Covid injections are ineffective and don’t block transmission, says Bill Gates AFTER selling his shares in BioNTech for a massive profit

In 2021, Bill Gates called mRNA injections “game changers.” Contrast that with his latest statements, after turning his $55 million investment into $550 million, acknowledging the injections’ failures. What evil plan is he hatching next?

In 2019, Bill Gates invested $55 million in BioNtech – which developed the covid injection for Pfizer – it’s now worth $550 million.

Gates sold some of the stock at the end of 2022 when the share price was over $300. After reaping huge profits, Gates criticised covid injections, stating they don’t block infection, aren’t effective against variants and have “very short duration.”

Gates’ motivations run far deeper than making money off shrewd investments. By funding the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), Gates is able to ensure that the decisions it makes end up profiting his own interests and those of his Big Pharma partners. Gates – via collaborations with WHO, Anthony Fauci and others – is aiming to have absolute power to control pandemic declarations and responses worldwide.

The Hill: Bill Gates MRNA Grift EXPOSED? Billionaire TRASHES Jab Despite Reaping MASSIVE Profits, 25 January 2023 (9 mins)

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

In The Hill video above, Bill Gates trashes mRNA covid-19 injections, naming three problems with them that need to be fixed. “The current vaccines are not infection-blocking,” Gates says, “They’re not broad – so when new variants come up you lose protection – and they have very short duration, particularly in the people who matter, which are old people.”1

Covid-19 injections’ lack of efficacy and safety is not news, so why is this a remarkable statement coming from Gates? He’s been a major proponent of mRNA technology and invested heavily in BioNTech, which developed the covid-19 injection for Pfizer. He’s since sold a lot of those shares, earning a 10x profit.

Gates Reaps Windfall Profits From mRNA Injection Investment

As reported by The Hill’s co-host Briahna Joy Gray, Gates invested $55 million in BioNtech in 2019, and it’s now worth $550 million. He sold some of the stock at the end of 2022 when the share price was over $300 – representing a massive gain. Co-host Robby Soave then states:2

Let’s follow that trajectory: [Gates] invests heavily in BioNTech, “mRNA vaccines are great, this is the future,” he talks about the vaccine timeline and how we can develop it faster, “we might have to cut some corners on safety” … All in … sells it … makes a huge amount of money … but now it’s “yeah, it’s okay, it could be better, but what we really need is this breath spray.”

Soave is referring to a statement Gates made regarding a type of inhaler that could be used “very early in an epidemic” to block people from becoming infected.3 The glaring conflict of interest is only highlighted by Gates’ about-face regarding the injections.

In 2021, Gates called mRNA injections “magic” and “game changers.” He’s also said: “Everyone who takes the vaccine is not just protecting themselves but reducing their transmission to other people and allowing society to get back to normal.”4 Contrast that with his latest statements acknowledging the injections’ failures. Investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel explained:5

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who served as one of the architects of covid hysteria and had more of an impact than any other individual on the disastrous global pandemic policies, has finally acknowledged that the mRNA shots he’s been promoting for two years are nothing more than expired pharma junk. Translation: Gates admits that the shots are impossible to align with rapidly developing variants, they expire in lightning speed, and they don’t stop transmission. And they don’t work for the only at-risk portion of the population.

Gates’ major reversal on the injections comes too late, however, as his prior praises were instrumental in dictating government policy, despite his massive financial conflicts of interest. Soave adds:

For there not to be more interrogation of his conflict of interest here by the mainstream is deeply disturbing, and for people who have been sceptical of this aspect of Pfizer and the drug development around covid and who have been shot down in the media as kooks, anti-vaxxers and the like. I frankly think that this issue of pharmaceutical corruption and people pushing various interventions, having an investment in profit, should have been an issue that the left was leading on. We have to be more transparent about the fact that people who are having input in what the government policy is going to be, what’s going to be required people, the Biden administration tried to require people to get this, shouldn’t it be known at least when there are hundreds of millions of dollars of financial interests at stake for the people advising this? And their tune changes as it follows the money!

