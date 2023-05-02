JP Morgan CEO wants to confiscate private property to force urgent investment in “green energy”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who has been bought by the World Economic Forum, believes the US government should seize private property to combat climate change.

This is not an exaggeration.

In his annual letter to shareholders dated 4 April 2023, Dimon stated “governments, businesses and non-governmental organisations” may need to invoke “eminent domain” to get “adequate investments fast enough for grid, solar, wind and pipeline initiatives.”

“Eminent domain” is a legal term that describes the government using its power to expropriate private property for public use, provided the Government provides private owners proper compensation.

Read more: JPMorgan CEO suggests government seize private property to quicken climate initiatives, Fox News, 6 April 2023

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The following is the article ‘Dimon Suggests PROPERTY CONFISCATION to Combat Climate Change’ originally published by Armstrong Economics on 12 April 2023.

Implementing socialism would be the fast-track way to achieve the World Economic Forum’s (“WEF’s”) objective – “You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy.” Dimon is jumping right to the chase and proposing state ownership and the complete abolition of capitalism.

“The need to provide energy affordably and reliably for today, as well as make the necessary investments to decarbonise for tomorrow, underscores the inextricable links between economic growth, energy security and climate change. We need to do more, and we need to do so immediately,” Dimon added.

Chairman & CEO Letter to Shareholders, JP Morgan Chase & Co., 4 April 2023

[Related: It’s a Trap: Your Government has manufactured the Cost of Living Crisis to advance The Great Reset plan to ensure ‘You will own nothing’ and apparently be happy about it]

They are attempting to instil panic for a problem that does not exist. We must surrender all of our liberties to the government to prevent naturally occurring changes in the weather.

[Related: A Message from CLINTEL: There is No Climate Emergency and The Global Temperature Record Says We’re in a “Climate Emergency”, It’s a Con]

They are doing everything possible to defeat our way of life. This reminds me of the Roman emperor Maximinus I (235-238 AD) who effectively declared all wealth in the country belonged to the state. He paid bribes to anyone who turned in their neighbour for hiding wealth. Of course, the US Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) already does exactly the same as Maximinus. They will share the spoils of someone’s wealth with whoever turns them in.

Once Maximinus wiped out small businesses in this manner, it led to a collapse in confidence in the economy. Commerce rapidly declined from there on out commerce and businesses did not restart. There was no Great Reset. In that instance, only one Pi Cycle marked the bottom of the Roman economy from 237 AD to 268 AD (31 years). The World Economic Forum began infiltrating our way of life in 2019 when they locked down the global economy for a virus. This is why 2027 is a major turning point for many of our models around the globe. The civil unrest we are experiencing in 2023 is only a prelude to what we can expect in 2024.

Our quality of life has been declining since the planned pandemic when governments stretched their reach as far as possible. They are openly discussing their plans to revoke our freedoms. It is all in plain sight.