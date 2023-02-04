Covid Related News: ICD codes have been changed to track uninjected people and Bill Gates isn’t entirely sure whether he’s God

Bill Gates avoided answering whether he’s God when asked by an interviewer on BBC. The US Government is using a change in ICD codes to track people who chose not to have a covid injection. There has been a low uptake of bivalent boosters so the FDA is trying a new vaccine strategy. And the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) says the covid pandemic is “probably at a transition point.”

There’s big news out of Thailand. Tragically the Princess of Thailand has been vaccine-injured and is still in a coma. Thai officials are now looking to declare the Government’s contract with Pfizer-BioNTech null and void.

Below is a collection of recent articles about news stories, some of which are mentioned above, that you may have missed.

The (New) God Delusion

The BBC has been releasing several trailers to highlight a new interview with Bill Gates that was broadcast yesterday: “Amol Rajan visits Kenya, where Bill Gates through his foundation is supporting local farms and hospitals. Gates talks about wealth and recent conspiracies and controversies.”

He’s at pains to get across his “philanthropy.” And then there’s his fondness for popularising the likelihood of pandemics. No other figure bangs on so much about vaccines and the need for humanity to protect itself from pandemics like Bill Gates.

But the inevitable conclusion seems to be that he has some type of weird God Delusion … that he is completely, stark-raving, insane. Oh, and likes making a return on his self-fulfilling prophecies.

Interestingly, Rajan asks him the question: Are you God? Gate’s answer isn’t especially definitive. It’s given by someone who might just think he is.

The video below is a Kenyan perspective on the real purpose of Gates’ visit to Kenya.

Lee Makwiny: Bill Gates Hidden Mission in Kenya – The Inside Story, 18 November 2022 (12 mins)

US Government is Tracking Unvaccinated People Who Go to the Doctor and to the Hospital

The US federal government is tracking people who decided not to get the covid injection, according to federal government records and video exclusively obtained by National File.

According to the shocking video, unvaccinated people are quietly tracked when they go to the doctor’s office or to the hospital due to a quiet new program proposed and implemented by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Government meeting materials make clear that the new program is designed to “track people who are not immunised or only partially immunised.”

Within the International Statistical Classification of Diseases revision 10 (“ICD-10”) codes, there is a category known as “ICD-10-CM” codes (which are reportedly used by the CDC for tracking purposes), and this “CM” category includes the new “Unvaccinated for covid-19” category and also the “Partially Vaccinated For covid-19” category and the “other under immunisation status” category.

The Relevance of the New ICD-10 Code: “Underimmunisation status”

Jessica Rose highlights that there was no mention of covid in the version of the ICD codes published on 14 November 2021. The injections were well under-way by 14 November 2021. But the ICD code just said “Underimmunisation status” – almost like they hadn’t quite “decided yet” what to put.

What they will decide to add to the spaces provided in the near future? They have “Unvaccinated for covid-19” and “Partially vaccinated for covid-19” already, so will they have sub-sections with “due date by” next to them? Meaning, if you’re not injected with this stuff by a certain date as classified by them, then will you not be allowed to leave your home? Or you will not be allowed to drive? Or to buy food?

The implications here are incredibly bad. Based simply on the fact that they have this kind of “coding system” for injected versus uninjected people enacted, is very concerning about where this could go. They have evolved these confining definitions in such a short period of time. Can you not imagine what the next step will be?

Excess Deaths by Cause, England

John Dee has published Part 5 of his series. Yesterday we published a summary of Parts 1 to 4.

Part 5 is about the fifth most frequent cause of death: Diseases of the nervous system. This ICD-10 chapter covers everything from G00.0 Haemophilus meningitis to G99.8 Other specified disorders of nervous system in diseases elsewhere classified. In plain English, we’re talking about conditions like meningitis, Parkinsonism, Alzheimer’s, Multiple Sclerosis, epilepsy, migraine, palsy and all manner of neuropathy. Sleep disorders feature in this chapter rather than chapter V (Mental and behavioural disorders), which is an interesting way of going about things.

Again, the spring 2020 iatrogenic death spike is seen. We now have synchronicity across five major ICD-10 chapters covering neoplasms, circulatory disease, respiratory disease, mental and behaviour disorders, and diseases of the nervous system. In fact, all the things that 79% of the goodly folk of England die of day in and day out all just happened to happen in “one big non-covid wallop back in April 2020.”

