BBC comes under pressure for censorship and lies

The BBC is under pressure both within the UK and without. Several plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit in USA against BBC and others for online censorship. While in the UK peaceful protestors covered the front of BBC buildings with stickers and posters.

On 10 January Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., chairman and chief litigation counsel for Children’s Health Defense, announced that he and several other plaintiffs filed a groundbreaking novel lawsuit making antitrust and constitutional claims against the BBC, The Associated Press, Reuters and The Washington Post.

The lawsuit alleges these outlets partnered with several Big Tech firms to “collectively censor online news,” including stories about covid-19 and the 2020 US presidential election that were not aligned with official narratives regarding those issues.

Read more: Landmark Lawsuit Slaps Legacy Media With Antitrust, First Amendment Claims for Censoring Covid-Related Content, The Defender, 10 January 2023

Three days before, a campaign titled ‘The Media is the Virus’ plastered BBC buildings across the UK with stickers displaying messages and photos of people who have been killed by covid injections.

On its Telegram group, the campaign’s slogan is: “The media lied and people died.” The group is organising another protest in three weeks’ time on 11 February. Protests are planned to take place in other countries as well as the UK such as in Paris, France and New York, USA.

The following was originally published by The Gateway Pundit

The people have had enough. At least six BBC buildings across the UK were covered with placards and photos of people who died from the covid vaccine.

The rally called the “media is the virus” was held on Saturday 7 January, and it was organised by three different groups: The People’s Resistance, Freedom Fighters, and The North Unites.

At least six BBC locations were simultaneously targeted during the rally: BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio Sheffield, BBC Yorkshire Leeds, BBC Media City Salford, BBC the Mailbox Birmingham, and BBC Barrack Rd, Newcastle.

“The BBC are traitors to our country,” according to a post on Telegram. “All mockingbird media are traitors to everyone’s country and have been for a very long time,” the post continued.

The groups posted stickers on BBC’s windows with photos of the people who died from the vaccine.

“BBC buildings today were given some TRUTH,” a post on Telegram reads. “Enough is enough….the media is complicit in the biggest crimes against humanity and need to be held accountable for the deaths and harms caused to our friends and families.”

Watch: BBC news studio windows being plastered with stickers, posters, and pictures of loved ones believed to be injured or killed by the Covid-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/TMsEeNHNeG — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) January 16, 2023

Here’s another video: