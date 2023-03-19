UK’s booster campaign is engaging in expensive state-sponsored self-harm on a national level, says MP

On Friday at 2:35 pm, Member of Parliament Andrew Bridgen began his a speech in parliament about the (un)safety and (in)efficacy of the mRNA covid injections. As he did on 13 December when he raised the issue of “vaccine” harms, Bridgen has made another outstanding speech. It was so outstanding that barely five hours after Mr. Bridgen had finished his speech, YouTube censored Mr. Bridgen’s speech by removing the video from his YouTube channel.

Mr. Bridgen tweeted at 8:18 pm on Friday: “YouTube have taken down the speech I gave in Parliament today. I am an elected member of the UK Parliament. The speech was given in the Chamber of the House of Commons.” At the time of writing his tweet had received 3.6 million views.

.@YouTube have taken down the speech I gave in Parliament today. I am an elected member of the UK Parliament. The speech was given in the Chamber of the House of Commons and responded to by a Government Minister, what chance has anyone else got of putting their views on YouTube? pic.twitter.com/mJWFuVaOhy — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) March 17, 2023

After a public outcry, YouTube re-instated the video of Mr. Bridgen’s parliamentary speech.

Pleased to see that after such a large public outcry my speech has been reinstated on YouTube.



Power does rest with the people, a salutary lesson for our self appointed masters.https://t.co/Ke8mj4jek4 — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) March 18, 2023

(Un)safe and (In)effective Vaccines

Mr. Bridgen began by making reference to his previous parliamentary speech in December about vaccine harms and how the corporate media, the fourth estate, reacted to his speech:

I highlighted to the Minister the scale of harms that the experimental vaccines have caused and continue to cause. In giving that speech to an almost empty Chamber, on this most important of issues—quite literally life and death—two things happened to me immediately. First, I was cancelled by the mainstream media … not one media organisation wanted to talk about the issue of serious harms or deaths occurring as a result of the mRNA vaccines. [Second.] in the wake of that speech, something far more important has happened. I was contacted by thousands of people offering their support and received many hundreds and hundreds of emails from all around the globe recounting to me their own stories of the harms caused in the wake of their or their loved ones’ covid vaccination. Despite the media silence, there is huge, enormous and growing interest in this topic. Today, I once again ask the Minister why more is not being done, both in the United Kingdom and globally, to investigate and publicise the clear and well-documented adverse effects of covid-19 vaccines—vaccines that have made big pharma billions, and also vaccines that have resulted in completely unprecedented levels of yellow card reports. The Government’s own data in this respect is damning. The real-world data from Florida shows that the mRNA vaccines are resulting in vaccine harms disproportionate to the number of vaccines being administered when compared with all previous vaccinations. That backs up the clear warning signal from our own yellow card system in the UK.

Mr. Bridgen highlighted research done by Dr Joseph Fraiman that detailed the frequency of serious adverse events following “vaccination” with both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA injections:

The study confirms that there are 10.1 serious adverse events for every 10,000 Pfizer vaccinations administered. That means that one in every 990 people vaccinated with the Pfizer booster will have a serious adverse event. The risk with the Moderna vaccine is even greater: there are 15.1 serious adverse events for every 10,000 Moderna jabs. That means that one in 662 people vaccinated with the Moderna booster will have a serious adverse event. Combining the data for the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA … an average one in 800 chance of a serious adverse event every time someone is boosted.

Mr. Bridgen then highlighted data published by the UK Department of Health and Social Care on 25 January 2023. He compared in detail and by age group the number of injections that needed to be administered to prevent one case of severe covid. And considered the number of people that would be seriously injured by the injections as a result.

For example, Government’s own data, Mr. Bridgen said, shows that for healthy 40 to 49-year-olds the number of people who needed to be given a “booster” injection to keep one covid patient out of an intensive therapy unit is 932,500 – putting potentially 1,165 people into hospital with serious harms, death or disability as a result of the injection.

And for healthy 30 to 39-year-olds, no one knows the answer to the number needed to be boosted to prevent a serious hospitalisation because the Government’s own data says that there has never been such a case of this age group being put into intensive care due to the current variant of covid-19. But many, indeed on average one in 800 of this group that has been boosted, will have died, or been disabled or seriously harmed by the booster itself. Even for the most vulnerable group – the over-70s with health problems – the risks are absolutely identical … According to the Government’s own data, it would be necessary to administer 800 vaccine boosters to prevent just one hospitalisation … That means that all the most vulnerable groups in our society are doing by being boosted is swapping one risk from covid of hospitalisation for exactly the same risk from the booster itself. The Government data not only comments on the efficacy and effectiveness of the autumn booster campaign … but looks forward to this year’s booster campaign. Not unsurprisingly, it predicts the same level of efficacy from the same boosters put into the same arms. Surely, in light of the data, we will not continue with this absolute madness. If we were to perpetuate it, we would be engaging in expensive state-sponsored self-harm on a national level.

