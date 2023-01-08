US Department of Defence controlled the Covid Vaccine Programme from the start

New documents reveal the US Department of Defence (“DoD”) Controlled the Covid programme from the start, the military’s investigative newspaper Armed Forces Press has said. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA”) vaccine approval process was theatre. Covid injections are “medical countermeasures” – a grey area of products that are not regulated as vaccines or medicines.

Under the Public Health Emergency, medical countermeasures are not regulated or safeguarded as pharmaceutical products. The American people were led to believe that the FDA, Centres for Disease Control (“CDC”), and figureheads like Anthony Fauci oversaw the Covid-19 vaccine program. But all decisions concerning the Covid-19 vaccine research, materials acquisition, distribution, and information sharing were tightly controlled by the DoD.

A combination of the PREP Act, Emergency Use Authorisation (“EUA”) and Other Transactions Authority (“OTA”) Shielded Big Pharma, Agencies, and Medical Participants that Delivered Unregulated Vaccines from Any Liability.

According to congressionally passed statutes, research of active laws, and extra details obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, the Department of Defence owns, implements, and oversees the Covid-19 vaccine program as a “Countermeasure” to foreign attack. While the public was bombarded with an orchestrated fear campaign, the US Government managed the Covid response as a national security threat.

The research and documents were obtained by a former executive of a pharmaceutical Contract Research Organisation (“CRO”), Sasha Latypova, and intensive legal researcher Katherine Watt.

[Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea has published more detail on the research conducted by Latypova HERE.]

The Three-Legged Stool

The undercover operation was orchestrated utilising three critical legal manoeuvres:

Emergency Use Authorisation (“EUA”) PREP Act Other Transactions Authority

President Trump declared a Public Health Emergency (“PHE”) on 13 March 13 2020, under the Stafford Act, putting the National Security Council in charge of the Covid policy. Covid-19 vaccines are “medical countermeasures” – a grey area of products that are not regulated as vaccines or medicines.

“They put the National Security Council in charge and treated it as an act of war,” said Latypova.

According to Operation Warp Speed/ASPR reports, the DoD ordered, oversaw, and tightly managed the development, manufacture, and distribution of Covid countermeasures, mainly utilising the DoD’s previously established network of military contractors and consortia.

The DoD, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), and Health and Human Services (“HHS”) ordered all Covid countermeasures, including “vaccines” as prototype demonstrations of large-scale manufacturing, avoiding regulations and transparency under OTA. As prototypes used under EUA during PHE, Covid countermeasures, including “vaccines,” need not comply with the US laws for manufacturing quality, safety, and labelling.

“The implication is that the US Government authorised and funded the deployment of noncompliant biological materials on Americans without clarifying their “prototype” legal status, making the materials not subject to normal regulatory oversight, all while maintaining a fraudulent pseudo “regulatory” presentation to the public,” said Latypova.“Most incredible is the fact that current Laws enacted by the United States Congress appear to make the coverup actions LEGAL!”

Under the PHE, medical countermeasures are not regulated or safeguarded as pharmaceutical products (21 USC 360bbb-3(k).

The American people were led to believe that the FDA, CDC, and figureheads like Anthony Fauci oversaw the Covid-19 vaccine program. Their involvement was an orchestrated information operation. All decisions concerning the Covid-19 vaccine research, materials acquisition, distribution, and information sharing were tightly controlled by the DoD.

Hundreds of Covid countermeasures contracts have been uncovered. Many disclosures are in redacted form. However, Latypova and Watt have found sources to fill in the details. A review of these contracts indicates a high degree of control by the US Government (DoD/BARDA). It specifies the scope of deliverables as “demonstrations” and “prototypes” only while excluding clinical trials and manufacturing quality control from the scope of work paid for by the contracts. To ensure that Pharma is free to conduct fake clinical trials without financial risk, the contracts include the removal of all liability for the manufacturers and any contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the 2005 PREP Act and related federal legislation.

Why is no action by regulators or courts? According to Latypova and Watt, a combination of recently passed legislation and executive orders make it LEGAL to LIE! The HHS Secretary is accountable to no one if the Health National Emergency continues to be extended by Congress every three months.

A significant information operation was set in motion the minute Covid-19 hit. The US government, the intelligence community, the media, and Big Tech colluded to orchestrate and implement an intense pressure campaign designed to get the vaccine legally designated under the Emergency Use Authorisation Act while vilifying dissenting doctors, critics, and viable alternative treatments. This designation allowed for speedy manufacturing devoid of the standard safety and public health protocols.

For a vaccine to receive designation under the EUA, there can be no other known treatments or cures. Therefore, many proven treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were blacklisted in the media and dismissed as “horse dewormers” when these cheap, readily available drugs were in the past heralded for their effectiveness.

Eminent Covid-treating doctors such as Peter M. McCullough and Pierre Kory have faced unprecedented attacks on their medical credentials.

HERE is a typical contract scope for “vaccines”.