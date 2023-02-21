Covid Related News: EU report proves devastating impact of “vaccines” from the outset and other news corporate media will ignore

A European Union report published in August 2021 proves parties involved in the evaluation and decision to allow covid-19 “vaccinations” to market were aware of the devastating impact they brought about.

A study revealed that 9.3% of blood samples taken from “vaccinated” people were contaminated with mRNA from the vaccine – proving people’s concerns about accepting covid-vaccinated blood transfusions are not unfounded.

Novavax’s covid vaccine is found to cause heart inflammation.

132 Canadian doctors have died suddenly or unexpectedly after having covid injections.

A New Zealand government document reveals how the government planned to deal with “disinformation” relating to its covid response. Meanwhile, New Zealand has recorded its biggest increase in registered deaths in 100 years.

The UK government is testing a “national warning system” and in the next few weeks will send out a test warning about the outbreak of war or a pandemic. Plus, other health-related news.

During a Twitter Space event on Sunday, investigative journalist Sonia Elijah discussed her most recent report on the damning EU Periodic Safety Update Report, which you can read HERE, published on Sunday by Children’s Health Defense, Europe.

The first ever 286-page EU Periodic Safety Update Report, covering the 6-month period from 19 December 2020 to 18 June 2021 reveals damning safety signals for the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY). It was released via a Freedom of Information Act request from an anonymous reader and provided to the Austrian science and political blog.

This long-existing safety report, published in August 2021, serves as solid evidence that parties involved in the evaluation and decision to allow covid-19 “vaccinations” to market were aware of the devastating impact they brought about. They did not only fail in their duty to properly evaluate mRNA “vaccinations” before application on humans but they continue to ignore safety indicators at hand causing unmeasurable harm and destruction.

Scientists, while studying “something else” related to hepatitis, decided to test blood samples of their patients who got vaccinated for covid-19 with mRNA injections for the presence of vaccine mRNA.

They identified blood samples containing vaccine mRNA as late as 28 days after administering vaccine doses. According to the study results, 9.3% of vaccinated blood samples could be contaminated with covid vaccine mRNA.

But there’s good news for vaccinated people. The study also shows that 98 samples out of 108 did NOT have vaccine mRNA detected. This means that while we should be upset about being lied to, most people who received covid vaccines did not have their blood contaminated with the vaccine.

People’s concerns about accepting covid-vaccinated blood transfusions are not baseless. We never know what blood we are receiving!

A higher than expected number of heart inflammation cases have occurred in people who received Novavax’s covid-19 vaccine, researchers reported in a new study.

Using pre-pandemic rates of heart inflammation in the population, the researchers calculated that the number of post-vaccination cases was higher than expected. Reporting odds ratio values of higher than one indicate a higher-than-expected rate. For myocarditis following Novavax vaccination, the ratio was 5.2. For pericarditis, it was 24.75. For myopericarditis, or both conditions at once, it was 14.4.

In 2021, Canadian doctors were mandated to be fully covid-19 vaccinated, in order to keep their jobs. Very few escaped these mandates. No exemptions given.

Since the rollout of covid-19 injections in December 2020, a total of 132 actively practicing Canadian doctors under age 70 have died suddenly or unexpectedly.

Canadian physician mortality in 2022 was 53% higher than 2019.

Dr. William Makis has sent a third letter to the Canadian Medical Association (“CMA”) about these sudden deaths. Read his latest letter HERE.

A New Zealand government draft document dated 10 December 2021 appears to be coordinating countering disinformation – “disinformation” relating to the Kiwi government’s response to the covid pandemic. The definition of disinformation in the document is on page 5:

Other Health-Related News

The following is extracted from a summary of interesting articles prepared by The Naked Emperor titled ‘Today’s Must-Reads – 20 February 2023’.

Bird flu is still making the headlines. Wired magazine says the outbreak has taken an ominous turn after the virus has started to infect mammals. New measures are needed to stop its spread. [Wired is behind a paywall. The Washington Examiner has also published an article on the same topic. Read HERE]

Director of the Wellcome Trust and newly appointed chief scientist at the WHO, Jeremy Farrar has warned of pandemic perils ahead. He too is pushing the bird flu fear narrative but isn’t ready to let go of covid just yet. “The world has immunity now, largely. But there may still be surprises in this pandemic,” he said.

New Zealand has recorded its biggest increase in registered deaths in 100 years. Latest figures show that there were 10.4% more deaths in 2022 when compared with 2021. There were slightly more live births in 2022 which is good news at least.

Excess mortality in the European Union rose sharply to 19% in December 2022. The highest rate was in Germany which was 37% above average. Romania and Bulgaria both recorded lower mortality rates at -6%.

The Stanford Daily, the student-run newspaper of Stanford University, reports on an internal review which found that a Stanford President’s Alzheimer’s research contained “falsified data.”

The UK is testing a “national warning system.” In the next few weeks it will send out a test warning about the outbreak of war or a pandemic to the public. The Government previously sent out a national text message at the start of the covid crisis in March 2020, ordering people to stay at home, but this was only possible with assistance from mobile phone operators. Rather than sending a text, the new emergency alert uses an app included in Android and Apple iPhone operating systems. This can be turned off in phone settings, although it is thought many phone owners won’t even know they have it installed.