While you were distracted by the Nicola Bulley Tragedy, the UK Gov. quietly published a report confirming the Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 COVID Deaths over the past TWO Years

Official figures quietly published by the UK Government reveal that the fully/triple/quadruple vaccinated population has accounted for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in England over the past two years and 92% of Covid-19 deaths throughout the entirety of 2022.

On the 21st of February 2023, a UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published data on deaths by vaccination status in England up to 31st December 2022.

The overdue dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 1 of the latest dataset contains figures on the mortality rates by vaccination status for all-cause deaths, deaths involving Covid-19, and deaths not involving Covid-19. And it is here that we are able to ascertain the vaccination status of everyone who has died of Covid-19 since the beginning of April 2021 up until the end of December 2022.

Here’s how the ONS presents the figures for the month of October 2022 –

As you can see from the above, the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths occurred among those who had received three or more doses of the Covid-19 injection during that month. But this isn’t an anomaly.

So we took the figures provided by the ONS and have produced the following chart showing Covid-19 deaths per month by vaccination status in England between 1st April 2021 and 31st December 2022, a period of 21 Months –

Click to enlarge

The above chart proves that the Covid-19 injections are not effective.

May 2021 saw the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths, with 205 among the vaccinated population and just 84 among the unvaccinated population. But fast forward a year and we find Covid-19 deaths increased by 450%, with 1,494 among the vaccinated and just 96 among the unvaccinated.

Surely if the Covid-19 injections were effective we would expect to see deaths decreasing year on year, not increasing?

Instead, what we find from the data is that Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated population have become almost negligible, while deaths among the vaccinated population have become more significant as time passes.

For instance, between April 1st and December 31st 2021, there were 17,150 Covid-19 deaths, 13,116 of which were among the vaccinated, and 4,034 of which were among the unvaccinated. This means 76.5% of Covid-19 deaths were among the vaccinated, whilst 23.5% of deaths were among the unvaccinated.

Then between April 1st 2022 and December 31st 2022, there were 17,161 Covid-19 deaths, which is only an increase of 11 deaths.

But the difference is, just 970 of those deaths were among the unvaccinated, whilst 16,191 were among the fully vaccinated.

This means we’ve gone from 76.5% of Covid-19 deaths being among the vaccinated and 23.5% of deaths being among the unvaccinated in 2021, to 94% of Covid-19 deaths being among the vaccinated and just 6% of deaths being among the unvaccinated in 2022.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths by vaccination status between 1st April 2021 and 31st December 2022 –

In all, there were 45,191 Covid-19 deaths in England between 1st April 2021 and 31st December 2022, and 38,884 of those deaths were among the fully vaccinated population, while just 6,307 deaths were among the unvaccinated population.

This means the fully vaccinated population have accounted for 86% / 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths over the past twenty-one months.

Unfortunately, the mass Booster campaign in winter 2021 did absolutely nothing to alleviate the huge number of deaths among the vaccinated population.

In all honesty, the data suggests that the booster campaign actually made things worse, as you can see in the following chart showing the total number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status throughout 2022 –

In all, there were 28,041 Covid-19 deaths in England between 1st January 2022 and 31st December 2022, and shockingly, 25,758 of those deaths were among the fully vaccinated population, while just 2,273 deaths were among the unvaccinated population.

This means the fully vaccinated population accounted for 92% of all Covid-19 deaths throughout the year 2022.

And despite a fifth dose of the Covid-19 injection being offered to the public before the end of the year, it’s those who had the most doses that account for the majority of deaths among the vaccinated.

These aren’t the kind of figures you would expect to see if the Covid-19 injections really are up to 95% effective at preventing death, are they?

With news like this being swept under the rug by the mainstream media, it makes you wonder what else you are not being told…