a questionable action, rather than their victim. For example, if a criminal shot someone, the prosecution would not be required to prove that the victim’s sudden death after the gunshot wound was not just a spontaneous coincidence, a result of extreme stress from the situation, or due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Unfortunately, the pharmaceutical industry has been able to establish a special type of privilege within the legal system and has made it very difficult to demonstrate that vaccines can ever be at fault for anything. Because of this, we recently had a flood of experimental vaccines mandated upon the population, which were never tested for safety (despite many serious concerns with their design), whose (likely fraudulent) clinical trial data was never made accessible to the public. We then had, as far as I know, the most aggressive propaganda campaign in history, and I watched the majority of my colleagues lose the ability to recognise any problems related to the vaccines. Instead, they developed an almost surreal religious devotion to the coming salvation (the vaccines becoming available).

Once the vaccines entered the market, a variety of red flags began going off indicating that these vaccines were killing people, and rather than address these concerns, the government – in concert with the media – chose to deny any of this was occurring. Instead, they mandated the vaccines upon the entire population. I was understandably worried that the vaccines would cause problems and tried to do my part to head this off in 2020, but I did not expect anything on the scale of what we have encountered since then.

I personally became involved in all of this because soon after the vaccines entered the market, I began to have many friends and patients reach out to ask me if the vaccine could kill because someone they knew had had a tragic sudden death after vaccination. Once the magnitude of the problem dawned on me, I realised that even though my available options were limited, I could at least do my best to document each case sent my way so that someone would bear witness to what had happened. Otherwise, the dead had no voice. Other than knowing I had a duty to compile this list, I was not sure what to do with it. Later after someone kindly helped launch THIS Substack, I decided to post it and it ended up being seen by a lot of people…and that is essentially how I ended up writing HERE.

Because of how long it took to verify each case, I realised that I had to end it a year in (at which point I knew of 45 individuals who had either critical or fatal injuries of a similar nature in close proximity to vaccination). Since that time, I still continue to hear reports I periodically document and discuss.



For example, a good friend is a nurse in a cardiac unit and has told me many of the patients she sees now with heart failure are much younger than they were a few years ago. I previously advised her against getting the vaccine due to her history of rheumatic fever (a condition where the immune system attacks and damages part of the heart). This was because I had noticed both Covid-19 and especially its vaccine seemed to cause inflammatory flares at previous sites of inflammation (the vaccine also has a remarkably high rate of exacerbating pre-existing autoimmune conditions – such as the 24.2% rate found in a recent Israeli survey which is comparable to what a few colleagues have observed). A month ago, that same friend informed me that she had developed a heart condition from the vaccine, her mother had as well, and that her sibling’s partner is suffering long-term complication from a stroke that immediately followed a booster.

Looking back on it, the thing I found the most disappointing about my own documentation project was that once it went viral, it should have triggered the drug regulators evaluating the vaccines to take preventative action. Instead, due to the meticulously planned campaign of mass censorship that we all found ourselves in, more red flags than I can count were ignored by the “very rigorous” vaccination surveillance systems that were allegedly ensuring there were no safety issues with these vaccines.

Because of the immense power behind the medical-industrial complex, those debating this program have been put in a situation akin to trying to compete while having our hands tied behind our backs. However, despite the immense degree of corruption, withholding of critical data, and censorship, these vaccines are dangerous enough that more and more evidence is nonetheless emerging of their danger, and the public is beginning to recognise it. The previous article that was posted detailed how this appears to be happening:

After it was published, I was informed by a reader that possibly the most important dataset over the last two years was released on 13 December. Much of the context for this article can be found in the one above.

