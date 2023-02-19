We should welcome global warming

Global warming isn’t happening. Climate change is a fraud. The cultists are simple minded, witless folk who have drunk the Kool-Aid.
Like all sensible folk I believe that if global warming ever becomes a reality, instead of a convenient myth used to excuse a growing dictatorship, we should welcome it.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Energy prices are never going back down.
Oil is in increasingly short supply, and it is going to become ever more expensive to heat homes, offices, shops and public buildings.
During this winter, around 100,000 elderly citizens are going to die of the cold in the UK alone. This, of course, is exactly what the conspirators want. Most are going to die because they cannot afford to keep warm. Throughout the world, there will be millions of deaths due to the cost of heating.
Even in the hottest of hot summers, the number of people killed by the heat is only a fraction of that number.
A little global warming would be welcome and would save millions of lives.
Moreover, warmer weather will make it easier for us to grow crops – and to bring down the price of food.
At the moment, global warming is just a convenient myth – a weapon being used in the war currently being waged by the conspirators against the rest of us.
If it ever becomes a reality we should welcome it with open arms.
Adapted from ‘They Want Your Money and Your Life’ (Vernon Coleman’s new book – available from the bookshop on his website).
We heartily recommend Zina Cohen’s book ‘Greta’s Homework’ which is available on Amazon and which is full of facts. It’s the best book available on climate change. The book is subtitled: ‘101 Truths about Climate Change that Everyone Should Read (Especially Hypocritical Mythmakers)’. Inexplicably, Greta’s fans (who hate facts and have absolutely no sense of humour) absolutely hate the book and have given poor Zina a hard time.
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
WE URGENTLY NEED YOUR HELP…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Breaking News, World News
Earth’s surface temperature is altered only by massive changes in total atmospheric pressure, which man has no way of altering by his activity.
Dr. Nikolov & Dr. Zeller presented a new Geophysical Paradigm of climate change at the AMS 101st Annul Meeting in a talk entitled “Implications of a Semi-empirical Planetary Temperature Model for a New Understanding of Earth’s Paleoclimate History and Polar Amplification” that explains peculiarities of Earth’s Cenozoic climate record over the past 66 million years such as strong polar amplifications and unusual warmth during periods of low or declining atmospheric CO2 concentrations as well as other oddities. These observations are beyond the ability of the “Greenhouse” theory and current CO2-driven climate models to explain.