Gates Games the WHO

Gates’ motivations run far deeper than making money off shrewd investments. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation remains a primary funder of the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), as Gates contributes via multiple avenues, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the vaccine alliance GAVI, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (“SAGE”), UNICEF and Rotary International.

In 2017, Politico wrote a highly-critical article about Gates’ undue financial influence over the WHO’s operations, which Politico said was causing the agency to spend:6

… a disproportionate amount of its resources on projects with the measurable outcomes Gates prefers … Some health advocates fear that because the Gates Foundation’s money comes from investments in big business, it could serve as a Trojan horse for corporate interests to undermine WHO’s role in setting standards and shaping health policies.

Indeed, as noted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his book “Vax-Unvax,” “The sheer magnitude of his foundation’s financial contributions has made Bill Gates an unofficial – albeit unelected – leader of the WHO.”7 And, in that role, Gates is able to ensure that the decisions the WHO makes end up profiting his own interests and those of his Big Pharma partners.

You may remember that, in 2019, Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sponsored a novel coronavirus pandemic preparedness exercise shortly before the pandemic started.

The event, which took place on 18 October 2019 in New York, was called Event 201, and it included a detailed simulation of a coronavirus outbreak with a predicted global death toll of 65 million people within a span of 18 months.8

On 23 October 2022, Gates, Johns Hopkins and WHO co-hosted another exercise, this one dubbed “Catastrophic Contagion,” 9 which involved a novel pathogen called “severe epidemic enterovirus respiratory syndrome 2025” (SEERS-25) that primarily kills children.

So, we can already begin to predict what the next pandemic will revolve around, and with WHO aiming to have absolute power to control pandemic declarations and responses worldwide, it paves the way to usher in the next phases of The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Covid Is Critical to Hack Humans

The Scheming cf Bill Gates And Anthony Fauci (5 mins)

Source: Dr. Joseph Mercola on Bitchute

Transhumanist Dr. Yuval Noah Harari, a top advisor to Klaus Schwab, owner and chairman of WEF, has spoken openly about WEF’s plan to gain control by “hacking organisms.”

“By hacking organisms,” Harari said, “[we] gain the power to re-engineer the future of life itself. Because once you can hack something, you can usually also engineer it.”10 Soon, he says, some corporations and governments will be able to “systematically hack all the people.” And if they succeed in hacking life, he describes it as the “greatest revolution in biology since the beginning of life 4 billion years ago.”11

Covid-19 is instrumental in this plan, Harari says, as it propelled the public to accept privacy violations it would have otherwise rejected. “Covid is critical,” he says, “because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimise, total biometrics surveillance.”12

Undoubtedly, the plan is to connect everything together – your identification, personal finances via central bank digital currencies (“CBDCs”), and medical and vaccination records. Gates has downplayed suggestions of biometric surveillance as conspiracy theories, however.

In an interview with Australian journalist Sarah Ferguson, Gates not only mentions “intentionally caused” pandemics13 – while maintaining that the covid-19 pandemic was “natural” – but also states he reported “false stories” and “people who highlight almost silly misinformation” to Big Tech.14

But while Gates tries to pass off people’s concerns about his undue influence over their health as a joke, there’s no shortage of evidence that he really is pulling strings, including via his collaborations with other key players, like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Decades ago, Fauci and Gates formed an agreement to control and expand the global vaccine enterprise, which in 2021 culminated in a plan to inject every man, woman and child on the planet with an experimental covid-19 “vaccine.” Gates and Fauci’s collaboration are detailed in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s best-selling book, “The Real Anthony Fauci.” The video above summarises their joint scheme.

