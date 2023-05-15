The Great Meatless Diet Con (Part 2)

We’ve normalised wholesale animal suffering in exchange for vacuum-packed protein slices and corporate profits. Vegans say: “Please, just stop this insanity! It’s the crime of the century!” And they’re right.

But the animal holocaust argument ignores the fact that we could also work with animals without subjecting them to, err, a holocaust.

The current system of chemically induced mono-crops that serial produce arid land and separate animals from nature is unsustainable. However, with the Holistic Planned Grazing method – when the animals are allowed to roam in a way that leaves enough resting time for the soil to recover – i.e., nature’s way – magic happens.

Jan Wellmann has written an essay considering six arguments from those who push the anti-meat agenda. These are reasons which are commonly used to justify their narrative and demonise meat forming part of the human diet. He debunks them all. The reasons he tackles are:

Ethical: The modern meat industry is evil – Part 2 Efficiency: Meat production is inefficient and can’t nourish the global population – Part 2 Health: Meat is bad for you and correlates with cancer, coronary disease, etc. – Part 3 CO2: Meat production drives climate change – Part 4 Better Alternatives: The new synthetic meat alternatives are healthier, more cost-effective, and more eco-friendly – Part 5 Spiritual / Religious: Why should humans have the right to kill and eat other life forms? – Part 5

We have broken his essay into five parts as indicated above and will publish the parts, one a day, over the coming days. On Sunday, we published Part 1 – the introduction of his essay, setting the scene so to speak, and the last time the powers that be took us for a ride with the forerunner to the anti-meat movement – The Grand Cholesterol Con.

The following is Part 2. You can read Wellmann’s full essay HERE.

By Jan Wellmann

Our dinner table will be void of high-density, natural, animal-sourced foods within a decade or two. A deeper look behind the agenda explains why it’s necessary to start planning for self-sustenance.

“The Meat Industry is Evil & Ecologically Inefficient”

Yes, it’s true. The processed meat industry is one of the great evils of our time. In the last century, we’ve normalised wholesale animal suffering in exchange for vacuum-packed protein slices and corporate profits. We can taste the nightmare in the end product if our conscience is still attached to our taste buds. We’re not just getting a piece of a cadaver that’s imprinted with a lifetime of torture; we’re also getting a carcinogenic cocktail of chemicals intended to preserve the animal long enough to be sold and digested (Table 1).

This is why vegans have such a powerful, convincing argument. “Please, just stop this insanity! It’s the crime of the century!” And they’re right. The offence is so bad that future alien societies will probably singe us (similar to Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks) based on what we did to animals in the 20th and 21st centuries.

However, the holocaust argument ignores the fact that we could also work with animals without subjecting them to, err, a holocaust. We could replace the concentration camps with animal and eco-friendly environments, where the animals graze free, fertilise the ground naturally without oil-based derivatives, and thrive without a cocktail of hormones because they are free and content.14

This brilliant strategy, designed by nature, can be imitated by regenerative agriculture with crop diversity, free-grazing livestock, and natural fertilisation by letting animals and vegetation mingle.15

The modern slaughterhouse is an example of what happens when we second-guess nature and then blame meat for all the ills – including contamination (methane, nitrous oxide) and animal disease (necessitating antibiotics and hormones) – when the problems only concern the method of execution.

“During the past century, agriculture declared fossil-fuel-based warfare on land mechanically (ploughing soil), chemically (herbicides and pesticides), and biologically (GMO technology). By separating rearing livestock from growing crops, we de-coupled bio and geochemical cycling of carbon, water, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulphur, and increased emissions of methane and nitrous oxide, as well as eutrophication and contamination of water sources,” write the authors of an extensive study into sustainable food systems.16

The gut reaction to these arguments is usually strictly emotional. “You can’t feed billions of people with free-grazing meat!” The truth is that the present system – chemically induced mono-crops that serial produce arid land and separate animals from nature – is the unsustainable equation.

Pro-vegan ambassadors forget that most agricultural land cannot be leveraged for crops anyway – due to unsuitable terrain, poor soil, lack of water, et cetera. Two-thirds of the world’s two billion hectares of grassland – as opposed to agricultural land – globally cannot be used as cropland, which makes them ideal for grazing happy livestock.17 18 19

Take Alan Savory, a land management expert who studied the herds in his native Zimbabwe. When the animals were allowed to roam in a way that left enough resting time for the soil to recover – nature’s way – magic happened, with a triple bonus:

The herd lives healthy and free.

The herd helps revitalise arid land to the point of transforming desertified areas into fertile land – the only known technique that does this successfully today.

The herd produces exceptionally high-nutrition meat sans hormones, antibiotics, and chemicals.

Alan’s TED talk about the Holistic Planned Grazing method is worth a listen. You will wonder why it hasn’t been widely adopted yet in other parts of the world. It is the answer to one of the most pressing problems of our planet: arid lands.20 21

Arid lands make up nearly 30% to 41% of the world’s land surface and are home to one in three people today. The degradation in the land quality of arid regions is responsible for a reduction in the national domestic product of up to 8 per cent every year.

“We can avoid the common fate of ancient societies as long as we do not repeat their grand folly of stripping off fertile topsoil at an unsustainable rate. Unfortunately, that is exactly what we are doing, only this time on a global scale,” writes David Montgomery in his book Dirt, The Erosion of Civilisations.

Why doesn’t the media talk about this story?

The answer is that social engineers would have to give up on arguments against the possibility of ethical meat production.

The vegan narrative side-lines the fact that we can work with animals as equals. It wants us to focus on an ethical crime because it’s the perfect recruitment campaign for anti-meat movements.

The ethical recruitment effort is working, but surprisingly, it hasn’t produced enough foot soldiers for a revolution. Although the narrative in the last two decades has drastically increased the number of vegans, the total is still hovering below 3 per cent of the US and EU population.22 23 24

This is why social engineers have long ago recognised that they need to spice up the story beyond the ethical.

Meat needs to also be bad for humans and the planet.

A continuation of Wellmann’s article will be published tomorrow. You can read his full article HERE.

About the Author

Jan Wellmann’s mission is to help people transform their health and energy with safe, natural and non-invasive methods. In the past, he’s built ventures in advertising, film production, hi-tech and health. As a producer, he has written-directed-produced films for both mainstream and indie channels. As a startup consultant, he packaged venture rounds and facilitated financing for high-tech, entertainment and health-related startups in the US and EU. You can follow Wellmann on Substack HERE or Twitter HERE