Are Fauci, Gates & Moderna responsible for the COVID Pandemic? – The U.S. D.O.D issued a ‘COVID-19 Research’ contract 3 Months before COVID was known to exist – & Fauci & Moderna had a Vaccine ready in Dec. 2019

The discovery of a contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense to Labyrinth Global Health for “COVID-19 Research” in November 2019 has raised questions about the permanent U.S. Government’s knowledge of the novel coronavirus.

The contract was part of a larger project for a “Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine,” suggesting the permanent U.S. Government was at the very least aware of the alleged virus before it spread through Wuhan, China in December 2019.

But the findings also suggest the permanent U.S. Government may have had a hand in the creation of this alleged virus in Biolabs through Gain of Function Research overseen by Dr Anthony Fauci.

This would explain why they knew the name of the novel coronavirus disease three months prior to the World Health Organization officially naming it Covid-19 in February 2020.

And it may also explain why Moderna and Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) had a confidentiality agreement for an mRNA Coronavirus vaccine candidate in early December 2019, which was developed and jointly owned by Moderna and Fauci’s NIAID.

The U.S. Government’s “USA Spending” website reveals that it had spent a staggering $4.04 trillion “in response to COVID-19”. A deeper look at the website’s “Award Search” feature uncovers a contract awarded by the Department of Defense to Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp. for “Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services” on September 20, 2012.

A closer examination of the contract’s “Sub-Awards” tab reveals 115 transactions with recipients and brief descriptions, the majority of which are mundane items like “laboratory equipment for Kyiv” and “office furniture for Kyiv.”

There is, however, among the 115 transactions listed in the “Sub-Awards” tab of a contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense to Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp. one transaction that stands out:

An award to Labyrinth Global Health INC for “SME Manuscript Documentation and COVID-19 Research.”

While it is not surprising to see an award for Covid-19 research during a pandemic, the fact that the contract was awarded on November 12, 2019, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus and three months before it was officially named Covid-19, raises questions about the government’s knowledge of the virus.

Furthermore, the contract was instructed to take place in Ukraine, as was the entire contract awarded to Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp. These findings suggest potential U.S. Government involvement in the creation and spread of the virus.

In September 2012, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) within the US Department of Defense awarded a contract to a global engineering, procurement, and construction company specializing in infrastructure development.

The contract was for a Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine, and concluded in October 2020. While the details are unclear, it is known that $21.7 million of the $116.6 million contract was spent on this program.

It is puzzling why the DOD would contract a company specializing in infrastructure development for a biological threat reduction program.

Furthermore, it is intriguing that both the DOD and the contracting company subsequently paid Labyrinth Global Health INC to conduct COVID-19 research in Ukraine prior to the emergence of the novel coronavirus and before it was officially named Covid-19.

These events raise questions about the nature of the biological threat reduction program and its potential connection to the alleged COVID-19 pandemic. And the discovery of a contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense for Covid-19 research in November 2019 suggests that the U.S Government either knew the virus existed naturally or was involved in constructing it in a lab.

This theory is supported by evidence that the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Moderna had a coronavirus candidate in December 2019.

A confidentiality agreement reveals that NIAID and Moderna agreed to transfer “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates” to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on December 12, 2019.

The material transfer agreement was signed the December 12th 2019 by Ralph Baric, PhD, at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and then signed by Jacqueline Quay, Director of Licensing and Innovation Support at the University of North Carolina on December 16th 2019.

The agreement was also signed by two representatives of the NIAID, one of whom was Amy F. Petrik PhD, a technology transfer specialist who signed the agreement on December 12th 2019 at 8:05 am. The other signatory was Barney Graham MD PhD, an investigator for the NIAID, however, this signature was not dated.

The final signatories on the agreement were Sunny Himansu, Moderna’s Investigator, and Shaun Ryan, Moderna’s Deputy General Counsel. Both signatures were made on December 17th 2019.

All of these signatures were made prior to the general public having any knowledge of the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus.

A vaccine candidate that was funded by Bill Gates and his Foundation.

Moderna confirmed in 2016 that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation had granted them $20 million to support their “initial project related to the evaluation of antibody combinations in a preclinical setting as well as the conduct of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of a potential mRNA medicine”.

But Moderna also revealed that the framework agreement they made with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation could bring the total funding up to $100 million for “follow-on projects” that are proposed to and approved by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation up to 2022.

And the terms of this agreement stipulate that Moderna are obliged to grant the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation certain non-exclusive licenses.

A Non-Exclusive Licence grants the licensee the right to use the intellectual property, but means that the licensor remains free to exploit the same intellectual property and to allow any number of other licensees to also exploit the same intellectual property.

Therefore under the terms of the agreement made with Moderna, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have now been granted a non-exclusive license to the Moderna mRNA Covid-19 injection, and are therefore profiting from its use.

Are Fauci, Gates & Moderna responsible for the COVID Pandemic?

It wasn’t until December 31st 2019 that the World Health Organisation (WHO) became aware of an alleged cluster of viral pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China.

But even at this point, they had not determined that an alleged new coronavirus was to blame, instead stating the pneumonia was of “unknown cause”.

It was not until January 9th 2020 that the WHO reported that Chinese authorities had determined the outbreak was due to a novel coronavirus which later became known as SARS-CoV-2 with the alleged resultant disease dubbed COVID-19.

So why was an v transferred to the University of North Carolina on December 12th 2019?

The same Moderna that have had an mRNA coronavirus vaccine authorised for emergency use only in both the United Kingdom and the United States to allegedly combat Covid-19.

What did Moderna, Fauci & Bill Gates know that we didn’t?

In 2019 there was not any singular coronavirus posing a threat to humanity which would warrant a vaccine.

As the world tries to move on there are many questions that remain unanswered, the above being just some of them.

But the discovery of a contract awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense for Covid-19 research in November 2019, and the fact Moderna and Fauci’s NIAID has an mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate funded by Bill Gates ready in December 2019, suggests that the permanent U.S Government, Dr Anthony Fauci, Mr Bill Gates & Moderna all know the answers to those questions.