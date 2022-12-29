World Council for Health called for a halt to Covid injections 18 months ago

In June 2021, Dr. Tess Lawrie, co-founder of the World Council for Health and member of the Council’s Steering Committee, wrote to MHRA Chief Executive June Raine calling for an immediate halt to the Covid vaccination programme:

“An immediate halt to the vaccination programme is required whilst a full and independent safety analysis is undertaken to investigate the full extent of the harms … There is now more than enough evidence on the [UK] Yellow Card system to declare the Covid-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans. Preparation should be made to scale up humanitarian efforts to assist those harmed by the Covid-19 vaccines and to anticipate and ameliorate medium to longer term effects.”

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) is responsible for ensuring that medicines and medical devices used in the UK work and are acceptably safe. Dr. Lawrie sent her letter to Raine 18 months ago and six months after the first injection was administered to an unsuspecting member of the public. On 8 December 2020, the UK started the global vaccination programme with Margaret Keenan from Coventry. It is only right that the UK be the first to put an end to them.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

At the end of November 2021, the World Council for Health issued a ‘Cease and Desist’ statement for Covid injections declaring that Covid-19 vaccinations were dangerous and unsafe for human use. And that the manufacturing, distribution, administration, and promotion of these injections violate basic principles of law.

By that time, globally renowned experts, including Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, Prof. Dolores Cahill, and Drs. Sucharit Bhakdi, Ryan Cole, Richard Fleming, Robert W. Malone, Peter McCullough, Mark Trozzi, Michael Yeadon, Wolfgang Wodarg, and the late Vladimir Zelenko, among many others, had consistently warned the world about the adverse effects resulting from experimental Covid injections. They had also warned about the injections’ long-term effects, which cannot be known at this time since most clinical trials will be not completed until 2023, and some as late as 2025.

In the video below, Dr. Lawrie announced the declaration. You can read the full declaration HERE which was signed on 29 November 2021.

Uncensored Storm: World Council for Health Declares Covid Vaccine Unsafe; Orders Cease and Desist,

10 January 2022 (3 mins)

Some people will come out of this “pandemic” with their heads held high and there are others whose heads will be in the stocks. No prizes for guessing who ends up in the stocks. Keep your rotten tomatoes and eggs handy.