Bird flu in 2005 was used to begin the biggest power grab in history – now it’s back

By Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

This week, Argentina and Uruguay declared national health emergencies following outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1, a virus that is destroying poultry flocks and wild birds. Ten South American countries are seeing an outbreak of the H5N1 ‘Bird flu’ virus.

Is this something new?

There have been many ‘outbreaks’ of H5N1 and other strains of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the US and various parts of the world over the last 150 years. The previous outbreaks have a striking similarity to the current ramping up of global hysteria. And, like historical outbreaks, reports of human illness and human deaths have been exceedingly rare.

Recycling the “News”

A naturally occurring virus is not a living organism, but it can make copies of itself. The ability to replicate is what gives the impression that a virus is “alive.” There are only five groups of living creatures in which influenza A viruses can replicate: large land mammals, sea mammals, wild birds, domestic birds, and humans. Since 1977, only a few influenza A viruses, specifically H1N1, H1N2, and H3N2, have been associated with human illness.

Just because a “viral particle” can be identified, it doesn’t mean it is the cause of the disease. In fact, influenza A viruses are completely benign, silent passengers in the intestinal tracts of all types of waterfowl. During trans-global seasonal migration, thousands of ducks and geese congregate in available lakes and ponds along their journey. An examination of the lake water where flocks have converged would reveal tens of billions of influenza A particles.

Influenza A subtypes have been delineated as either “mildly pathogenic,” meaning they cause minimal or no disease, or “highly pathogenic,” meaning their presence has been associated with widespread death among all types of birds. All outbreaks of “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza” (“HPAI”) viruses since the 1980s have been caused by antigen subtypes H5, H7, and H9.

The virus in the current news articles is a highly pathogenic subtype referred to as H5N1. This is the same strain that was circulating in 2005 and came to be referred to as “bird flu”when I wrote my book called, “FOWL! BIRD FLU is Not What You Think.” What is not being said – again – is that outbreaks of highly pathogenic viruses have been causing problems in bird populations for a very long time.

An Old Player in A New Game

The first HPAI virus was isolated on the Italian peninsula in 1878. Like many immigrants of the Ellis Island era, “Fowl Plague,” as it became known, reached the shores of the US via New York City sometime in 1924. The initial outbreak, along with another outbreak that occurred five years later, was contained through the destruction of the poultry stock in the entire area.

It is presumed that when a highly pathogenic influenza virus is found in a flock, the virus will be transmitted indefinitely through the stool of the birds. Complete destruction of all the birds is considered to be the only option for eradicating the outbreak, even if the birds show no sign of the infection. That practice continues today with the large-scale culling of flocks used to eliminate the presence of the virus.

Records show that since 1959, there have been 21 reported outbreaks of HPAI worldwide. The majority have occurred in Europe, with a few emerging in Mexico and Canada. Of the 21 incidents, five resulted in significant losses to regional economies.

In 1983, a major epidemic of highly pathogenic H5N2 appeared on farms in rural Pennsylvania. Two years and $60 million later, the outbreak had been controlled. However, nearly 17 million birds – mostly chickens and domestic ducks – had been destroyed, leading to escalated consumer costs of approximately $349 million, mostly due to a 30 per cent jump in retail egg prices.

In another part of the world and almost twenty years later (2001), H5N1 viruses were isolated at the Western Wholesale Food Market in Hong Kong from geese imported into the central slaughterhouse. Widespread testing was undertaken and many birds throughout the province were found to be positive, prompting authorities to order the slaughter of virtually all poultry – chickens, ducks, geese, and quail – in the territory. The slaughter of 1.2 million birds cost the farms and markets across the region more than $10 million.

Outbreaks of HPAI seem to be occurring more often. In February 2004, an outbreak of H5N2 viruses afflicted poultry on a single farm in Gonzales County, located in south-central Texas. Detected through routine monitoring for the presence of influenza viruses, the affected birds were quarantined and the area was disinfected. The quarantine was lifted on 26 March 2004, and, after five days, the US Department of Agriculture announced that the Texas outbreak had been completely eradicated.

Less than a month later, an outbreak of highly pathogenic H7N2 was identified in a flock of chickens in Pocomoke City, Maryland. On 7 March 2004 a total of 118,000 farm birds were culled and another 210,000 birds on a second farm, under the same ownership, were destroyed the following day. Later that week, another 40,000 chickens from a third farm owned by the same farmer were also destroyed.

The preceding chronology illustrates that avian influenza outbreaks have occurred in the US and around the world with varying degrees of severity for decades. Taken in context, the real concern isn’t human infection, it’s about the economic losses to local farmers and the decimation of the poultry industry. Keep that in mind – and don’t panic – when the media starts hawking the arrival of H5N1 in this country.

