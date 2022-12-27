Victims of AstraZeneca: David Mears

The knighting of the CEO of AstraZeneca gives cause to shine some light on his criminal company and the terrible impact its experimental “vaccine” continues to have on the UK public.

On Saturday, we published an article written by Simon Elmer about awarding knighthoods to people whom the UK state wants to protect from prosecution for crimes against the British people. The latest example of this is AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot. Elmer wrote:

“Pascal Soriot, KBE, is not only morally responsible for injuring nearly a quarter of a million Britons and killing 1,334 with his company’s viral-vector ‘vaccine’. He is also lying about the risks it continues to pose to those sufficiently terrorised into believing in the honour of knights, dames, kings and other figures of the British Establishment.”

As an addition to his article, Elmer has recalled details about some of the victims of the AstraZeneca poison which we’ll publish one story at a time so each of the victims’ voices can be heard and given the attention they deserve.

These personal stories need to be read, especially, by those who claim the only adverse effects of Covid “vaccines” are sore arms and headaches and so nothing to be concerned about.

David Mears

On 4 March, David Mears, a 58-year-old former world champion in Taekwondo and teacher who had moved to Taiwan before lockdown restrictions bankrupted his bar and forced him to return to England, was injected with his first dose of the viral vector AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’. Within hours he developed a fever, which grew progressively worse over the course of the month. On 10 April, his left foot began to swell and he was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. Two days later, he said, ‘my foot exploded. There was blood everywhere’. Mr. Mears was initially told that he might lose a few toes, but his left leg was later amputated below the knee. Recalling that he became ill on the night of his injection, Mr. Mears said: ‘I think it has got to be linked. It has put me off having the second one.’

It’s possible that Mr. Mears suffered from deep vein thrombosis. Scientific studies have admitted a link between the viral vector AstraZeneca ‘vaccine’ and blood clots, with 419 cases of major thrombo-embolic events (blood clots) and concurrent thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts) reported to the MHRA as of 15 September. All but 45 of these were reported, as happened with Mr. Mears, after the first injection, and 72 of them resulted in death. However, because he had been told by the NHS that flu-like symptoms were among the expected reactions to the ‘vaccine’, Mr. Mears delayed contacting the hospital and may have developed May-Thurner Syndrome or perhaps critical limb ischemia, which if left untreated can lead to amputation. With the current censorship of information about the risks of taking these ‘vaccines’, his doctors have yet to offer a diagnosis of their own. Mr. Mears said: ‘The doctors say it’s hard to prove that it’s linked to the Covid jab and that the infection could have been there for some time, but I don’t think it’s a coincidence.’ Following complications from the first operation, his entire leg was amputated. David Mears says his goal is to have use of a prosthetic leg by the end of 2021, and I wish him well in his recovery. He has a GoFundMe page, set up to cover his medical expenses and rehabilitation.

The above article is written by Simon Elmer who has a doctorate in the History and Theory of Art and is a co-founder and a director of Architects for Social Housing. Elmer is also the author of several books, his latest being ‘The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State’.

The Road to Fascism is not an attempt to contribute to an academic debate about the meaning of the term “fascism,” but rather to interrogate how and why the general and widespread moral collapse in the West over the past two-and-a-half years has been effected with such rapidity and ease, and to examine to what ends that collapse is being used.