German Data

One of the depressing realisations one gains from studying the evidence-based literature is discovering how many issues exist within it and how difficult it is to know which data sources can be trusted. One of my favourite authors, Dr. Malcom Kendrick, devoted a book to address this subject and shared a pertinent anecdote for today’s events:

In truth, the figures on vaccine damage are exceedingly difficult to analyse, because causality is very difficult to prove on a case-by-case basis. However, when it comes to negative findings I always like to go to Germany. It has been demonstrated many times that the Germans are the most likely to report negative findings accurately. Yes I know, terrible racial stereotyping, but a fact is a fact. What do the Germans have to say on the matter? Between 1978 and 1993 approx. 13,500 cases of undesired effects resulting from medications for vaccinations were reported to the Paul Ehrlich-Institute (PEI)…the majority were reported by the pharmaceutical industry. In 40% [5,400] of these cases, the complications were severe, and 10% [1,350] pertained to fatalities on account of effects.

Additionally, as I learned from Kendrick, since early 2001, the federal infection protection law has mandated that specific severe vaccine injuries be immediately reported directly to the PEI (Germany’s equivalent of the FDA for vaccines and biologics). The German’s list of reportable injuries is much broader than that I have seen acknowledged by many other countries (e.g. those which are possible to receive compensation for within the United States) and includes the previously discussed complications of DPT along with many of the reactions typically associated with the Covid-19 vaccines.

Because of their tradition of reporting adverse reactions to vaccination, Germany (or at least some Germans) has been more resistant to toeing the party line on concealing the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines than many other countries (although there has nonetheless been egregious underreporting issues and deliberate concealment of critical safety data by the German government my friends there are enraged about). In turn, some of the most critical vaccine data available comes from the German people as many of them have retained their intellectual integrity throughout the pandemic.

For instance, although autopsies should always be conducted on those who died suspiciously after vaccination, due to the global climate of intimidation against conducting any type of research that challenges the Covid vaccine program, it is rarely done. Instead, almost every autopsy has been performed by a few brave pathologists in Germany, and I have tried to detail the pathologist’s work throughout my postings (e.g., see HERE).

Some of the most important contributions of these autopsies include:

Demonstrating that there is highly unusual tissue inflammation in those who died after vaccination. Pathologists had not observed this phenomenon before the Covid-19 vaccines, and they suspected this inflammation would be fatal.

Demonstrating that the Covid spike protein could also be found in the tissues of those who died.

Demonstrating that another key part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not present, meaning that the only possible source of the spike protein was the vaccine.

The most definitive study on this subject was recently completed. It examined 35 individuals who died within 20 days of vaccination, and after a lengthy examination excluded 10 who had a potential cause of death other than vaccination. Of the remaining 25, most had causes of death that frequently been linked to vaccination, and of those, 5 were found to have myocarditis potentially linked to the vaccine, and in 3 cases the vaccine was determined to be the definitive cause of their myocarditis and death. These results are very important for convicting the vaccines if it can also be proven that a large number of unexpected deaths are occurring following vaccination.

The Religion of Data Every group needs to have some type of ideology to unite behind. Presently, one of the fixations within the Western world is on more and more data being the salvation to everything. In turn, there are many concerns with this approach (e.g., it dehumanises people, its “necessity” is used to justify violating citizens’ right to privacy and it is being used to build an infrastructure that controls every aspect of our lives).

Although data is often claimed to be our salvation, and I will admit sometimes is quite helpful, in many other cases, it fails abysmally to address our problems. A major reason for this failure is that no one wants to critically analyse all of the data we gather if that data suggests we should stop supporting an entrenched financial interest.



I am most aware of this in healthcare, as I know of numerous systems which were designed to analyse electronic medical records and either identify which pharmaceutical worked best for a condition, or if a pharmaceutical (or vaccine) was dangerous. Not surprisingly, all of these systems failed to be adopted, and the same can be seen in other aspects of healthcare (e.g., all the diagnostic coding data that medical insurance providers collect as a condition of reimbursement to healthcare providers).



The largest insurance provider in Germany, BKK, provides coverage to approximately 10.9 million Germans. A board member, Andreas Schöfbeck, observed some very concerning signs in their data, and unlike everyone else, had the courage to disclose it in a letter to the German government (e.g. he addressed the PEI), after which, he was dismissed from his position. The BKK dataset was the one which showed 2.05% of vaccine recipients subsequently sought medical care with a healthcare provider (others estimated it demonstrated 3.5% were struggling with persistent vaccine side effects).