Gates Lies About Epstein Relationship

ABC News (Australia): Bill Gates complained to tech companies about ‘laughable’ covid-19 conspiracy theories, 31 January 2023 (13 mins)

While speaking with Ferguson, Gates also lies about his relationship with the now-infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, stating they had dinner together and “that’s all.”15 However, media reports claim they met on multiple occasions and were in discussions about co-creating a charitable fund with seed money from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and JPMorgan Chase.

It’s also been suggested that Gates’ global agenda is driven by a eugenicist ideology.16 Investigative journalist James Corbett notes:

According to The Times, Gates emailed his colleagues about Epstein in 2011: “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.” Epstein’s will even named Boris Nikolic – a Harvard-trained immunologist who served as the chief scientific advisor to both Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and who appears in the sole publicly known photo of Epstein and Gates’ 2011 meeting at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion – as the backup executor of Epstein’s estate. It is not difficult to see why Gates would try to distance himself from his relationship with a child sex trafficker … But, as it turns out, the attempt to suppress the Gates-Epstein story may have been an attempt to suppress the revelation of an altogether different shared interest … The already scarcely believable Jeffrey Epstein story took another bizarre turn in August of 2019 when it was reported that Epstein “Hoped to Seed the Human Race With His DNA.” As The New York Times explained, Epstein’s plan to impregnate 20 women at a time at his New Mexico ranch in order to “seed the human race with his DNA” – plan he told to a number of the “scientific luminaries” he kept in his orbit – put a modern gloss on a very old idea.

Gates’ Relationship with Epstein Began Before 2011

Investigative journalist Whitney Webb, author of the book ‘One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime That Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein’, also delves into Epstein’s ties to Gates. While the corporate media narrative states that Epstein and Gates didn’t meet until 2011, Webb says that’s not true:17

There’s mainstream media articles from 2001 saying that Jeffrey Epstein made all his money from his business connections – to three men – and those three men are Leslie Wexner [former owner of Victoria’s Secret], Donald Trump and the third one is Bill Gates.

One example of the deep connection that actually existed between Epstein and Gates involves Melanie Walker, who is also involved with WEF:18,19

She was recruited by Epstein in 1992, allegedly as a Victoria’s Secret model, but there’s no evidence she ever actually modelled for Victoria’s Secret. He apparently was funding her education, hires her as his science advisor in the late ’90s and then a couple years after that, in the early 2000s, she becomes the science advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. So if you’re going to apply to be science advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and your CV says my most recent experience is being the science advisor to Jeffrey Epstein, and you’re Bill Gates hiring your top science advisor, you would have to know who Jeffrey Epstein is and what kind of science he’s into.

Webb believes Gates is lying about his ties to Epstein not only to protect himself but also to protect Microsoft. “You also have, in the ’90s, Jeffrey Epstein flying around on planes to official Microsoft functions in Russia, apparently giving women to the chief technology officer who was very close to Bill Gates … all sorts of stuff going on there with Epstein and Microsoft,” Webb explained.20

Is the Narrative on Covid Injections Changing?

Gates’ negative remarks about the mRNA covid injections appear to be the start of a media trend exposing the injections’ risks and failures. The Wall Street Journal published a review detailing the “deceptive campaign for bivalent covid boosters,” stating they “fail to live up to their promise, but vaccine makers and experts keep pushing them.”21

Reports that Pfizer intends to mutate SARS-CoV-2 using gain-of-function processes, or directed evolution, have also been met with alarm and calls for a Congressional investigation.22 It’s possible the injections’ failures are becoming too great to cover up, leading to a gradual shift in the narrative, with a focus on preparing for future pandemics – one of Gates’ favourite topics.

Not content to stop with covid-19, Gates is intent on creating and distributing “standby tools” – i.e., more injections and drugs – globally to be prepared for the, apparently inevitable, next pandemic:23

So there’s a class that’s got measles in it, a class of flu, a class of coronavirus, and a fourth class, all of which we need to have standby tools, both antivirals and vaccines that can deal with those. It’s very doable. So on the tools front, we can be far more prepared.

