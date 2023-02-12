15-minute cities: Councils are attempting to remove our freedoms, take control of our lives and herd us into spaces they completely control

At the same time local governments in the UK are attempting to implement 15-minute cities a top banker claims the rollout of a digital ID “super app” is inevitable. Both are dystopian control tools and neither is inevitable.

It’s not only in the UK that cities are signing up for the 15-minute prison concept. Edmonton in Canada, for example, is also planning to implement the draconian control structure needed to restrict residents’ rights and freedom of movement.

The UK government will eventually roll out a “super app” that houses each citizen’s combined economic footprint, from credit ratings to know-your-customer details, a top banker has predicted. This economic digital ID would aim to follow in the footsteps of the swift and widespread adoption of the UK government’s NHS health app.

The NHS app was first launched by the UK government in January 2019 as a “one-stop shop of the health data for each UK citizen.” The UK’s financial sector has taken note of the NHS app’s “popularity” and one top banking official predicts that the launch of an equivalent digital ID for UK citizens’ economic data is inevitable.

Referring to this “super-app” that could carry all of the financial data of each UK citizen, Chair of UK Finance Bob Wigley said: “This will be the year that we finally persuade the banking system that we need an economic digital identity system, just like the NHS app.”

Speaking at the New Digital Assets and Money Symposium conference in the City of London on Tuesday, he added: “This financial app will be personal and attached to each citizen as we need a wider fully digital economic identity programme.”

Wigley is not telling the truth. It is not inevitable and we don’t need it.

In the video below, UK Financial Preparedness gave a round-up of bizarre and concerning news from around the world relating to the dystopian and anti-human agenda. He begins with the above report followed by a report about 15-minute cities in the UK. It’s not difficult to imagine how an economic digital ID and the restriction of movement using the 15-minute cities concept will seamlessly merge into one.

UK financial Preparedness: 15-minute cities planned for WestMids! UK official “super app” for citizen economic data inevitable? 10 February 2023 (5 mins)

Last year we published an article on the proposed plans by Oxfordshire County Council which included 15-minute neighbourhoods and low-traffic neighbourhoods in Oxford. Oxford is one of the 1,143 cities and local governments around the world that have joined C40’s ‘Cities Race to Zero’ – cities whose leaders are “working urgently toward a decarbonised economy.” C40 is a global network of mayors “taking urgent action to confront the climate crisis.” There is of course no climate crisis and a “decarbonised economy” is psychobabble, which when translated into plain English, means they want to tax us more and raise the cost of living while at the same time removing our rights and freedoms.

The 15-minute cities concept isn’t based on democratic principles of people deciding together or agreeing on an idea. The reality is, as James Corbett said on a recent episode of The Corbett Report, we are talking about city councils starting to take control and starting to herd people into carefully controlled spaces.

As well as Oxford, other cities in the UK are jumping in on the bandwagon. Canterbury has published plans to divide the city into 5 “traffic zones.” London is planning the expansion of ultra low emission zones (“ULEZ”). Bristol and Sheffield Councils have signed up to the plans to restrict freedom of movement within the cities. Swansea Council has also confirmed plans to become a 15-minute city. Lancaster is attempting to sell their dystopian 15-minute neighbourhood plan by comparing it to “becoming like Amsterdam.” And Scotland has published plans to implement 20-minute neighbourhoods nationwide.

But the British are fighting back. On Wednesday, the Echo reported that the Southend Council has ruled out ever signing up for a 15-minute city scheme. And on 9 February, in the House of Commons Nick Fletcher, Member of Parliament for Don Valley, called for MPs’ time to be set aside “for a debate on the international socialist concept of so-called 15-minute cities and 20-minute neighbourhoods.”

“Ultra low emissions zones in their present form do untold economic damage to any city, however, the second step after these zones will take away personal freedoms as well,” he said. “Sheffield is already on this journey and I do not want Doncaster, which is also a Labour-run socialist council, to do the same.”

Nick Fletcher MP: 15 Minute Cities, 10 February 2023 (2 mins)

The following was originally published on 27 January 2023 by Western Standard’s Alberta Report

It appears the City of Edmonton, Canada, wants to be a 15-minute city for residents.

District Planning is a multi-year project to build a “community of communities — small towns in our big city,” where people can meet many of their daily needs within 15 minutes of where they live in Edmonton.

“When I envision an Edmonton for everyone, I picture a city whose form makes the lives of people living in it easier. I picture neighbourhoods designed to reduce energy consumption for all, and I think of vibrant communities with active streets and citizens,” City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in his policy campaign.

