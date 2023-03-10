Biden, Sunak, Macron, Trudeau et al are leading us into Nuclear War

Canada and Germany have now been described as legitimate targets for military attacks. Former Russian President Medvedev has warned that since their military are now training Ukrainians in the use of tanks, those countries may be targeted by Russia.
Since the UK is providing equipment and is training Ukrainians, then the UK is now also regarded as a legitimate target. If Sunak sends UK jets to Ukraine then the UK will doubtless be one of the first targets for Russian bombs.
The Russian quoted early 20th century laws showing that those providing arms and personnel to a country in a conflict are legally considered legitimate targets.
Moreover, Russia says that if fighter jets are sent to Poland then Poland will also be a target. Poland is, of course, a member of NATO and an attack on Poland will mean that Russia will be at war with all other NATO countries.
As the excellent TruNews broadcaster points out “we are sleepwalking into a nuclear nightmare.”
Moreover, if anyone survives the nuclear war, the Western politicians and military will be guilty of war crimes.
There is no other news story worth reporting at the moment. And yet the mainstream media throughout the western world is ignoring what is happening.
Featured image: Ex-Russian president names 'red line' for direct war with NATO, RT News, 2 March 2023
There is a theory that nuclear bombs do not exist and are used to scare the global population into compliance. There is an interesting article about the atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. I have seen Hiroshima in person and it made me wonder how the building in the centre of the city is still standing – also I have seen survivors on TV living to their 80s even though they would have suffered intense radiation. According to this article, 19 out of the 20 bridges in Hiroshima survived the atom bomb – it is speculated that the bombing used napalm which burnt the wooden buildings down but obviously could not burn down a concrete/brick bridge over water. The attached article also talks about the reasons why nuclear warheads are not possible.
As I’ve said time and again, Satan’s Children WANT their Third World War now! It’s long overdue! They wanted it five years ago!
I say let them have it! It will be the end of them and their Satanism!
Did she just say that Canada has been training Ukrainian soldiers since 2015?! 😱 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34283
Wait, what?! 😳
Did she just say that Canada has been training Ukrainian soldiers since 2015?! 😱
Goes to show how they have been planning this war since the 2014 CIA-engineered Coup in Ukraine. 🤮🤮🤮