Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine dreams may not materialise, Wall Street analyst says

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) provided pre-approval documents relating to the TGA’s evaluation of Pfizer’s Comirnaty covid injection. Within the documents was a report on non-clinical evaluation which contained information showing the lack of safety and efficacy of the covid injections.
Referring to the revelations contained in the TGA’s report, Seeking Alpha, the world’s largest investing community, advised its clients “It is entirely possible that Pfizer’s targets for mRNA vaccine uptake will fail to materialise as the general populace consider the consequences to receiving an inoculation.”
In January 2021, Nancy, a Melbourne resident, made a Freedom of Information (“FoI”) request to the TGA for documents relating to the evaluation of Pfizer’s covid “vaccine.” She received a response in July 2021 with some documents attached. Included in the documents was a ‘Nonclinical Evaluation Report’ for Pfizer’s Comirnaty covid “vaccine.” The first version she received was heavily redacted. She persisted and finally received a less redacted copy in December 2022, 18 months after her original FoI request was submitted.
The TGA’s ‘Nonclinical Evaluation Report’ dated January 2021 was based on Pfizer’s preclinical research. Seven months later in August 2021, the TGA provisionally approved Pfizer’s covid injection after “a thorough and independent review of Pfizer’s submission.” The problem for the TGA is that, according to the TGA’s own pre-approval review, Pfizer’s submission contained some exceptionally concerning information.
In March, Australian Senator Gerard Rennick appeared on Dr. John Campbell’s podcast to discuss the information contained in the TGA’s report that raised red flags long before the TGA approved the “vaccine” for use.
You can find all the documents Senator Rennick refers to in his interview under the section titled ‘Date of release 15 July 2021 FOI 2389’ towards the bottom of the TGA’s FoI log HERE.
Seeking Alpha, one of the most popular investment research websites in the world with more than 20 million visits per month, referred to Senator Rennick’s interview above and made the January 2021 TGA document the subject of an article analysing the prospects of investing in Pfizer.
Seeking Aplha’s article requires a subscription to be able to read it, but James Lyons-Weiler reproduced the article on his Substack noting: “Warning, grab your jaw, what you’re about to read could have been written by Peter McCullough, Jessie Rose, Steve Kirsch, myself or many others who have sounded the warning bells on mRNA vaccines. Wall Street has spoken: We Were Right.”
Below are some excerpts from the article:
This [TGA] report assesses Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) pre-clinical data, and was available to regulatory authorities in January 2021, prior to the vaccine rollout. The ramifications of this data are only now becoming appreciated by the general public, since it contradicts data provided by the large-scale human trials.
During the last quarterly conference call, Pfizer forecast continuing high earnings from its mRNA vaccine segment. As there is this new data in the public domain together with large price hikes planned, the ambitious revenue targets for the vaccine would appear to be unrealistic.
… on page 44 [of the TGA report] we can read that the lipid capsules that carry the components for the manufacture of the “spike” protein are widely distributed after injection. What this means is that these capsules can deliver the mRNA vaccine to virtually any cell in the body. Once a cell in the body begins manufacture of the spike protein, inflammation occurs, that is to say, the body releases chemicals that trigger an immune response. In medical terms, such an event is given the suffix “itis.” For example, the heart has a protective membrane around it called the pericardium. In pericarditis, the pericardium gets inflamed and is often caused by a viral infection. Now, if you take a look at Pfizer’s data, you will find a considerable number of such “itis’.”
There is also conflicting information concerning efficacy. On page 4 … This data infers that there was almost zero protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection provided by Pfizer’s vaccine as compared to unvaccinated primates.
The above is not the only troubling data in the report, but the material above gives a flavour of the content therein.
If indeed the above were true, one would reasonably expect a large number of vaccinated individuals to become sick with some “itis” or other. And in fact, as described by Pfizer’s own data, there is an extravagant collection of such issues. In my article, ‘HCA Healthcare: An Investment For Interesting Times’, I speculate the interesting phenomenon of increasing poor health, by strange coincidence, from the commencement of mass vaccination for COVID.
I might also point out that, in my opinion, this increase in poor health may benefit Pfizer’s other range of products in some areas of disease, the silver lining in the cloud for investors.
To Sum Up
It is entirely possible that Pfizer’s targets for mRNA vaccine uptake will fail to materialise as the general populace consider the consequences to receiving an inoculation. However, there is always the possibility that governments may make a vaccination mandatory, despite the potential risks. Also, if one accepts Pfizer’s assertion that sales of non-COVID related products will increase, by over 7%, PFE stock would be a hold rather than a sell, especially given the increase in illnesses.Pfizer: Don’t Bank On mRNA Vaccines, Seeking Alpha, 1 April 2023
This needs to be sent to every UK MP who voted for all UK CV legislation and mandating of jabs….as evidence of data which must have been made available to MHRA. Deeply troubling, and also has to be the catalyst for UK GPs to instigate post jab testing for all concerned and remedial action ( possibly through genuinely “Safe and Effective” drugs ) and it should also be confirmed that legal liability is retrospectively re-established…..Dame June Raine, Profs Whitty, Vallance, van Tam et al should be arrested for, prima facie, lying about “no short cuts were taken” and therefore is culpable through malfeasance in public office – at the very very least…
What should be deeply troubling is the small print in the secret contracts which Trump signed and which Biden continues to support: Google: Pfizer-DominicanRepublic-Vaccine-Term-Sheet-19Jan2021. A Dual language copy of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, secret contract, for vaccines for an explanation of the contract contents, which applies to your country.
