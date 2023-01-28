Never Again: Holocaust survivors warn the world in a new docuseries

The last generation of Holocaust survivors and their children are reaching out to the world to express their concerns about current events drawing parallels to the Nazi regime in a docuseries titled ‘Never Again Is Now Global’. The series will be shown over five consecutive days on CHD-TV with the first on 30 January 2023.

Each free, one-hour episode focuses on recent testimonies of Holocaust survivors and their descendants. They boldly dive into the forbidden subject of comparing the early repressive stages under the Nazi regime that culminated in the Holocaust. The Nazi interventions – the suspension of freedoms, imposition of lockdowns, coerced medical procedures, and identity passports – are eerily similar to modern-day dictatorial constraints on citizens worldwide.

[TRAILER] Never Again Is Now Global, 27 January 2023 (4 mins)

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Unlike traditional documentaries about the Holocaust that have typically avoided identifying the financial and corporate sponsors behind the Nazis, this docuseries exposes financial interests that drove the Holocaust. Survivors explain how modern-day companies, including General Motors, Ford Motor Company, IBM, and conglomerates like IG Farben, secretly profiteered from the slave labour camps and industrial genocide.



As for the significance of the Holocaust, first-time director, Holocaust survivor and human rights activist Vera Sharav explains: “Until now, anyone who has attempted to draw attention to or make even modest comparisons between the present-day pandemic schemes and the Nazi era has invited a barrage of angry, sustained criticism from financially compromised Holocaust gatekeepers and corporate news media. We made the film to change that.”



In addition to testimonials and insights from Holocaust survivors and their families, the series also includes the outraged voices from around the world of historians, professors, doctors, rabbis, activists and scientists–one of which was Pfizer’s former vice president and chief scientist.



The 32 participants in the series tell their stories, share their opinions and sound the alarm with an urgent message: today’s false narrative, suspension of freedoms, medical dictates and violations of human rights are reminiscent of the Nazi playbook. But, this time, the repressive measures are not limited to Jews. Today’s false narrative targets the entire global population.



As a young child, the Nazis deported Sharav to a concentration camp, from which she narrowly escaped with her life. She encourages people to watch AHRP’s docuseries with an open mind: “The Holocaust was only possible because of mass obedience to authority. Our survival rests on our willingness to resist oppressive, unlawful orders. Those who resisted – by falsifying their identity, by jumping off the trains to Auschwitz and joining the partisans – were more likely to survive than those who obeyed.”



During the docuseries, Sharav also shares the story of her son Amikhai, who died from an adverse reaction to an allegedly “safe and effective” prescribed drug. Sharav became a full-time outspoken activist and founded the AHRP, the non-profit organisation that has produced the docuseries, and began to raise serious concerns regarding harmful medical practices and unethical medical experiments.

About AHRP

Alliance for Human Research Protection (“AHRP”) is a non-profit organisation. A national network of lay people and professionals who are committed to upholding the humanitarian values and ethical standards of medicine enshrined in the Hippocratic Oath: “First, do no harm”; the Nuremberg Code (1947): “The Voluntary informed consent of the human subject is absolutely essential”; and the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights (2005): “Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information.” For more information, visit www.AHRP.org.