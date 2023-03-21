Mistakes were not made; The Great Democide of the 2020s was not a mistake

“The following poem was inspired by a conversation with Mike Yeadon. We have both independently noticed the increasing use of terms like ‘bungled’ and ‘blunder’ to describe the crimes against humanity perpetrated under the cloak of covid. Even well-meaning people who share similar values and goals sometimes fall into this trap being set by those preparing their parachute jump from culpability.
“This Anthem for Justice is my attempt to succinctly chronicle the calculated intentionality underlying the covid tyranny, and I ask your help in spreading the clear message that #MistakesWereNOTMade. Please share this poem and keep it handy for the next time anybody uses verbiage to gloss over the atrocities committed. Let’s make 2023 the Year of Accountability so none dare repeat such acts in the future.” – Margaret Anna Alice, 1 January 2023
In the video below, the poem ‘Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice’ written by Margaret Anna Alice is read by Dr. Tess Lawrie
Transcript
Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice by Margaret Anna Alice
The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.
Holodomor was not a mistake.
The Final Solution was not a mistake.
The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.
The Killing Fields were not a mistake.
Name your genocide – it was not a mistake.
That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.
To imply otherwise is to give Them the out they are seeking.
It was not botched.
It was not bungled.
It was not a blunder.
It was not incompetence.
It was not lack of knowledge.
It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.
The planning occurred in plain sight.
The planning is still occurring in plain sight.
The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.
The modelers projected the lies.
The testers concocted the crisis.
The NGOs leased the academics.
The $cientists fabricated the findings.
The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.
The organisations declared the emergency.
The governments erected the walls.
The departments rewrote the rules.
The governors quashed the rights.
The politicians passed the laws.
The bankers installed the control grid.
The stooges laundered the money.
The DoD placed the orders.
The corporations fulfilled the contracts.
The regulators approved the solution.
The laws shielded the contractors.
The agencies ignored the signals.
The behemoths consolidated the media.
The psychologists crafted the messaging.
The propagandists chanted the slogans.
The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.
The censors silenced the questioners.
The jackboots stomped the dissenters.
The tyrants summoned.
The puppeteers jerked.
The puppets danced.
The colluders implemented.
The doctors ordered.
The hospitals administered.
The menticiders scripted.
The bamboozled bleated.
The totalitarianised bullied.
The Covidians tattled.
The parents surrendered.
The good citizens believed … and forgot.
This was calculated.
This was formulated.
This was focus-grouped.
This was articulated.
This was manufactured.
This was falsified.
This was coerced.
This was inflicted.
This was denied.
We were terrorised.
We were isolated.
We were gaslit.
We were dehumanised.
We were wounded.
We were killed.
Don’t let Them get away with it.
"Don't let Them get away with it"
