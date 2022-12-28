The Government lets slip a Tragic & Sinister Secret: COVID Vaccination is killing Thousands & is more dangerous than the Disease itself

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that “COVID-19 vaccines are one of the most successful and cost-effective public health interventions.”

But the UK Government has released shocking evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are in fact deadly, causing thousands of deaths.

So does the WHO stand by this statement because Covid-19 injections are killing thousands and are, therefore, saving billions that would have otherwise been spent on healthcare throughout each person’s life?

Because an official UK Government report confirms that the unvaccinated population in every single age group in England has the lowest mortality rates per 100,000. The data also reveals that the gap in mortality rates between the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations is growing larger each month.

As of May 2022, the most recent month with available data, the partly vaccinated, double vaccinated, and triple vaccinated populations were all significantly more likely to die from any cause than the unvaccinated population.

That report was published the day before Boris Johnson announced he was resigning as Prime Minister of the UK, on the 6th of July, by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, which is a UK Government agency.

The report is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

The UK Government was eager to shift public attention away from the report, and the mainstream media helped to achieve this goal.

Within the report, Table 2 shows the mortality rates among different age groups in England based on vaccination status. These rates, recorded per 100,000 person-years, are updated through May 2022.

Here’s how the ONS present the data for 18 to 39-year-olds in May 2022 –

The following charts, based on data from the Office for National Statistics for January to May 2022, highlight the devastating impact of the widespread Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

18 to 39-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Throughout 2022, 18 to 39-year-olds who had received partial or double vaccinations were more likely to die than their unvaccinated counterparts.

The situation was particularly concerning for those who had received three vaccinations, as their mortality rate began to worsen each month following the mass booster campaign in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple-vaccinated individuals in this age group had a slightly lower mortality rate than the unvaccinated, but this trend reversed in February, with triple-vaccinated individuals 27% more likely to die.

By May, triple-vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 52% more likely to die than the unvaccinated. The data was even more alarming for partly vaccinated individuals, with this group experiencing a 202% higher mortality rate than the unvaccinated in May.

40 to 49-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 40 to 49-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Similar patterns emerged among 40 to 49-year-olds, with partially and doubly vaccinated individuals consistently experiencing higher mortality rates than the unvaccinated in every month of 2022.

February saw particularly high mortality rates among the partly and doubly vaccinated in this age group, with a 264% higher rate among the partly vaccinated and a 61% higher rate among the doubly vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated.

By May, five months after the mass booster campaign, triple-vaccinated 40 to 49-year-olds were 40% more likely to die than their unvaccinated counterparts, with a mortality rate of 81.8 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated compared to 58.4 among the unvaccinated.

50 to 59-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 50 to 59-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The same pattern repeated among 50 to 59-year-olds, with partially and doubly vaccinated individuals consistently experiencing higher mortality rates than the unvaccinated in every month of 2022.

May was a particularly dangerous month for partly vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds, as they were 170% more likely to die than the unvaccinated. January was the worst month for doubly vaccinated individuals in this age group, as they were 115% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.

By May, five months after the mass booster campaign, triple-vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds were 17% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, with a mortality rate of 332 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated and 282.9 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated.

Ultimately, unvaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds had the lowest mortality rate among all vaccination groups by May 2022.

60 to 69-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 60 to 69-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Like the 18 to 39-year-olds and the 50 to 59-year-olds, 60 to 69-year-olds who received partial or double vaccinations were more likely to die than the unvaccinated in every month of 2022.

The triple vaccinated in this age group also experienced higher mortality rates than the unvaccinated starting in February.

In January, partly vaccinated 60 to 69-year-olds were 256% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, while double-vaccinated individuals in this age group were 223% more likely to die.

By May, triple-vaccinated 60 to 69-year-olds were 117% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, with a mortality rate of 1801.3 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated compare to just 831.1 among the unvaccinated.

70 to 79–year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 70 to 79-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The mortality rates among 70 to 79-year-olds differed slightly from those in other age groups, as the unvaccinated in this group consistently had the lowest mortality rates each month since the start of 2022.

In January, partly vaccinated 70 to 79-year-olds were 198% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, while double-vaccinated individuals in this age group were 267% more likely to die.

The most alarming figures, however, were recorded in May, when triple-vaccinated 70 to 79-year-olds were 332% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, with a mortality rate of 9417.2 per 100,000 among the triple-vaccinated compared to just 2181 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated.

80 to 89-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 80 to 89-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Like the 70 to 79-year-olds, the unvaccinated 80 to 89-year-olds have consistently had the lowest mortality rates in every month of 2022.

In April, double-vaccinated 80 to 89-year-olds were 213% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, with a mortality rate of 7598.9 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 23,781.8 per 100,000 among the double-vaccinated.

Partly vaccinated 80 to 89-year-olds were even more at risk in April, experiencing a 672% higher mortality rate than the unvaccinated, with a rate of 58,668.9 per 100,000.

By May 2022, triple-vaccinated 80 to 89-year-olds were 142% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, with a mortality rate of 14,002.3 among the triple-vaccinated compared to just 5,789.1 among the unvaccinated.

90 + year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 90+ year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Once again, 90+ year-olds followed the same pattern as the other age groups, with the unvaccinated having the lowest mortality rates in every month of 2022.

In April, double-vaccinated 90+ year-olds were 244% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, with a mortality rate of 62,302.7 per 100,000 among the double-vaccinated and 18,090.6 among the unvaccinated.

Partly vaccinated 90+ year-olds were even more at risk in April, experiencing a 572% higher mortality rate than the unvaccinated, with a rate of 121,749.9 per 100,000 person-years.

By May 2022, triple vaccinated 90+ year-olds were 26% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, with a mortality rate of 13,761.6 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 17,272.2 per 100,000 among the triple vaccinated.

The following three charts show the monthly, age-standardized mortality rates for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, compiled for all age groups as described above –

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

The evidence is clear: the Covid-19 vaccines are proving to be deadly, with the vaccinated experiencing significantly higher mortality rates than the unvaccinated in every age group.

These alarming figures, quietly published by the UK Government, cannot be ignored.

It is crucial that we address the dangers of these vaccines and take action to protect ourselves and our loved ones. The stakes are high, and the consequences of inaction could be catastrophic.

It is time for us to come together and demand answers and solutions to this pressing crisis.