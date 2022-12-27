UK Magistrate sacked for using suffix “JP” in request for ICC to investigate crimes against humanity

Kaira McCallum was removed from the Central London magistrates’ bench after 20 years of exemplary service after submitting a case to the International Criminal Court (“ICC”) of genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code against certain members of the UK government and its advisors.

Lawyers Melinda Mayne and Kaira McCallum submitted a 27-page ‘Request for Investigation’ to the ICC at The Hague in April 2021. On 28 April 2021, the pair received a formal acknowledgement from the ICC and were assigned a case number. In May 2021, McCallum was suspended.

The complaint included affidavits from leading experts including research scientist and nuclear cardiologist Dr Richard Fleming, the late Nobel Laureate virologist Professor Luc Montagnier, and Dr Kevin McCairn, a neuroscientist and expert on neurological disease, as well as support from survivors of Nazi concentration camps.

Due to the vast amount of evidence that was received in the months following the first submission to ICC, a new claim was submitted. The two lawyers said they had compelling evidence that “the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are deliberately engineered bioweapons that [had] been released in two phases on unsuspecting peoples of the world.”

They were joined by lawyers who filed similar ‘Requests for Investigation’ with the ICC, in France, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. A letter was sent to the ICC on 12 August 2021 requesting they all be allowed to submit a joint claim, whilst also submitting preliminary evidence for the allegations common to everyone across the world, and requesting the right to have claims specific to individual countries also investigated by the ICC.

After an investigation, it was decided that McCallum had been found to have “associated herself publicly with activity in relation to the government’s response to the Covid pandemic” and aggravated her conduct by referring publicly to her judicial status. She was also found to have sent a “highly inappropriate” email to a senior manager in HM Courts & Tribunal Services, who had issued information to staff and judiciary about Covid safety measures.

In the video below, Heritage Party Leader David Kurten put McCallum’s removal from the bench, four days before Christmas, in the context of current events.

“The judiciary in the United Kingdom is supposed to be entirely impartial … so it can challenge even people in government if they need to do so … [McCallum] was suspended very soon after [the ICC] case was submitted … now she’s actually been properly removed from the bench by two people who make the decisions, after the investigation, which is: the Lord Chancellor [Dominic Raab] and the Lord Chief Justice [Ian Duncan Burnett].”

David Kurten: Magistrate removed after bringing Nuremberg Code case against UK government, 23 December 2022 (12 mins)

Independent of and separate from the group of lawyers, on 6 December 2021, a UK team filed a criminal complaint of crimes against humanity on behalf of the people with the Prosecutor of the ICC. The complaint was signed by Dr. Mike Yeadon, Piers Corbyn, Mark Sexton, John O’Looney, Johnny McStay and Louise Shotbolt. “This was almost one year ago. No movement, just a case number,” Dr. Sam White posted on Telegram on Christmas Eve.

