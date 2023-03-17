The Agenda’s “Net Zero” could mean “zero” of anything and everything

What does the term “Net Zero” actually mean? That nothing will be left once zero carbon has been achieved?

By reducing carbon dioxide to nil, zero carbon, all plant life dependent for its growth on this natural gas, will die. By extension, all humans and animals dependent upon the oxygen that plants produce, via the conversion of carbon dioxide into oxygen, will also die. Basic biology reveals that is indeed the case.

So, what the inventors of “Net Zero” seem to be suggesting is that the objective is to end all plant, animal and human life by 2050. Or have I got something wrong? Have ‘they’ quietly dropped CO 2 as the arch baddie of the past three decades – and are now trying to make simple “carbon” the source of all our woes?

This is, after all, what they did by surreptitiously shifting “global warming” into “climate change” a couple of decades ago. A classic sleight of hand by the cabal spin doctors.

By Julian Rose, republished from Global Research

Let’s scrutinise the history a little more thoroughly. The World Economic Forum (“WEF”) is acting as the lead player in the project known as “Stop Global Warming.” A project which states that a deadly form of anthropogenic “warming” is being caused by the burning of fossil fuels and that the stated need is therefore to completely dispense with all fossil fuels by 2050.

But doing a little elementary research reveals that what one sees coming out of factory chimneys, in ubiquitous media photographs, is not CO 2 . It is mostly water vapour, plus nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide, methane, water vapour and various forms of particulates, with noxious CO 2 forming less than 5% of these emissions.

This corroborates with scientific tests done on the composition of the upper atmosphere, which find that man-made CO 2 makes a contribution of just 0.04% above natural atmospheric CO 2 .

So, what the perpetrators of “Net Zero” are doing is taking an essential component of nature, without which neither we nor plant life could survive, and make it into a demon, responsible for causing catastrophic changes to the world’s climate.

This is, of course, an outrageous conclusion to come to; but should its outrageousness cancel out its logic? Could it be that all two thousand “scientists” employed by the International Commission on Climate Change’ (“IPCC”) failed to get a pass in biology at secondary school – and then went on to become Emeritus experts on climate change?

The fact is that “Net Zero” is telling us that “we the people” are to be wiped out, along with the flora and fauna of the planet; while the elite cabal running this deception racket has created their own unique CO 2 subterranean storage ecosphere, of thriving plants, pure water and all the nutrients needed to carry on pretty much as before. Maybe better?

If psychopaths form a majority of the cabal that runs this planet – and that looks probable – then announcing that The Great Reset/Green New Deal has adopted “Net Zero” by 2050, has a certain logic. Because to a psychopath, sentient people are strange unreal beings, their emotions and feelings being incomprehensible and alien.

Therefore, looked at from the perspective of the psychopath, among the first thing to be done to “save the planet” would be to find a good reason to get rid of the anthropogenic (human) causal agent behind the “destruction of the planet” wouldn’t it?

But in the meantime, Mr. Schwab and his aspiring team of henchmen want us “to be happy,” and have therefore found it helpful to remove all our private property and wealth and keep it for themselves – once the depopulation process is well enough advanced and provided there is little or no resistance to their ploy forthcoming.

Our “happiness” will of course, be due to the fact that Herr Schwab and his main advisor Noah Yuval Harari, have studied the bible, and taken note of the words of Jesus Christ: “It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.”

So, they will kindly do the removal of the riches job for us, liberating us from our private wealth and therefore releasing us from the material ties that prevent us from attaining a higher state of consciousness.

One can see by Uncle Klaus’ patronising attitude to his hand-picked dictators that he is proud of having found such a convenient way of opening heaven’s gates for humanity and thereby simultaneously “saving the world from global warming.” Killing two birds with one stone is a sought-after achievement for the soulless psychopath.

Achieving “Net Zero” must be done with a smile. After all, making people believe that “to save the world” they must, first of all, abandon their accustomed diets and instead chew on greatly superior laboratory-raised and processed chicken thighs, garnished with a sprinkling of ground insect bodies and a special side dish of genetically modified hydroponically raised tomatoes – may not be easy. So, a big American-style smile should do the trick.

However, a frown may be necessary to convey the seriousness of the fact that if cows are allowed to remain part of the farm animal kingdom, their survival will depend upon wearing covid style “methane blocking” masks recently awarded a special environmental prize by King Charles III for their contribution to slowing global warming.

But “a smile” may once again be necessary to convey the fact that farmers who tend the fields are to be replaced by armies of robots, leaving the human element to be “cared for” by 5/6G powered Smart Cities. Places in which every need will be catered for, by an all-seeing all doing digitalised electro-magnetic grid known as the “internet of things.” An electro-magnetically charged version of Big Brother which will monitor human activities 24/7 and no doubt administer a sharp shock on anyone who steps out of line.

All this, you understand, is just the precursor for we “non-psychopaths” to be upgraded into chipped and cloned cyborgs, known as Transhumans. Selling this one may not be so difficult, as the sales slogan will be: “Let us do your thinking for you.” And since a rather significant proportion of mankind seems largely incapable of meaningful thought, it may be quite easy to sell them the added convenience of letting a piece of technology take over what’s left of the onerous task of having to activate one’s brain cells.

By 2050 these Transhumans will be needed as servants in the psychopaths’ underground palaces. The psychos having drained the planet of oxygen and having already killed off a large percentage of humans via weaponised vaccines and a plethora of special laboratory-designed diseases.

Not a pretty tale to tell, I’m afraid. But can anyone categorically tell me I’ve got it all wrong? That it is not the elite cabal’s dream goal to have a clinically sterilised and “purified planet” by 2050 – in what amounts to a kind of “eugenics of man and nature”?

Is this the image that Net Zero is supposed to conjure up? To sufficiently incite us to give up our lives for whatever it is supposed to stand for? Ground Zero mark 2?

There are demons on the loose. They thrive on chaos and fear. They muddle up greenhouse gases, methane, carbon and whatever other elements of nature they can sell as speeding up the arrival of Armageddon. It’s a sort of game – in which, at any time, any one factor can be pointed-up as the evil agent of planetary destruction.

They get their greatest kicks from subverting the trajectory of human life into becoming the reverse of what evolution intends. They like to distort language and the meaning of words so as to create a twisted version of reality.

Thus, “Net Zero” is a diabolical agenda sold as a saviour formula. But once we know this, we are more than halfway towards defeating it. Awareness is the crucial first step of our collective liberation.

About the Author

Julian Rose is an early pioneer of UK organic farming, writer, international activist, entrepreneur and holistic teacher. He is a co-founder of the Hardwick Alliance for Real Ecology (HARE”). His latest book ‘Overcoming the Robotic Mind – Why Humanity Must Come Through’ is strongly recommended reading for this time.