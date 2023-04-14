Did 5G contribute to the so-called covid “pandemic”?

From the outset, the origins and causes of the “covid pandemic” have been questioned. Explanations, which corporate media and corporate “fact-checkers” have worked hard to censor, squash or ignore, include nefarious gain-of-function experiments, the “lab-leak” theory and the rapid rollout of dangerous 5G technology. What possible role could 5G be playing?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Tess Lawrie

The manufactured Covid-19 ‘pandemic’ was launched on a trusting and unsuspecting public in 2020. It, therefore, seems prudent to revisit Covid hypotheses vigorously denied by health authorities and their corporate media. It’s precisely these unpublished, rebutted and ridiculed – so-called “conspiracy” – theories that are bearing the hallmark of truth three years on.

Where does one start? When Covid-19 first broke out, many independent scientists and commentators pointed to the concomitant rollout of 5G technology in Wuhan and elsewhere, suggesting that it may have contributed to Covid-19 prevalence and should be investigated. These suggestions about the origin of Covid-19 were swiftly squashed by the fact-checkers. The same article debunking this alternative hypothesis goes on to state authoritatively that “the current coronavirus is a zoonotic virus… that is, it is spread from animals to humans”, quoting the WHO-China Joint Mission report that has been confirmed as not true.

Arguably more plausible, are revelations from Dr Redfield’s testimony on the likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak came from secret gain-of-function research conducted by the US Department of Defence in conjunction with private actors. According to this hypothesis then, the engineered coronavirus pathogen may have been leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where the US-led research was being conducted.

This begs the question, would such a leak have been accidental or deliberate? Reminded of the soulless faces of NIH’s Anthony Fauci (“I am the science”) and WEF’s Klaus Schwab (“You will own nothing and be happy”) I’m inclined to believe it would be the latter.

Thus, it looks to me as though even the latter hypothesis may be a distraction from the greatest threat – a technology that has been rolled out faster than lightning and arguably faster than the dangerous genetic “vaccines” themselves.

Consider those early and terrifying images played on the BBC and other corporate media of people dropping dead on the spot from this deadly pathogen, and reports of Wuhan being turned into “Zombieland”. Does this fit with a viral respiratory disease? I’d say not. On reflection, these images seem to be pure and simple propaganda.

So, if Covid was deliberately leaked from the Wuhan lab to facilitate the deployment of Covid-19 injections as a bioweapon, as many conspiracy analysts suggest, what then is the 5G rollout in the Megalomanic’s Handbook? Is 5G really just about surveillance and control, the internet of bodies and digital enslavement, or is there more power to this technology than we have been prepared to consider?

This week I listened to a conversation between the German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich and Barry Trower, a retired military man and microwave warfare expert. I was shocked to hear that the military capabilities of microwave technology have been known about and deployed since the 40s and 50s by military all over the world, yet we the public have been none the wiser. According to Barrie Trower, information on and evidence of the danger of this technology have been deliberately withheld.

I have written previously about the similarities in the regulatory failures between the experimental covid-19 injections and WiFi and 5G technology.

Barry Trower attributes the failure of the authorities to the cunning of one Australian professor affiliated with ICNIRP. This industry-linked private organisation set the original safety standards for cell phone microwave radiation in the 80s based on thermal effects on an adult dummy model measured for 6 minutes. It continues to get away with ignoring the significant evidence of harm from non-thermal effects because of the wording in the guidance that protects ICNIRP from accountability.

In this way, ICNIRP has cleverly dumped the responsibility for the unsafe deployment of this technology on the shoulders of every civil servant who approves its installation. So those who do not read the ICNIRP guidance and make decisions that lead to public harm are fully responsible for the harms caused. They just don’t seem to know it – yet. But with experts like Barrie coming forward, public awareness is bound to grow and these officials on town council committees responsible for signing off this unsafe technology are likely to find themselves in hot water very soon. Please do help turn up the heat!

Barrie describes how microwave radiation can and has been used to confuse people, to cause infertility among our offspring, and even to cause people to drop dead (possibly like in Wuhan at the start of Covid). Given the billions of men, women and children hooked up to their mobile phones 24/7, this interview deserves our full attention as well as open discussion between us and all who purport to serve, lead or represent us in our communities, cities and institutions.

So what connection, if any, between the rollout of the experimental Covid-19 injection and the rollout of 5G? While cities and suburbs were locked down, roads were dug up and cables were laid; towers were installed in school playgrounds, church spires, along highways and on apartment blocks without safety assessment or public consultation. All while terrified men and women were too distracted by deadly Covid propaganda to notice.

Based on this veteran’s interview, I see many questions arising. For starters:

Is 5G being deployed in whole cities to control, subdue and perhaps even kill?

Are the new government-pulsed text message alerts part of a military operation?

Can these new government-pulsed text message alerts be used to harm us?

We are entitled to ask questions, are we not?

In my opinion, our governments are no longer in control, if indeed they ever were. The haste to roll out this weapons-grade technology suggests to me that the supranational powers controlling the Great Reset are scrambling to scale up the terms of our enslavement before it’s too late (for them).

When faced with the relentless and senseless push to administer toxic genetic injections to our boys, girls and precious babies, could any of us still be clueless?

No longer unsuspecting, we are deeply suspicious and have every right to be!

As such, all that is being done without our consent and explicit permission demands answers.

If you want to learn more about 5G and how you can protect your family from this ubiquitous and invisible danger, join me this Sunday for Tess Talks, where I will be speaking with Dr Beverly Rubik, a US biophysicist and 5G researcher who is also ringing the 5G alarm bells. A former professor with no conflicts of interest and extensive research experience in this field, Dr Rubik is a calm voice of reason that I trust. Do tune in and decide for yourself.

About the Author

Dr. Tess Lawrie is a frequent member of technical teams responsible for developing international guidelines. Her peer-reviewed publications have received over 5,000 citations and her ResearchGate score is among the top 5% of ResearchGate members.

She is the founder of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development International (BiRD International), co-founder of the World Council for Health, Director of EbMCsquared and regularly publishes articles on her Substack page ‘A Better Way to Health’.