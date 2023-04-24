UK government uses Delphi method to manipulate outcome of public consultations

Until 7 June 2023, the Bank of England is inviting responses to a proposal for a retail central bank digital currency (“CBDC”) – a so-called “digital pound.” The survey is rigged. The questions are designed so that the person taking the survey will agree with their basic premises – there are no options to object to the implementation of CBDCs. How should we respond when a survey has been rigged?
James Corbett, host of The Corbett Report, answers by describing the Delphi method.
The Delphi method was developed in the 1950s by the Rand Corporation as a mind control technique. It aims to bring groups of people to a pre-determined consensus. It is a method that attempts to get people to accept the points of view being imposed on them while giving the illusion that they had a say in what the outcome would be. As well as visual cues, offering a range of “choices” etc. that are tailored to direct people to the desired outcome, the method also uses social pressure to silence any objections or would-be dissenters.
As far as community meetings are concerned where the Delphi method is being used to manipulate public opinion, to counteract it you need to make it clear that the pre-determined plans are not your plan and that you are being manipulated. But it needs to be done in such a way that the organisers of the meeting aren’t able to simply point the finger at you as a disrupter, remove you from the meeting and then carry on manipulating the opinion of those who remain behind.
As far as online surveys are concerned, there seems to be no way of effectively counteracting the Delphi method. Corbett explains why in the video below.
I can concur as I have completed several online Government surveys and the questions are phrased in such a way to make you agree – for example on congestion charging, there were questions similar to this:- how do you think the congestion charge zones should be extended? As opposed to:- Do you think the congestion charge zones should be extended?
Its either “Yes”, “No” or “Don’t know” rather than forcing a choice that is “closest” to what you really think….why commercial companies pay for this – unless they mandate it beforehand so they can point to the (preordained) results….now, where have I seen that type of ethical and morally upright approach before….
Delphi – otherwise known as asking the questions to get the answer you want – so beloved of YouGov. Despite several protests from me, they continue to be a manipulator of public opinion rather than a collator of opinions. Crooked.
It’s a case of “heads we (TPTB) win, tails you (the people) lose!” What else?
Stopping CBDC is essential.
The fact that they use these tricks to fool us, shows how Evil these people are and makes it easy to predict what kind of Evil we will meet once CBDC fully controls us.