Videos: CDC propaganda during 2021 and propaganda on Australian TV “then and now”

Below are two videos which remind us of the covid propaganda we’ve been subjected to for the past few years. One is an excellent collection of CDC propaganda and the other is a “then and now” exposé of the hypocrisy of corporate media.

Last year Spain’s Andres collected 1,500 images of official covid propaganda from around the world and turned them into a video We published his video HERE. A few days ago, Andres contacted The Exposé again and sent us a new video. This latest is part of a series which focuses on covid propaganda disseminated by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”).

Why has he chosen to focus on CDC propaganda? “The CDC was one of the main drivers of the plandemic. It influenced the citizens not only of the USA but of the entire world. The government and the CDC’s fear campaign and collective hypnosis will be remembered in the history books as a perfect example of social engineering,” he told The Exposé.

There has been such a volume of propaganda images disseminated by the CDC that Andres has split them into a series of four videos. The first of the four videos cover the period between February 2020 and December 2020. It has been posted on the German Telegram Channel CheckMateNews. You can view it HERE.

“This first video portrays the official version of the year 2020 with 65 bright and colourful CDC images. Embellished propaganda which ultimately intended to achieve a Chinese style system,” Andres explained.

He sent a copy of the second video of the series to us for publishing. It covers CDC propaganda for the period from January 2021 to June 2021. As with the video we published last year, it is a remarkable record of the psychological attacks populations of the world have endured. To those who have been able to see through the lies, resist and “fight back” we salute you. To those who have designed and disseminated this propaganda, we eagerly look forward to the time of accountability – it’s not a case of if, but when.

CDC Covid Propaganda January 2021 – June 2021, Andres (6 mins)

The final two videos Andres has prepared cover the periods 2021 July to December 2021 and January to September 2022. He has offered to send these videos for sharing with The Exposé readers if readers would like him to do so. We say: “Yes please!” We must never forget what they have done.

Another example of sterling citizen journalism recording the propaganda we have endured comes from Australia. Born out of the 2021 mandate madness in Melbourne, Australia, MilkBar TV makes satirical videos pointing out the inconsistencies, hypocrisies and inhumanities of the people and institutions that have taken over our lives for the past few years. The host of Milkbar TV was fired from his job for refusing the covid injection. So, “I began making videos showing the insanity of the past few years. Many have gone viral,” he said. Milkbar TV now has over 25,000 followers on Twitter and a regular podcast. Videos are uploaded onto Milkbar TV Podcast’s channels on YouTube, Rumble, and Odysee, and you can find him on Patreon HERE. What are the odds Big Pharma and their drug pushers now regret he was fired?

In the 6-minute video below, Milkbar TV shows the hypocrisy of Sky News Australia and 7News as well as one of the propaganda machine’s “experts”- former Australian Deputy Chief Health Office Nick Coatsworth.