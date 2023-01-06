Doctors declare: “Our bodies, our families, our choice. No medical mandates.”

Six months ago, Dr. Robert Malone was one of a group, on behalf of 17,000 doctors and medical scientists worldwide, who held a press conference to call for a halt to covid “vaccines.”

Last month, he was one of a group of doctors and experts in Austria who wrote a doctors proclamation declaring the importance of human dignity, integrity, personal sovereignty, and the fundamental rights to assemble, speak freely, and to protect future generations.

A Call to End Covid Injections

In May 2022, 17,000 physicians and medical scientists from the Global Covid Summit issued their fourth declaration. They declared that the state of medical emergency must be lifted, scientific integrity restored, and crimes against humanity addressed. They also called for an end to covid injections.

Below are highlights from a press conference held on 12 May 2022 with an introduction by Del Bigtree of The Highwire. You can watch the full 60-minute press conference on The Highwire’s website HERE or Rumble HERE.

The Highwire: Highlights, Global Covid Summit,13 May 2022 (8 mins)

Our Global COVID Summit of 17,000 physicians and medical scientists from all over the world have reached consensus on the following foundational principles:

We declare and the data confirm that the COVID-19 experimental genetic therapy injections must end. We declare doctors should not be blocked from providing life-saving medical treatment. We declare the state of national emergency, which facilitates corruption and extends the pandemic, should be immediately terminated. We declare medical privacy should never again be violated, and all travel and social restrictions must cease. We declare masks are not and have never been effective protection against an airborne respiratory virus in the community setting. We declare funding and research must be established for vaccination damage, death and suffering. We declare no opportunity should be denied, including education, career, military service or medical treatment, over unwillingness to take an injection. We declare that first amendment violations and medical censorship by government, technology and media companies should cease, and the Bill of Rights be upheld. We declare that Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, Astra Zeneca, and their enablers, withheld and wilfully omitted safety and effectiveness information from patients and physicians, and should be immediately indicted for fraud. We declare government and medical agencies must be held accountable.

Christmas Declaration in Vienna

Six months later and on the other side of the world doctors and top experts gathered to air their views on free science, criticism of totalitarian measures in response to covid and dangerous vaccination campaigns. The summit titled ‘Global Covid Summit goes Europe: Resilience on tour’ was held in Austria in mid-December.

The event was organised by Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg as part of a series of five events across Austria: Eching in Germany, Salzburg, Steyr, Vienna and Graz from 13 to 16 December. You can see the agenda and speakers in the flyers on Dr. Huber-Mogg’s website HERE. The first reading of the “Christmas declaration” was planned for 15 December in Steyr but the Municipality of Steyr unexpectedly cancelled the booking for the venue where the event was to be held. Instead, the Christmas declaration was first read out in Vienna on 16 December.

During this summit, a ’Global Proclamation from Doctors Around the World’ was written. It was a collaborative project among many of the attendees at the event. In the video below Dr. Robert Malone reads out the declaration. This important declaration is only the start, said Dr. Malone, all of medicine must be reimagined.

Robert W Malone MD: A Global Proclamation from Doctors Around the World, (music by Five Times August) 2 January 2022 (3 mins)

We, the citizens of the world, loyal to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, have come together here in Austria to proclaim the following:

That each human life is sacred, invaluable and should be both respected and honoured. Our children are our most valuable treasure, and their childhood and future should be protected by providing safe haven, education, arts and other resources to guarantee they will flourish in any endeavour they may choose. Our children are also our future, and must be cherished and protected. They should not be used as battlefield objects for cultural warfare. We need to protect the most vulnerable in our society by supporting wellness and respecting human dignity. Public debate is profoundly important. It is unacceptable for public health professionals, officials or governments to censor, silence or intimidate the public, doctors, medical professionals or journalists. Trust cannot be enforced. Public health recommendations should present facts as the basis for guidance, and never employ fear or shame to manipulate or force people. Trust in public health must be earned not assumed. Integrity and transparency are essential. Freedom of assembly and speech are fundamental human rights. Disrespecting these rights is an affront to human dignity. Use of psychological operations and mandate strategies and tactics to coerce and compel acceptance of medical products and procedures is a fundamental breach of well-established medical ethics. Our bodies, our families, our choice. No medical mandates.

During this season of hope and renewal, we stand here in support of goodwill, family and shared community. We are all connected with these universal truths; the importance of human dignity, integrity, personal sovereignty, and the fundamental rights to assemble, speak freely, and to protect future generations.