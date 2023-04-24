Shocking Truths about Your Money

Since the beginning of the “pandemic” three quarters of the world’s increase in wealth has gone to the 1%.

And other shocking money truths …

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

1. Since the fake covid hoax of 2020, three quarters of the world’s increase in wealth has gone to the 1%. Incomes for everyone except the Davos crowd and the Bilderbergers is still going down because of soaring inflation.

2. Governments, companies and people became addicted to cheap money (low interest rates). The addiction was and is comparable to drug addiction. Low interest rates weakened economies and created Zombie companies and pushed savers into risky investments.

3. The BRICS will possibly create a new currency backed by gold. That will be the end of the dollar’s power over the world.

4. Gas and oil account for 76% of the UK’s consumption (compared with an EU average of 57%). Thanks to the mad greens, the UK is frighteningly dependent upon foreign oil.

5. Small businesses provide most of the jobs and most of the productivity in all countries. But the EU (and most individual governments) hate small companies and want to shut them down.

6. There is talk of a recession but this is going to be much worse than a recession. There is going to be a massive, long-lasting depression. We won’t ever go back to what we think of as ‘normal’. That is gone forever.

7. If interest rates go up, bonds will come down and banks will go bust. If interest rates stay as they are or come down, we will have hyperinflation.

8. There is a huge pressure to forgive debts everywhere. Biden wants to forgive $1.6 trillion in student loans. The US is already bankrupt. Taxpayers will be expected to find the money.

9. Banks are going to have to lend less money and charge higher rates. The inevitable result will be a fall in house prices.

10. Globalisation brought down prices for decades. Globalisation is over. Prices are going up.

11. Joe Biden and his family took money from China. Why hasn’t he been arrested?

12. The USA stole $300 billion from Russia and much money from investors. No one will ever trust America again.

13. Young people and politicians and globalists have one thing in common – they all hate democracy and want the State to control everything. They want more taxes, more confiscations and more laws.

14. Taxes in the UK represent about 44% of UK GDP. That’s one of the highest figures ever – for any country.

15. The coming Great Depression was deliberately engineered in February 2020. It will lead to millions of lost jobs and broken dreams. Huge numbers of businesses will die.

16. Today, 90% of all share dealing is done by robots.

17. Over 60 million Americans lost their jobs between March 1st 2020 and October 1st 2020. Many of those will never work again.

18. Own nothing and owe nothing is a good definition of slavery.

19. China and Russia want to replace the WEF’s stranglehold on the world.

20. The US has held the world’s reserve currency since 1944. Before that the UK, France, Spain, Holland and Italy all had the benefit of having the reserve currency. The US has become addicted to having its currency as the world reserve currency and US Governments will fight to hold onto it. Having the world’s reserve currency is like being able to print your own money and then go shopping with it.

21. If you had invested in the top ten American companies in 2001 and held onto your shares, you would have lost money in seven of them.

22. The US National Debt is growing at another trillion every few months.

23. The collapse of Credit Suisse has left Switzerland with a bank which has $1.7 trillion of liabilities. If UBS went bust, Switzerland would be bankrupt.

24. A saver who held cash from 2009 to 2021 would have earned a total of 6% on their savings. The official rate of inflation over that period was 39% and so the saver would have lost most of their purchasing power.

25. The collapse of government bonds in autumn 2022 means that many pension funds lost over 50% of their value. Many workers still don’t realise how much their pension funds have lost.

26. The current situation of the American stock market is much worse than it was in 1929.

27. 156 American banks are in a worse condition than SVB was when it went bust. And the fund to bail out bank creditors holds less than a dollar for every $100 in savings.

28. In 2008, around 25 banks failed with a loss of $373 billion. In 2023, the losses from SVB and Signature Bank alone came to $319 billion.

29. Stock market analysts are nearly always optimistic because they are paid to be bullish. Of 10,821 analyst’s ratings fewer than 6% were sell recommendations.

30. There is far too much information available to investors. The result is that most are constantly confused.

31. If immigration into the UK continues as it is going then the population will have risen by at least five million – with nearly that number of taxpaying Brits leaving the country in despair. One in six UK residents is already foreign-born. France allows people to leave and head for the UK because it knows that those immigrants will cost huge amounts of money to look after. Most immigrants are unskilled, poorly educated and expect to live on benefits.

32. Germany has been close to a standstill because of the biggest strikes in decades.

33. By 2030, the average Polish citizen will be much richer than the average Briton.

34. Pension funds are forced to put money into bonds and international assets. These are not as safe as they were once thought to be. And so most pensioners will be much poorer than they expect to be – except for retired civil servants who will be richer than everyone else.

35. The Bank of England plans to limit digital pound holdings in its new digital money accounts to between £10,000 and £20,000.

36. In the UK, cash was used for 60% of transactions just 15 years ago. Today it is used for 15% of transactions.

37. Shares can go up and down at the same time. The price of a share might go up, but if inflation moves quickly the share will actually be worth less.

38. Only 1 in 5 people trust their government to produce a Central Bank Digital Currency. But most people are so stupid that they will put up with it. (The covid jab caused massive amounts of brain damage.)

39. We live in a debt based economy but everyone in debt is a slave.

40. There is far more debt in the world than there is money.

41. Most, if not all, pension funds, insurance companies, banks and countries are heading for bankcruptcy.

42. American strategic oil reserves are lower than they have ever been.

43. Amazingly, 81% of the UK’s economy is made up of services. Manufacturing in the UK now makes up just 9% of the total output. Most employees in Britain are bankers, estate agents or hairdressers.

44. Owning ‘things’ is safer than owning ‘money’.

45. In his first two years, Joe Biden imposed 517 new regulations and laws costing billions in red tape. Federal regulations now take at least $2 trillion from the American