You can read the transcript of Mr. Bridgen’s speech in the Hansard HERE.

Andrew Bridgen MP: Efficacy of the mRNA covid-19 booster, 17 March 2023 (27 mins)

If YouTube removes the video of Mr. Bridgen’s speech, again, you can watch it on Rumble HERE or on Parliament Live TV HERE.

Shutdown the Ministry of Truth

There’s no indication if YouTube removed Mr. Bridgen’s speech of their own volition or whether they were instructed to do so by an outside authority. But there is no doubt that the censorship regime relies on a close relationship between private and public actors.

In a report ‘Ministry of Truth: the secretive government units spying on your speech’ published in January, Big Brother Watch exposed that government counter-disinformation units had paid contractors over £1m to trawl social media for perceived terms of service violations on selected topics and pass them to government officials. They also used special relationships with social media companies to recommend content be removed.

Big Brother Watch’s report revealed that secretive Whitehall units have been monitoring government critics’ speech online – including MPs, academics, journalists, human rights campaigners and the public – under the guise of combatting “misinformation.”

The report also exposed the Government’s use of the British Army to scan their own citizens’ speech online, with exclusive testimony from a whistle-blower who worked in the “secretive information warfare machine”, the 77th Brigade.

Read more: 77th Brigade Exposed: The Secretive UK Military Unit spying on YOU if you can see through the lies

On Thursday, Sir Christopher Chope, Member of Parliament for Christchurch, asked the Parliamentary Secretary of the Cabinet Office, Alex Burghart: “But why has my hon. Friend refused to admit in answer to parliamentary questions that the rapid response unit collected and stored information on sitting MPs? As my subject access request has confirmed that I was one of those MPs, can he explain why the unit was using taxpayers’ money to snoop on me, who authorised this and why?”

👁‍🗨 "Can he explain why the Rapid Response Unit was using taxpayers' money to snoop on me?"



Sir Christopher Chope MP demands URGENT answers on the secretive units monitoring those critical of Gov't policies online.



Help us SHUT DOWN the #MinistryOfTruth⤵️https://t.co/1SWcLViMeo pic.twitter.com/tOUVcqj7IV — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) March 16, 2023

Burghart responded: “My hon. Friend is welcome to come and have a meeting with me and officials in the Cabinet Office to discuss any concerns that he has about the rapid response unit.”

Sir Christopher, who has been a champion for the vaccine injured in Parliament and not one to be easily deterred, then asked:

Can my hon. Friend assure me that all branches of the Ministry of Truth, which was exposed in the Big Brother Watch report in January, have now been disbanded so that we no longer have Government and taxpayer-funded activity discrediting MPs who hold the Government to account? In answer to the earlier point that was made, can my hon. Friend explain why, in answer to parliamentary question 148802 [from Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP on 20 February], which requested information on whether or not the Government were monitoring MPs, no answer was forthcoming? If it was so innocent, why was no answer forthcoming? Topical Questions, Hansard, 16 March 2023

To which Burghart, responded: “There is no Ministry of Truth; there is the Cabinet Office. The rapid response unit was disbanded in August last year.”

Disbanded just over five months ago. So, when was it formed, why was it formed, who formed it and what was its objective? Why was it analysing social media trends to identify key narratives and themes, and collecting published material on organisations or individuals? To control the narrative, to stifle free speech, to aid in removing our rights and freedoms perhaps? That it has been disbanded does not nullify what happened nor does it right the wrongs. We don’t want gaslighting, Burghart, we want accountability. We want those who were and are responsible to be held accountable.

A petition started by human rights campaigner Mark Johnson invites people to join him in standing up for the rights to freedom of speech and privacy in the UK and demand that the government stop spying on us. His petition states:

Big Brother Watch research has found that secretive government units have been monitoring and recording criticism of the Government on social media. Politicians, academics, campaigners, journalists and even members of the public have been subjected to monitoring by Whitehall officials, and an ‘information warfare machine’ in the British Army. Worryingly, many of these units have a special relationship with social media companies which gives them powers to force the censorship of online speech. The government’s Counter Disinformation Unit censors and monitors dissent, not disinformation, without due process or transparency. It should be shut down.

Sign the petition ‘Shutdown the Ministry of Truth’ HERE.