“I am at a loss for explanation for this is surely bigger than care home protocols killing granny and/or the run-down of emergency services and/or closure of elective beds … I’ve been analysing death data for nigh on 40 years now and that spring 2020 death spike takes the biscuit as being the most gruesome fact I’ve seen.”

Covid-19 pandemic “is probably at a transition point,” WHO says

WHO said its International Health Regulations Emergency Committee met on Friday to analyse data on the state of the pandemic.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus “acknowledges the Committee’s views that the covid-19 pandemic is probably at a transition point and appreciates the advice of the Committee to navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences,” the statement read.

Big News out of Thailand

On December 15, about three weeks after her third Pfizer injection, Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati of Thailand collapsed with heart issues and went into a coma. One authority recently suggested that Thailand was preparing to declare its contracts for the Pfizer vaccine “null and void” and go after the vaccine maker for damages.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi went to Thailand and spoke with officials. Recalling the outcome of his meeting with the Thai officials he said they told him: “We will see to it that Thailand is the first country in the world that is going to declare this contract null, and nullify the contract.” This means that Pfizer-BioNTech is going to have to pay back all those billions to Thailand so they can compensate their citizens.

Redacted: Oh Sh*t, Here We Go… Pfizer Better Buckle Up, 1 February 2023

The FDA’s New Vaccine Strategy

When the bivalent covid boosters against Omicron first came out, only those who had received the initial series of shots were eligible to receive them, but uptake was disappointing. Less than 5% of those eligible had taken a bivalent booster by October 2022, and by late January 2023, that had only risen to 16.2%.

In the hopes of increasing uptake of the jab, the US Food and Drug Administration is now recommending everyone get an annual covid shot, even if you didn’t receive the initial series.

Under the new approach, most people will be advised to get whatever the latest version of the covid shot is, once a year, just like the flu vaccine. And, as with the flu vaccine, the FDA’s advisory committee will meet each June to determine which SARS-CoV-2 strains should be included in the shot given that fall.

Children of the covid! (4 mins)

Children of the covid! (4 mins)

How To Create the Illusion Your Vaccine is 90% Effective

Deception is now endemic, and this article by Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil describes the ‘how to guide’ on manufacturing high-efficacy illusions.

Here we outline an easy-to-follow five-step foolproof method to ensure a vaccine will be accepted as highly effective and look at a specific research paper to illustrate how this is done.

Step 1: Suppress legitimate criticism

Step 2: Publish in a (bought and sold?) ‘reputable’ journal

Step 3: Ignore infected cases that are vaccinated

Step 4: Don’t look for covid if you don’t want to find it

Step 5: Ignore outcomes that make your vaccine look ineffective

Witness Forced to Walk Back Accusations That Led Maine Medical Board to Suspend Dr. Meryl Nass’ License

The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine on Tuesday called two witnesses to testify in its third hearing on the suspension of Dr. Meryl Nass over her treatment of patients with covid-19. Under cross-examination, the first witness was forced to walk back many of his claims.

As it did on day two of the hearings, held on 27 October 2022, the board focused on Nass’ alleged “sloppy” record-keeping for three patients she treated and on her prescribing of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for those patients.

Throughout his testimony, Courtney repeated his assertion that Nass did not follow an adequate standard of care in prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to three patients, alleged improprieties in her communication and remote (telemedicine) consultations with the patients, and claimed Nass’ record-keeping was lacking.

Dr. Thomas Courtney of the Maine Medical Center, a witness hired by the board, was obliged to walk back significant portions of his earlier testimony under his cross-examination by Nass’ attorney, Gene Libby.

Don’t Be Duped by China’s Changing Covid-19 Policies

Information coming from China’s CCP is propaganda, it was never intended to be accurate or reliable.

While the CCP pretended that their draconian zero-covid policies kept the virus in check and the death rates down, people living inside communist China have told The Epoch Times that this is not the case.

We believe that throughout the covid pandemic, people have been dying in record numbers from untreated viral infections, bad reactions to the vaccines, and the CCP’s anti-human policies that were supposed to contain the virus.

For quite a while now, crematoria have not been able to process the overwhelming number of dead bodies showing up at their doors. In rural areas, people are being forced to dig holes and bury their loved ones in the ground.

