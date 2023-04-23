Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine dreams may not materialise, Wall Street analyst says

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) provided pre-approval documents relating to the TGA’s evaluation of Pfizer’s Comirnaty covid injection. Within the documents was a report on non-clinical evaluation which contained information showing the lack of safety and efficacy of the covid injections.

Referring to the revelations contained in the TGA’s report, Seeking Alpha, the world’s largest investing community, advised its clients “It is entirely possible that Pfizer’s targets for mRNA vaccine uptake will fail to materialise as the general populace consider the consequences to receiving an inoculation.”

In January 2021, Nancy, a Melbourne resident, made a Freedom of Information (“FoI”) request to the TGA for documents relating to the evaluation of Pfizer’s covid “vaccine.” She received a response in July 2021 with some documents attached. Included in the documents was a ‘Nonclinical Evaluation Report’ for Pfizer’s Comirnaty covid “vaccine.” The first version she received was heavily redacted. She persisted and finally received a less redacted copy in December 2022, 18 months after her original FoI request was submitted.

The TGA’s ‘Nonclinical Evaluation Report’ dated January 2021 was based on Pfizer’s preclinical research. Seven months later in August 2021, the TGA provisionally approved Pfizer’s covid injection after “a thorough and independent review of Pfizer’s submission.” The problem for the TGA is that, according to the TGA’s own pre-approval review, Pfizer’s submission contained some exceptionally concerning information.

In March, Australian Senator Gerard Rennick appeared on Dr. John Campbell’s podcast to discuss the information contained in the TGA’s report that raised red flags long before the TGA approved the “vaccine” for use.

You can find all the documents Senator Rennick refers to in his interview under the section titled ‘Date of release 15 July 2021 FOI 2389’ towards the bottom of the TGA’s FoI log HERE.

Dr. John Campbell: Senator Rennick, full interview, 24 March 2023 (47 mins)

Seeking Alpha, one of the most popular investment research websites in the world with more than 20 million visits per month, referred to Senator Rennick’s interview above and made the January 2021 TGA document the subject of an article analysing the prospects of investing in Pfizer.

Seeking Aplha’s article requires a subscription to be able to read it, but James Lyons-Weiler reproduced the article on his Substack noting: “Warning, grab your jaw, what you’re about to read could have been written by Peter McCullough, Jessie Rose, Steve Kirsch, myself or many others who have sounded the warning bells on mRNA vaccines. Wall Street has spoken: We Were Right.”

Below are some excerpts from the article: