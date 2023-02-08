Ten Symptoms Associated with Covid and Ten Symptoms Associated with the Covid Jab

Dr. Vernon Coleman provides a concise list of the 10 symptoms associated with covid and the covid injections. The list of symptoms are not the same.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The British Government has kindly just issued a list of the symptoms associated with covid-19 (the rebranded flu). Here is the list:

Cough

Headache

Sore throat

High temperature

Runny nose

Change to sense of smell

Loss of appetite

Blocked nose

Nausea

Aches

And now here is the list of 10 symptoms associated with the covid-19 jab:

Death from myocarditis

Death from stroke

Death from acute myocardial infarction

Death from encephalitis

Death from anaphylaxis

Death from pericarditis

Death from embolism

Death from infection related to damaged immune system

Death from thrombocytopenia

Death from multisystem inflammatory syndrome

Readers may like to compare the two lists. To help your government spread the truth, please share these lists.

