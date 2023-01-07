Pfizer’s history of fraud, corruption and using people as guinea pigs

Pfizer has habitually engaged in illegal and corrupt marketing practices, bribed physicians and suppressed adverse trial results. This is no secret, yet this fact continues to be brushed under the rug by politicians and corporate media.

And despite Pfizer having a long history of prioritising profits over human lives, Big Tech, Big Government and Big Media will not allow criticism of Pfizer’s covid “vaccines.”

In a Twitter thread, Kanekoa the Great listed some instances showing the criminality of Pfizer beginning with a lawsuit in 1994 regarding a heart valve that killed hundreds of people and ending with the covid injections which have injured and killed untold numbers of people.

“This is only a partial list of the fraud, corruption, and criminality of Pfizer. There are other examples of Pfizer unethically testing pharmaceutical products in the world’s poorest nations and participating in other criminal actions,” Kanekoa wrote.

We have saved a copy of Kanekoa’s Twitter thread and attached it below for those who don’t use Twitter.

Two weeks before posting the Twitter thread, Kanekoa published the article below on the same subject.

By Kanekoa the Great

One of the most significant cultural transformations of the last two years has been the newfound glorification of the pharmaceutical industry. An industry plagued by decades of fraud, corruption, and criminality managed to quickly rebrand itself as the saviour of humanity during the covid-19 crisis.

But nothing inherently changed. Big Pharma still values shareholders’ profits more than people’s lives. The regulatory agencies still operate as revolving doors to the pharmaceutical giants they are said to regulate. Big Pharma still dominates lobbying efforts in Washington DC and spends billions each year advertising pharmaceutical products.

Despite the notorious corrupt nature of the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla claimed during a November 2021 interview, that a small group of “medical professionals” who are intentionally circulating “misinformation” critical of the Pfizer vaccine narrative are “criminals”. Bourla seemed to have forgotten about the history of his own company.

Pfizer’s Long History of Criminal Behaviour

In 1992, Pfizer agreed to pay between $165 million and $215 million to settle lawsuits arising from the fracturing of its Bjork-Shiley Convexo-Concave heart valve, which at the time had resulted in nearly 300 deaths, and by 2012 had resulted in 663 deaths.

In 1994, Pfizer agreed to pay $10.75 million to settle Justice Department claims that the company lied to get federal approval for a mechanical heart valve that has fractured, killing hundreds of patients worldwide. Under the settlement, Pfizer also agreed to pay $9.25 million in coming years to monitor patients who received the device at Veterans Administration hospitals or pay for its removal. The deal was criticised by consumer rights activists who urged Government officials to bring criminal charges and lobbied for a steeper civil penalty for the multibillion-dollar company that had covered up safety concerns even as the device was killing patients.

In 1996, Pfizer administered an experimental drug during a clinical trial on 200 children in Nigeria but never told the parents that their children were the subjects of an experiment. Eleven of the children died and many others suffered side effects such as brain damage and organ failure. A report by Nigeria’s health ministry concluded, the experiment was “an illegal trial of an unregistered drug,” a “clear case of exploitation of the ignorant,” and a violation of Nigerian and international law. Pfizer did not obtain consent or inform the patients that they were the subjects of an experiment, not the recipients of an approved drug.

Al Jazeera: Nigerian Pfizer victims’ compensation fears, 26 June 2011 (2 mins)

In 2002, Pfizer agreed to pay $49 million to settle allegations that the drug company defrauded the federal government and 40 states by charging too much for its cholesterol treatment Lipitor. Lipitor had sales of $6.45 billion in 2001.

In 2004, Pfizer agreed to plead guilty to two felonies and paid $430 million in penalties to settle charges that it fraudulently promoted the drug Neurontin for unapproved uses. Pfizer agreed that it aggressively marketed the epilepsy drug by illicit means for unrelated conditions including bipolar disorder, pain, migraine headaches, and drug and alcohol withdrawal. Pfizer’s tactics included planting company operatives in the audience at medical education events and bribing doctors with luxury trips.

