Ten Symptoms Associated with Covid and Ten Symptoms Associated with the Covid Jab

Dr. Vernon Coleman provides a concise list of the 10 symptoms associated with covid and the covid injections. The list of symptoms are not the same.
The British Government has kindly just issued a list of the symptoms associated with covid-19 (the rebranded flu). Here is the list:
- Cough
- Headache
- Sore throat
- High temperature
- Runny nose
- Change to sense of smell
- Loss of appetite
- Blocked nose
- Nausea
- Aches
And now here is the list of 10 symptoms associated with the covid-19 jab:
- Death from myocarditis
- Death from stroke
- Death from acute myocardial infarction
- Death from encephalitis
- Death from anaphylaxis
- Death from pericarditis
- Death from embolism
- Death from infection related to damaged immune system
- Death from thrombocytopenia
- Death from multisystem inflammatory syndrome
Readers may like to compare the two lists. To help your government spread the truth, please share these lists.
Vernon Coleman’s book Anyone who tells you vaccines are safe and effective is lying: here’s the proof is available via the bookshop on this website.
Great to see courageous people from within( now without) the medical community standing against the totaiiy evil globalist agenda. It amazes me that so many peoples heads are still in the clouds. The evil of this agenda must be exposed.. I
Gregpray God’s blessing and protection over you people who so often pay a high price for telling the truth.