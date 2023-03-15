Remdesivir estimated to have killed 100,000 Americans

John Beaudoin is calling for a criminal investigation into remdesivir citing data that it may have killed 100,000 people in America.

The US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) authorised the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir, brand name Veklury, for emergency use against covid-19 in May 2020. By October 2020, it had received full approval. It remains a primary treatment for covid-19 in hospitals, despite research showing it lacks effectiveness and can cause high rates of organ failure.

In mid-February, Beaudoin called for a criminal investigation into the drug, citing data for Massachusetts he estimates remdesivir may have killed 100,000 people in the US. “They know,” he tweeted, “or they wilfully refuse to know. Either way, it’s homicide.”

Remdesivir Thread – 47 sec Video first followed by Massachusetts graphs.

Estimated 100K people were killed by Remdesivir in USA alone. They know or the willfully refuse to know. Either way, it's homicide. pic.twitter.com/5jDhPho7gf — John Beaudoin, Sr. aka, Coquin de Chien (@JohnBeaudoinSr) February 13, 2023

Using a Freedom of Information Act (“FOI”) request, Beaudoin received all the death certificates in Massachusetts, USA, from 2015 to 2022. He produced graphs from the information he received and found 1,840 excess deaths from acute renal failure from 1 January 2021 to 30 November 2022, which he believes may be due to remdesivir.

Beaudoin also revealed an increase in deaths from acute renal failure (“ARF”) in every age group over 15 years old, from 2015 to 2022. “Thousands dead in Massachusetts ARF likely due to remdesivir. This requires CRIMINAL investigation,” he tweeted attaching the graph below.

Remdesivir was developed by Gilead Sciences. The first shipments of remdesivir into the US were received in May 2020. At the time, according to Gilead’s website, it was “not known if remdesivir is safe and effective for the treatment of covid-19.”

Scientists who had closely watched the clinical trials of remdesivir unfold over the 6 months leading up to an agreement signed to supply remdesivir to the European Union (“EU”) and the FDA’s full approval for covid in October 2020 were baffled by both decisions. They had many questions about remdesivir’s worth.

One large, well-designed study found remdesivir modestly reduced the time to recover from covid in hospitalised patients with severe illness. A few smaller studies found no impact of treatment on the disease whatsoever. Then, on 15 October 2020 – in decidedly unfavourable news for Gilead – the fourth and largest controlled study delivered what some believed was a coup de grâce: The World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) Solidarity trial showed that remdesivir did not reduce mortality or the time covid patients took to recover.

As reported by Science both FDA’s decision and the EU deal came about under unusual circumstances. Read more HERE.

On 20 November 2020, WHO issued a recommendation against the use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients, regardless of disease severity, as there was no evidence that remdesivir improved survival and other outcomes.

On 22 April 2022, WHO changed its recommendation following the publication of data from “a,” one, clinical trial. WHO’s updated recommendation is that remdesivir can be used in mild or moderate covid patients who are at high risk of hospitalisation.

Dr. Paul Marik, a pulmonary and critical care specialist and founding member of the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, explained that during the pandemic the only drug he was allowed to prescribe was remdesivir and that remdesivir increases the risk of kidney failure 20-fold.

During a roundtable discussion held by Sen. Ron Johnson on 7 December 2022 titled ‘Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work and Possible Causes of Injuries’ Dr. Marik said:

“We know, according to the WHO, remdesivir increases your risk of kidney failure 20-fold. Remdesivir will increase your risk of developing renal failure 2-fold. It increases your risk of dying by about 4%. It has no place in medicine. Yet the Federal Government will give hospitals a 20% bonus on the entire hospital bill if you prescribe this toxic [and ineffective] medication. So, you can see how the hospitals and health care systems are now subservient to industry rather than doing what’s best for their patients.”

In the video below, Dr. Marik’s testimony begins at timestamp 46:00 and ends at 50:06.

Covid-19 Vaccines Roundtable Highlights with Senator Ron Johnson, 7 December 2022