In 2008, the New York Times published an article entitled, “Experts Conclude Pfizer Manipulated Studies.” Pfizer delayed the publication of negative studies, spun negative data to place it in a more positive light, and controlled the flow of clinical research data in order to promote its epilepsy drug Neurontin. Pfizer discontinued its marketing program for Neurontin in 2004 after the drug became available as a generic. That same year, the company paid $430 million to settle federal criminal and civil claims that one of its subsidiaries had promoted the drug for unapproved uses.

In 2009, Pfizer was fined $2.3 billion, then the largest healthcare fraud settlement and the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the United States. Pfizer pled guilty to misbranding the painkiller Bextra with “the intent to defraud or mislead”, promoting the drug to treat acute pain at dosages the FDA had previously deemed dangerously high. The government alleged that Pfizer had paid kickbacks to compliant doctors and also promoted three other drugs illegally: the antipsychotic Geodon, an antibiotic Zyvox, and the antiepileptic drug Lyrica.

In 2009, Pfizer paid $750 million to settle 35,000 claims that its drug, Rezulin, was responsible for 63 deaths and dozens of liver failures. Rezulin’s withdrawal from the US market on March 21, 2000, followed negotiations between the drug’s manufacturer and the FDA. Senior FDA officials had long stood behind the drug despite a mounting death toll and Rezulin’s absence of proven life-saving benefits. The position of the FDA officials stood in contrast to their counterparts in Britain, where Rezulin was removed effective Dec. 1, 1997.

In 2010, Pfizer was ordered to pay $142.1 million in damages for violating federal anti-racketeering law by its fraudulent sale and marketing of Neurontin for uses not approved by the FDA. The jury found that Pfizer’s marketing of ‘Neurontin’ violated both the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and California’s Unfair Competition Law.

In 2010, the New York Times published an article entitled, “Pfizer Gives Details on Payments to Doctors”. Pfizer admitted that it paid about $20 million to 4,500 doctors and other medical professionals for consulting and speaking on its behalf in the last six months of 2009. Pfizer also paid $15.3 million to 250 academic medical centres and other research groups for clinical trials in the same period. The disclosures were required by an agreement that the company signed to settle a federal investigation into the illegal promotion of drugs for off-label uses.

In 2010, Blue Cross Blue Shield filed a lawsuit against Pfizer accusing the pharmaceutical giant of illegally bribing 5,000 doctors with lavish Caribbean vacations, golf games, massages, and other recreational activities to convince doctors to use Bextra for off-label use.

In 2010, leaked cables between Pfizer and US officials in Nigeria showed that Pfizer had hired investigators to unearth evidence of corruption against the Nigerian attorney general to blackmail him to drop legal action over the controversial 1996 Trovan trial involving children with meningitis. In 2009, Pfizer agreed to pay $75 million to the families harmed during the 1996 drug trial, but the cables suggest that the US drug giant was looking for blackmail to get the Nigerian attorney general to drop the $6 billion federal suit against Pfizer. The leaks showed that Pfizer’s investigators were passing ‘damaging’ information to the local media and threatening the attorney general that much more damaging information would come out if he did not drop the suit. The $6 billion lawsuit was dropped in 2009.

In 2012, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Pfizer Inc. with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) when its subsidiaries bribed doctors and other health care professionals employed by foreign governments in Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Serbia to win business. According to the SEC, employees of Pfizer’s subsidiaries authorised and made cash payments and provided other incentives to bribe government doctors to utilise Pfizer products.

In 2012, Pfizer had paid $1.2 billion to settle claims by nearly 10,000 women that its hormone replacement therapy drug, Prempro, caused breast cancer. The Prempro settlements come after six years of trials, in which several plaintiffs were awarded tens of millions of dollars, including punitive damages for the drug maker’s actions in withholding information about the risk of breast cancer from Prempro.

In 2013, Pfizer agreed to pay $55 million to settle criminal charges of failing to warn patients and doctors about the risks of kidney disease, kidney injury, kidney failure, and acute interstitial nephritis caused by its proton pump inhibitor, Protonix.

In 2013, Pfizer set aside $288 million to settle claims by 2,700 people that its drug, Chantix, caused suicidal thoughts and severe psychological disorders. The FDA determined that Chantix is probably associated with a higher risk of a heart attack.