This concerning safety signal prompted one German Political Party, the AFD (a controversial right-wing party that has gained appeal through opposing the mandates) to file the German equivalent of a Freedom of Information Act request for the rest of the insurance data (note: a few long-time liberal friends in Germany who joined AFD believe “conservative” is a more appropriate label). Recently AFD obtained AOK Sachsen-Anhalt’s data, which once analysed, demonstrated that many of the conditions we associate with Covid-19 injuries noticeably increased when the vaccination campaign was initiated. According to this interview and Google translate, the conditions which rose five-fold or more were:

On 12 December, the AFD hosted a press conference to unveil the data on 72 million patients (the 90% of Germans with statutory health insurance) they had obtained from KBV, the association which represents all physicians who receive insurance in Germany. This data summarises the number of times all ICD-10 (an international standard) diagnostic codes were used by German healthcare providers for these patients (outside of hospitals) from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2022.



Tom Lausen is a data activist who had previously revealed the PEI and the RKI (the German equivalent of the CDC) were concealing concerning vaccine safety data and was allowed to analyse both BKK and AOK’s data. For this presentation, Lausen was able to provide a preliminary summary of the KBV data a few days after it was released:

Datenanalyst Tom Lausen zu den Daten der 72 Millionen Kassenpatienten, 12 December 2022 (47 mins)

A rough translation of this presentation can be found HERE (I am sure a better one will be available soon). If this video is deleted it can also be found HERE.

A few of the points emphasised in this presentation include:

The PEI and RKI had failed in their duty by federal law to evaluate Covid-19 vaccine injuries. Many of my friends and readers likewise believe they have done an atrocious job by attempting to conceal the vaccine injuries, and these agencies are frequently chastised by the German people for their conduct.

It is estimated that 90% of the suspicious deaths that occur after vaccination are not reported to the PEI, and approximately 90% of those reported come from the patient themselves or their relative (which demonstrates that healthcare providers are failing in their duty to report vaccine injuries).

The PEI has nonetheless received over 3,000 reports of suspicious deaths following vaccination, but lacks the authority to order autopsies and thus, has not performed them (fortunately as noted above, other groups have taken the initiative to do so).

For this press conference, a presentation was put together detailing Lausen’s preliminary findings and the correspondences with the regulatory agencies, all of which can be found HERE. To the best of my ability, I translated and slightly modified the key portions of the presentation so that they could be accessible to English speakers, but I am certain more will be translated in the upcoming days.

The KBV Data

All of the KBV data can be reviewed with a simple search tool HERE, although it does not seem to work for certain ICD-10 codes. Due to the importance of this data, for data preservation purposes, I am also providing a copy of the raw data the AFD received: Download PDF HERE.

Additionally, one of my readers was able to move this into an easily sortable spreadsheet: Download Excel Workbook HERE.

Lastly, that sheet was sorted by that reader to highlight which codes had the greatest increase in 2021-2022 (for those of you who are data inclined, you will likely want to create this sheet yourself, but for everyone else, this is an excellent reference to start with): Download Excel Workbook HERE.

In the coming days, I know many will use this data to verify our work identifying which codes in 2021-2022 had the greatest increase (you can also do that piece by piece with the already available tool), and then cross reference those to the increases reported in VAERS or other datasets. There is an immense amount to be ascertained here, and I believe it represents the credible evidence we have been looking for since the start of the pandemic to have an objective metric for quantifying the impact of vaccine injury.

This is probably the most important graph of their presentation. We have all heard stories of individuals dying suddenly after vaccination (I’ve even read a report of an individual who appeared to be in good health making a thump in another room and being found dead shortly after by their spouse).

This issue was recently brought to the public’s attention with ‘Died Suddenly’, a documentary that effectively brought attention to this issue, but also had factual errors which were counterproductive for persuading the public that this issue is real. However, while some of the proof that Died Suddenly provided to assert the existence of the sudden death phenomenon could not stand up to outside scrutiny, the same cannot be said of the KBV data.

