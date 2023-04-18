Secret Australian Government Data confirms the Country suffered a devastating 5162% increase in Excess Deaths in 2022 compared to the height of the COVID Pandemic in 2020

Secret data, strangely given to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) by the Australian Government, confirms the first 38 weeks of the year 2021 saw a shocking 1,452% increase in excess deaths following the rollout of the Covid-19 injections compared to the same period in 2020.
Sadly, as the months passed, the situation only worsened.
By 2022, the nation was hit by a devastating blow following the repeat rollout of the Covid-19 injections, with a shocking 5,162% increase in excess deaths in the first 38 weeks of the year, compared to the first 38 weeks of 2020 which was the alleged height of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.
But instead of the people of Australia being in shock and disbelief at this devastating increase in excess deaths, they are carrying on with their lives, none the wiser as to what has happened.
Why?
Because their Government and the Mainstream Media have so far refused to reveal the devastating truth, and are instead publishing and broadcasting propaganda and lies on a daily basis.
Secretive data on deaths and excess deaths in Australia has been handed to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
And that data reveals the following…
Australia suffered 11,068 excess deaths in 2021 and then a shocking 22,730 excess deaths by week 38 of 2022. This is in stark contrast to 2020, when only 1,306 excess deaths were recorded during the alleged height of the Covid pandemic and prior to the rollout of the Covid injections.
This means Australia suffered a shocking 1,640% increase in excess deaths in just 38 weeks throughout 2022 compared to 53 weeks throughout 2020.
But if we compare the data available on excess deaths in 2022 against the first 38 weeks of 2020 and the first 38 weeks of 2021, we are able to reveal the true severity of the situation in Australia.
As we know, Australia suffered a shocking 22,730 excess deaths by week 38 of 2022.
But according to the same data provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics to the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), Australia suffered 6,706 excess deaths by week 38 of 2021, and only 432 excess deaths by week 38 of 2020.
This means Australia suffered a shocking 1,452% increase in excess deaths in the first 38 weeks of 2021 following the rollout of the Covid-19 injections compared to the first 38 weeks of 2020, at the alleged height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and prior to the rollout of a single Covid-19 injection.
But the above numbers pale in comparison to the tragic situation that unfolded throughout 2022.
Australia suffered a shocking 5,162% increase in excess deaths in the first 38 weeks of 2022 following the repeat rollout of the Covid-19 injections compared to the first 38 weeks of 2020, at the alleged height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and prior to the rollout of a single Covid-19 injection.
These aren’t independent estimates. They are official Government of Australia authorized figures. And further figures published by the UK Government strongly suggest Covid-19 vaccination is the biggest contributing factor to this huge rise in excess deaths across Australia.
The very thing that you were told would end the alleged pandemic and put a stop to the alleged huge rise in deaths across the world in 2020, has ended up having the opposite effect.
Instead of reducing deaths, COVID vaccination has increased deaths exponentially.
The figures that prove this can be found in a report titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.
Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.
And that table reveals that mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.
The following two charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 for each age group –
(You can read a full investigation of the above figures broken down by age group here.)
These figures prove that the Covid-19 vaccines are not effective and are causing side effects so severe that they are resulting in increased mortality.
This should be of serious concern to everyone, especially those who have been vaccinated.
And it should be on the front page of every newspaper, and the main topic of discussion on every news channel.
The science is definitive, and authorities and Governments should withdraw the Covid-19 vaccines from future use with immediate effect.
If they do not do this then they are proving to the small amount of the Australian public who do know, that they have an ulterior motive to reduce the world’s population.
Because this is precisely what will happen if the repeat rollout of these experimental and dangerous injections is allowed to continue.
Let me be rude:
The Australian government failed to kill a substantial number of elderly with Midazolam or Remdesivir in 2020!
Because of that the execs deaths in 2020 were almost nothing.
By dividing the 2021 or 2022 numbers through that very low 2020 number you end up with these percentages that go through the roof.
The fact that the danger of the covid virus was nothing but a big lie, while people in large numbers are being kill with the experimental jabs containing genetic materials becomes clearly visible in these Australian numbers!
Approx. Australia supposed ‘COVID-19’ deaths (Our World in Data):
2020 – 920
2021 – 1,523
2022 – 15,373
Yeah, 16 times the number of deaths in 2022 than in 2020 – the year of the scamdemic.
The mainstream media’s narrative of a deadly virus that was arrested by a vaccine doesn’t make a lot of sense to me 😉.
There was an article titled “Report shows Australia’s excess mortality rate has risen to levels not seen since World War II” on news dot com dot au, from March, 2023.It reads:
“A new study released this week has shown Australia is experiencing its highest excess mortality rates in over 80 years.
According to the Actuaries Institute, there was a 12 per cent increase in excess deaths in 2022. Of the additional 20,000 deaths, 10,300 were attributed to Covid-19 — with another 2,900 deaths where the virus was a contributing factor,
The remaining 6,600 excess deaths were not related to Covid-19, with ischaemic heart disease and cancer being the most common causes, leading to 2,020 and 970 excess deaths respectively.
Karen Cutter, the spokesperson for the Institute’s Covid-19 mortality working group, emphasised that the increase of 20,000 deaths is extraordinary and has not been witnessed since World War II.
…Additionally, a report released in January showed a shocking 17 per cent increase in Australians dying from a heart attack, compared to a regular year…” (link to that report in the article)
The link might get blocked if I post it but it comes up if you put the title of it into a search engine.
Could this be why: Studies from the University Of Almeria in Spain conclude that the vaccines + Graphene + 5G = Brain Control.
NanoGrafi Company (check them out on Google) developed an intranasal Covid vaccine and PCR Tests with nanoparticles which make graphene nanotubes.
At 5G frequencies of 42.6 Hz per second, the 1.2mm nanotubes injected into the vaccines resonate and propagate a high energy signal at the average speed of human thought., the precise nanotube length of 1.2 nanometers of 1.2×10.9m
Since the writer already knew the 5G microwave frequency in the 10 to 300Hz range, she noticed the curious coincidence of how it cancelled out those precise powers of 10 in the well known wave mechanics formula – which presumably, anyone with an engineering background would understand (beyond me however)
The average neuron sends signals at about 180 km/h
When combined, these factors would increase the speed to 432 km/h
Some humans think faster than others so there is a lot of variation.
So with the average thought speed of 180 km/h that is, 180,000 meters over 3,600 seconds: 50 meters per second.
This wave speed of the human brain is achievable for ordinary nanotubes and frequencies radiated by 5G antennas – this is not speculation but science and combined techniques and fits a precise physical formula which is incontestable.
These graphene nanotubes are injected with the vaccines and act on the microwaves emitted by a 5G antenna at the same frequency that human beings think, so through these nano particles, 5G antennas can modify the thoughts of those vaccinated.
Like Robots or Zombies, controlled by 5G Transmissions or like The Borg?
And if the above is true – why was this deliberately done by your government and mine?