In 2014, Pfizer paid $35 million to settle a lawsuit accusing its subsidiary of promoting the kidney transplant drug, Rapamune, for unapproved uses, including bribing doctors to prescribe it to patients. According to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who led the probe, Wyeth got doctors to push the drug for unapproved uses, relying on “misleading presentations of data.”

In 2016, Pfizer was fined a record £84.2 million for overcharging the NHS for its anti-epilepsy drug, Phenytoin, by 2,600 per cent (from £2.83 to £67.50 a capsule), increasing the cost to UK taxpayers from £2 million in 2012 to about £50 million in 2013.

This is only a partial list of the fraud, corruption, and criminality of Pfizer. There are other examples of Pfizer unethically testing pharmaceutical products in the world’s poorest nations and participating in other criminal actions.

2nacheki: 5 Times Big Pharma Like Pfizer Used Africans as Guinea Pigs, 13 November 2020 (5 mins)

Whistle-blowers Expose Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Trials

While Pfizer’s CEO believes that it is criminal to question the integrity of his pharmaceutical company, multiple whistle-blowers have already come forward exposing the lack of integrity of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine trials.

Leading medical journal, The BMJ, published a report exposing faked data, blind trial failures, poorly trained vaccinators, and a slow follow-up on adverse reactions in the phase-three trial of Pfizer’s gene therapy shots.

When the whistle-blower reported her concerns to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), she was fired later the same day on the basis that she was “not a good fit”. The FDA never inspected the clinical trial site of the whistle-blower complaint.

Another whistle-blower named, Maddie de Garay, volunteered for the Pfizer trial for 12 to 15-year-olds. 24 hours after her second dose she was in an emergency room.

She is now in a wheelchair, requires a feeding tube through her nose, and is still suffering 9 months later. Maddie was 1 of 1,131 children in Pfizer’s clinical trial for children aged 12-15.

Pfizer officially recorded Maddie’s adverse event as “abdominal pain” when reporting clinical trial results to the FDA. If we know Maddie’s devastating, life-altering injury is recorded as “abdominal pain” in the clinical trials: what other serious adverse events have been hidden by Pfizer and ignored by the FDA?

The Second Perspective: Pfizer’s Shocking Cover-Up of Maddie De Garay, 4 July 2021 (6 mins)

Attorney Aaron Siri and a group of more than 30 scientists, medical professionals, and journalists, asked the FDA for “all data and information for the Pfizer vaccine,” including safety and effectiveness data, adverse reaction reports and a list of active and inactive ingredients.

The FDA managed to consider all 329,000 pages of data and grant emergency approval of the Pfizer vaccine within just 108 days but is now asking for 75 years to fully release that information to the public.

Siri wrote on his Substack: “So, let’s get this straight. The federal government shields Pfizer from liability. Gives it billions of dollars. Makes Americans take its product. But won’t let you see the data supporting its product’s safety and efficacy. Whom does the government work for?”

In a December 2021 interview, World Bank President, David Malpass, said that Pfizer will not give mRNA shots to countries where they face legal liabilities for side effects.

Malpass shared: “Pfizer has been hesitant to go into some of the countries because of the liability problems, they don’t have a liability shield.” This clearly shows that Pfizer is not operating from some moral high road for the betterment of society. This is about profit and the people of the world have every right to question the integrity of Pfizer based on its criminal history and current actions.

As I have written in previous articles, this is still a pandemic of the untreated because captured regulatory agencies refuse to provide early treatment protocols featuring cheap and effective off-patent medications.

How much of this refusal to treat patients is due to Big Pharma’s leverage over captured regulatory agencies?

And, by all accounts, the covid mRNA gene therapy shots are failing to stop the spread all around the world, but Pfizer expects to bring in $33.5 billion in vaccine revenue in 2021 and expects even more profits in 2022 if it is able to continue to convince the world that its pharmaceutical products are the saviour of humanity.

Featured image: Pfizer’s History of Fraudulent Marketing Didn’t Deter Gov’ts to Issue “Permitted for Use” on Unapproved Covid19 Vaccine, 4 March 2021