“Over the past year and a half, some Edmontonians have changed the way they work, and where they work. As this shift becomes more permanent, we know more people will spend more of their time in their own neighbourhoods instead of commuting across the city.”

Sohi said he believes he needs to create a city that supports this and provides local amenities important for both business and leisure. The city has listed some maps on its website.

“That is why I support the city’s planning goal of creating 15-minute districts, ‘small towns in our big cities,’ which will allow all of us to live locally, accessing shopping and amenities within 15 minutes,” Sohi said.

According to city documents, the 15-minute city project is preparing to help Edmonton reach 1.25 million people.

An unaccredited map of Southeast England was shared on Twitter recently which got the conversation started because it had the word “Edmonton” on it as people failed to recognise it’s a map of the UK.

“The #Edmonton-based eco-alarmists have gone off the deep end. Nuts. Crazy. Irrational. Bizarre proposal,” W. Brett Wilson Tweeted.

According to the campaign policy from the mayor in Edmonton, the 15-minute city is about quality of life which includes shortening commutes to work and amenities, like groceries, recreation, and restaurants.

“Supporting a greater variety of local small businesses serving their own neighbourhoods through community hubs, revitalising strip malls, and supporting small-scale development. Reducing our environmental footprint by making it easier to drive less,” Sohi said in the policy campaign.

But many Alberta residents are alarmed over the 15-minute city “idea.”

“It’s alarming to see that the City of Edmonton is actively preparing to implement the concept of 15 min cities. The propaganda rollout about the benefits of this program is on full display on their city website,” Carmen Kissel-Verrier told the Western Standard.

Verrier is a published author in the province and said she believes Edmonton’s notifications about the program are vague and do not provide a balanced view of this controversial program.

Oxford and Canterbury in England are set to become “dystopian” 15-minute cities. Controversial plans to stop cars travelling between neighbourhoods in Canterbury press ahead despite being branded a “draconian ban on free movement.”

“After closely watching residents in Oxford, UK (who are testing this concept now) we are learning that their municipal governments are rapidly moving the goal-posts on the freedom to leave your 15 min city,” Verrier said.

“What was first advertised as the freedom to leave your area with your car up to 100 times per year has now changed to lesser amount set-points and without notice to residents. They are often subsequently fined when leaving their zone because they work in another zone.”

UK Financial Preparedness: Oxford and Canterbury to become dystopian 15-minute cities. Cheapest supermarket items up by 66%, 27 October 2022 (6 mins)

In Canterbury, it could total ‘about £100million to put the 15-minute city plan in place.

“The government certainly is not going to stump up the money and we can’t either,’ he told Canterbury City Council’s cabinet at a meeting, Kent Online reported.

The project would stop drivers from using smaller roads that connect the five neighbourhoods, with the council closing the routes.

Residents would instead be encouraged to use public transport, walk or cycle their journey — or use the permitted routes to drive.

“The plan was modelled on the Belgian city of Ghent, which launched a Circulation Plan in 2017 that divided the city into six areas to cut the number of cars in the city centre,” the Daily Mail reported.

Furthermore, there are cement jersey barricades set up at entry and exit points in many Oxford neighbourhoods.

“This leaves those residents wondering if barricade points will be manned with guards in the future who will “check your papers” before being allowed to enter or exit your 15 min city zone,” Verrier said.

The benefits of 15 min cities advertised by the City of Edmonton include protected green spaces, access to essential retailers and fostering meaningful connections with your 15 min city residents — all from walking distance of your home.

“This of course sounds lovely and environmentally conscious,” Verrier said.

“However, the City of Edmonton is silent on what consequences are to be expected when you must leave your zone — perhaps daily, to access work, health specialists, schools or to visit and care for your loved ones.”

The mayor in Edmonton said he believes residents need to work with communities and, at a district level, identify gaps in the multi-use trail network that limit transportation choices.

“This could mean widening sidewalks or multi-use trails that encourage walking, or sustainable infrastructure in communities where they make sense. Addressing gaps and barriers will be essential for encouraging all modes of transportation at a local level,” Sohi said in his policy campaign.

Verrier said the City of Edmonton needs more transparency and definition of terms of usage and public opinion intake on this initiative before proceeding.

“Without this discussion, I fear that placing trust in Mayor Sohi to manage such a radical and potentially freedom clipping initiative will end badly for residents stuck in these zones,” Verrier said.

“Residents may be left with only a dog park and a grocery store to keep them entertained.”

Featured image: Low Traffic Neighbourhood, Oxford (main), Checkpoint Charlie, Berlin (inset)