Additionally, one way that individuals have analysed the unusual changes in health following the vaccination campaigns has been to assess how far they fall outside of the expected range of variation (this was also done for the final spreadsheet). I did a quick calculation for the above graph and found that 2021’s increase from 2016-2020 was 37.7σ, while 2022’s was 41.0σ. This is quite a big deal (the rarity of an event happening by chance increases exponentially as the σ increases). For context, a 7σ event has a 1/390,632,286,180 chance of spontaneously occurring (it is thought to occur once in a billion years), a 10σ event happens spontaneously once every 5.249e+020 years, and a 25σ event happens by chance every 1.309e+135 years (I was not able to find a reference on the probabilities for the even higher σ events observed here).

Given these numbers, it is very difficult to argue that these events were not caused by something. In this regard, we are also quite fortunate that while the vaccines were rushed to the market over a period of time far too short to establish safety, that process still took a year. Because of this lag, it is possible to refute the commonly cited argument that these changes were due to Covid-19 or the lockdowns, as these only occurred in 2020 (the only possible exception I can think of is that Delta emerged near the end of 2020).

This is a similar graph to the previous one but includes sudden cardiac death, which as many of you know also “unexpectedly” increased.

Given that Germany has a longstanding practice of tracking vaccine injuries, this graph makes a very important point. An actual increase in vaccine injuries is occurring and it is not a result of a bias leading to over-reporting; it is a result of the vaccines being dangerous.

Given that there are thousands of ICD codes that I could search the database for (many other increases, such as those of certain cancers, were highlighted in Lausen’s presentation), I had to put some thought into which of those many increases would be the best to show for this article.

Previously, I proposed a model for the unusual fibrous clots observed in Died Suddenly that revolved around spike proteins causing protein misfolding. In support of this model, I highlighted an observed increase of an extremely rare protein misfolding disease.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease typically occurs in one in a million people each year, making its occurrence immediately after vaccination rare to the point it suggests causation. The increase I proposed was a key point of contention for those who did not agree with my misfolded clot hypothesis, so I was eager to see if a current dataset could evaluate what was occurring.

This increase is also quite large and for all practical purposes impossible to have occurred by chance (although I will mention the authors who published the original case series linking Covid vaccination to 26 cases of CJD also determined that Delta appeared to have an increased capacity to trigger protein misfolding but I do not believe that can explain the above trend).



Finally, the presentation on the KBV data proposes a fatality rate for the Covid vaccines. I was not able to verify the methodology for this chart, but I inferred that it was derived from the death rates observed within the insurance data.

Conclusion

Given the extremely concerning implications of the German data, it is not surprising that governments around the world and healthcare systems or insurance providers have been reluctant to release their own data. It is my sincere hope that this release will open the floodgates to additional disclosures and I am in complete agreement with the conclusion of this presentation:

I wish we had an American political party stating the same. There are signs of hope, however; on 13 December Ron DeSantis did something incredible and requested a grand jury against Pfizer and Moderna, an essential step a few leaders in our movement have been working to lay the groundwork for over the last two years. I am also hopeful that this grand jury will compel the state of Florida to release similar data that can be used to assess the safety of these vaccines.



I strongly encourage those of you who are able to begin looking through the KBV dataset and identifying important trends that can be correlated to other observations we have made over the last two years. I believe there are many excellent articles that could be written on them. I sincerely thank all of you for your continued support!



Lastly, since it is important to present both sides of the argument, this is KBV’s rebuttal of the trends indicated by their data. At this point, I do not agree with their counterargument given how large a σ I found from looking at the data with many conditions besides just death, so I would be inclined to assume this counterargument is another example of the German government concealing concerning vaccine safety data. My primary goal is to draw attention to this data so numerous independent parties can objectively analyse it. Similarly, if anyone can provide a stronger refutation of the data presented here than KBV, I would also appreciate that so we can stay honest.

About the Author

A Midwestern Doctor is a pseudonym for an American physician with multiple jobs who has always been drawn to understanding pharmaceutical injuries. He/she writes articles and posts them on a Substack titled ‘The Forgotten Side of Medicine’, which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.