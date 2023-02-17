Australian health authorities deny mother heart transplant because she’s unvaccinated

Health authorities in Victoria, Australia have denied a mother of two a heart transplant for being “unvaccinated.” She had received a medical exemption not to have a covid injection.

She did not receive the vaccine because she is concerned that doing so could increase her risk of heart conditions such as myocarditis or pericarditis.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

In 2020, Vicki D﻿erderian had severe heart failure and had to have a Ventricular Assist Device surgically implanted to help pump blood throughout her body. She was hospitalised for months undergoing rehabilitation and has only recently been deemed healthy enough to undergo heart surgery should a suitable donor organ become available. However, under Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services, being unvaccinated means Derderian is ineligible to be put on the transplant waiting list

“The hospital stance at the moment is no jab, no heart. I‘m ready to be on the heart transplant list because medically I’m stable to be on it. But unfortunately, because of these mandates, it has interfered with patient-doctor relationships,” she told Channel 9’s Today show.

“Patients like myself, we‘re being pushed into a corner and coerced to take something that goes against what we believe in,” she added. “Or not receive lifesaving treatment. And also for doctors as well, they are forced to implement this on their patients otherwise they’ll lose their jobs.”

The manipulative language from former Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr. Nick Coatsworth is disgusting. It’s coercive, threatening and a chilling reminder of the medical tyranny populations of the world have been subjected to since the covid era began. It is not the first time he has been used to coerce people to get vaccinated against their will and better judgement. Coatsworth was one of the “experts” Virgin Australia employed in August 2022 to drum in “vaccines are safe and effective” when airline staff raised safety concerns.

Today Show Australia: Woman refused heart transplant due to Covid-19 vaccine status, 13 February 2023 (9 mins)

Further resources:

Looking for definitive studies New Zealand’s Dr. Guy Hatchard found a paper published in The Journal of Clinical Medicine entitled ‘The Incidence of Myocarditis and Pericarditis in Post COVID-19 Unvaccinated Patients – A Large Population-Based Study’. This large Israeli study of 196,992 unvaccinated subjects found no post covid infection association with incidence of pericarditis or myocarditis. In other words, in the absence of mRNA vaccination, covid does not induce myocarditis or pericarditis. End of story.

Quoting another study Dr. Hatchard wrote:

A study completed in Taiwan and published on 28 October 2022 entitled ‘Changes of ECG parameters after BNT162b2 vaccine in the senior high school students’ [ ] found 763 students (17.1%) had at least one cardiac symptom after the second vaccine dose, mostly chest pain and palpitations. 51 (1%) had abnormal Electrocardiogram (ECG) results. While 1/985 school children were diagnosed with myocarditis or clinically significant arrhythmias post 2nd dose of the mRNA Pfizer vaccine. These results were commensurate with the results of a prospective Thai study of 300 high school students. The New Zealand Press Leads the Way to Nowhere, Guy Hatchard, 10 February 2023

Igor Chudov highlighted a study from four Nordic countries published in the British Medical Journal in December 2022. Using nationwide register data from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, from 1 January 2018 to the latest date of follow-up in 2022, the study found:

It turned out that in their countries: 530 people had myocarditis from the vaccine and 109 had myocarditis from Covid-19 As far as deaths go: 27 persons died from vaccine myocarditis and 18 died from Covid-related myocarditis. So please, tell me, how could it be true that “Covid causes more myocarditis”? They Lied to Us About Myocarditis, too, Igor Chudov, 4 February 2023

Heart damage isn’t the only risk associated with covid injections.

Josh Stirling is an insurance research analyst who has been dissecting alarming trends in life insurance, mortality and disability data over the past couple of years.

Speaking to Epoch TV’s American Thought Leaders, Stirling said: “The more doses on average you have in a region within the United States, the bigger increase in mortality that region has had in 2022 when compared to 2021.”

“[Data from the United Kingdom shows] there’s a 26 per cent higher mortality rate for those who’ve been vaccinated, versus those who haven’t. And under the age of 50 it’s a 49 per cent higher mortality rate,” he said.

Stirling and others have launched an organisation called the ‘Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives’. “The challenge that we have, and we’re in the process of trying to organise resources around and get support for, is we want to save a million lives,” he said. Stirling continued:

We’re going to do it by screening with blood tests. Because the vast majority of things we just talked about, without inventing new science, we can figure out the symptoms of people who have subacute problems relating to myocarditis, to blood clots, to a lot of these infections, to a lot of autoimmune type stuff, and to inflammation. There are a number of different very standard medical technologies that can be deployed at scale in a cost-effective way to figure out who are the five or 10 per cent of Americans today who are at risk of some potentially catastrophic outcome that they are not aware of. Josh Stirling: Dissecting Excess Death Data and How Insurance Industry’s Trillions Could Be Deployed to Help the Vaccine-Injured, Joel Smalley, 8 February 2023

The video below is a teaser. You can watch Stirling’s full interview HERE. If you haven’t already done so, you will need to create an account by providing an email address. There is no subscription fee.