Bird flu, Round 1

The bird flu hype first appeared on the world stage in May 1997 through an ironically innocent setting. A Hong Kong preschool had set up a small petting zoo on its grounds, making a home for five chickens and eight ducks. The children were delighted to spend time with their new-feathered friends. Several days later, a three-year-old boy in the class began to cough. The illness and fever progressed rapidly. The boy’s parents rushed him to the hospital where he was admitted with pneumonia and respiratory distress. Six days later, the child died suddenly from complications of multiple organ system failure. The doctors requested an autopsy but no underlying immunodeficiency or cardiopulmonary disease was identified. Three months later, tracheal washings that had been sent to a reference laboratory in the Netherlands and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) identified viruses to be viruses avian influenza A virus, H5N1. In a report published later, researchers held that this particular bird flu virus had not previously caused infection in humans.

Teams from the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) and the CDC descended into Hong Kong to determine how the boy had been exposed to the H5N1 virus and to assess the subsequent potential public health impact. According to investigators, one of the chickens in the petting zoo had died several days before the child’s symptoms had appeared. It was postulated that exposure to the ill bird or its faeces provided a means for the virus to “jump species” and infect the boy.

The news of the direct bird-to-human transmission sent a chill throughout the medical and scientific community: This was reported to be the first documented isolation of H5N1 in humans and was all public health officials around the globe needed to hear. They believed the next pandemic had arrived.

Bird flu, Round 2

A few sporadic outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza occurred throughout the world between 1997 and late 2002.

However, beginning late in 2003 and throughout early 2004, more and more outbreaks of H5N1 were being reported in poultry across Southeast Asia: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. Approximately 45 people tested positive for the H5N1 virus and a handful died. The finger-pointing began and family farmers throughout the region were in the crosshairs.

In most Southeast Asian countries, raising poultry as a backyard operation has been a common practice for centuries. Village chickens form an integral part of village life and have an important social value in some countries. In fact, 80 per cent of the world’s poultry, including at least 60 per cent of China’s estimated 13.2 billion chickens, are raised in free-range style. The activity is both a means for supplementing the family income and providing food for the family. [REF: FAO stat. Statistical database of Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, Rome Italy. FAO. (1998)]

When ONE chicken becomes sick and tests positive for an HPAI virus such as H5N1, killing the entire flock is the first course of action recommended by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (“FAO”), the World Organisation for Animal Health (“OIE”), and WHO to bring outbreaks under control. Culling is based on the 1920s assumption that once a viral outbreak occurs, the only way to eliminate the transmission of the virus is to massacre every possible host, even if the host bird is completely healthy. During the 2004-5 bird flu “pandemic” hundreds of millions of completely healthy fowl were brutally destroyed.

I will spare you the details of the gruesome and horrifying ways these family birds were killed in the name of “public health.”

Bird flu, Round 3?

On 23 February 2023, Cambodian authorities reported an 11-year-old girl had died from an H5N1 infection. When 12 of her contacts were tested, her father was found to be positive for H5N1.

With everything we have learned over the last three years regarding the fraudulent nature of PCR testing, one must ask the question: What was the CT threshold on this test? Did the girl die from H5N1 or from something else in the presence of H5N1? We have learned that with SARS-CoV2, there is no such thing as an asymptomatic carrier. We must apply this to the girl’s healthy but “contaminated” father, too.

The article when on to say:

“However, it remains unclear whether the two cases were down to human-to-human transmission, or the result of both father and daughter having had close contact with animals infected with H5N1.” The World Health Organisation said on Friday that increasing reports of bird flu in humans are “worrying.”

Is this sounding familiar?

One of the “Gifts of Covid” is that all things hidden are being exposed. The fraud of government. The fraud and lying within our public health sector and from our ‘respected’ medical doctors. The power grab of the globalists, and on and on.



As the new hype regarding H5N1 starts to heat up, ignore it.

Remember it was “bird flu” in 2005 – during Bush II’s administration – that the biggest power grab in history began, with the implementation of the Model State Emergency Powers Act, Division E, the PREP Act, Covered Countermeasures, and now, the steam rolling of the Great Reset and the Global WHO Treaty. The bird flu set us up for where we are today. I wrote about it HERE and HERE and HERE.

Don’t let it happen again.

About the Author

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in osteopathic medicine, with a proficiency certification in Integrative Medicine. She is founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Centre. Dr. Tenpenny has invested 21+ years researching, documenting, and exposing problems associated with vaccines.