Victims of AstraZeneca: Alex Mitchell

The knighting of the CEO of AstraZeneca gives cause to shine some light on his criminal company and the terrible impact its experimental “vaccine” continues to have on the UK public.

On Saturday, we published an article written by Simon Elmer about awarding knighthoods to people whom the UK state wants to protect from prosecution for crimes against the British people. The latest example of this is AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot. Elmer wrote:

“Pascal Soriot, KBE, is not only morally responsible for injuring nearly a quarter of a million Britons and killing 1,334 with his company’s viral-vector ‘vaccine’. He is also lying about the risks it continues to pose to those sufficiently terrorised into believing in the honour of knights, dames, kings and other figures of the British Establishment.”

As an addition to his article, Elmer has recalled details about some of the victims of the AstraZeneca poison which we’ll publish one story at a time so each of the victims’ voices can be heard and given the attention they deserve.

These personal stories need to be read, especially, by those who claim the only adverse effects of Covid “vaccines” are sore arms and headaches and so nothing to be concerned about.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Alex Mitchell

On 20 March 2021, Alex Mitchell, a 56-year-old scaffolder from Glasgow, had his first injection of the viral vector AstraZeneca “vaccine.” Twelve days later he started to suffer from sore calves, but because his work involves heavy lifting, he didn’t think much of it at the time. The pain, however, continued, and on 4 April Mr. Mitchell collapsed while ironing at home. When he started to hyperventilate, he knew something was wrong, and his wife called an ambulance. At the hospital a computerised tomography (CT) scan confirmed Mr. Mitchell had multiple blood clots in his lower abdomen and in both legs; but, fortunately, surgeons managed to remove them before they moved into his liver and kidneys, and he survived. Unfortunately, every vein in his left leg had collapsed, and they had to amputate it above the knee. Despite losing his leg and his livelihood, Mr. Mitchell insisted that others should take the same “vaccine.” He told The Sunday Post:

This is so rare it isn’t going to happen to many other people so it shouldn’t deter anyone having the vaccine. I had it because I want things to go back to normal as soon as they can. And the only way we can do this is by being vaccinated. I wouldn’t want to discourage people from having the Covid jab. From what they know, what happened to me is rare. It’s only going to affect maybe one or two people, so don’t let it put you off.

The article, published on 2 May, reiterated that Mr. Mitchell losing his leg two weeks after being “vaccinated” was an “incredibly rare side-effect,” a “highly rare but devastating reaction to the Covid vaccine,” that it is “so rare there is no reliable data on it yet,” that the chance of dying from a blood clot after the AstraZeneca “vaccine” — which Mr. Michell didn’t — is “about one in a million,” that blood clots are “very common” and the”‘risk of them from the AstraZeneca vaccine is tiny,” and that “it’s important to remember that with any medications, there are risks.” That month, Twitter Web App published a 40-second film of undeclared origin about Alex Mitchell promoting the UK “vaccination” programme. Over rising piano chords, strings and footage of his recovery, the film states in a series of texts:

An inspirational amputee has urged everyone to get the Covid vaccine despite the incredibly rare side effect that nearly claimed his life. Just three weeks ago, Alex Mitchell was fighting for his life in hospital. He was one of the very rare cases of blood clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine. After a leg amputation he is now learning to walk again. He hopes to be back on his beloved Vespa this summer.

The final text is a quote attributed to Alex Mitchell:

What happened to me is rare, so don’t let it put you off. I wouldn’t like to think it would stop anyone having the vaccine.

Twitter subsequently removed the footage as Mr. Mitchell has sought Government compensation for his injury, which he now attributes to the AstraZeneca viral vector “vaccine.” Presumably in anticipation of the devastation these experimental “vaccines” would inflict on the UK public, on 3 December 2020 The Vaccine Damage Payments (Specified Disease) Order 2020 added Covid-19 to the list of diseases against which payments made to individuals severely disabled as a result of “vaccination” are limited to a one-off Vaccine Damage Payment of £120,000.

About the Author

The above article is written by Simon Elmer who has a doctorate in the History and Theory of Art and is a co-founder and a director of Architects for Social Housing. Elmer is also the author of several books, his latest being ‘The Road to Fascism: For a Critique of the Global Biosecurity State’.

The Road to Fascism is not an attempt to contribute to an academic debate about the meaning of the term “fascism,” but rather to interrogate how and why the general and widespread moral collapse in the West over the past two-and-a-half years has been effected with such rapidity and ease, and to examine to what ends that collapse is being used.