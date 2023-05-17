The Great Meatless Diet Con (Part 4)

The fallacy that cow burbs and farts contribute catastrophically to our methane levels comes from an Oxford University study. Corporate media hijacked the story as proof that humans could reduce their carbon footprint by 61-73 per cent if they went vegan. The media lied. But that’s not all they’re guilty of.

Instead of informing the public about sequestration-conscious land management policies, corporate media propagates absurd allegations made through publicity stunts like the Cowspiracy documentary.

Jan Wellmann has written an essay considering six arguments from those who push the anti-meat agenda. These are reasons which are commonly used to justify their narrative and demonise meat forming part of the human diet. He debunks them all. The reasons he tackles are:

By Jan Wellmann

Our dinner table will be void of high-density, natural, animal-sourced foods within a decade or two. A deeper look behind the agenda explains why it’s necessary to start planning for self-sustenance.

“Cow Burbs and Farts Cause Climate Change”

Cows are responsible for the coming apocalypse if we trust the tale. But there is a catch.

The original story of how cow burbs and farts contribute catastrophically to our methane levels comes from an Oxford University study39 that was referenced in a public UK broadcast in 2020. The media hijacked the story as proof that humans could reduce their carbon footprint by 61-73 per cent if they went vegan. However, the actual Oxford study refers to different foods’ footprints, not peoples. Big difference.

Estimates for an individual’s food footprint are at most 16 per cent, which means that the theoretical maximum for reducing individual footprint by going vegan is 16 per cent out of 73 per cent, or about 10 per cent.

However, even this 10 per cent maximum is messed up because the entire argumentation is lopsided.

Let’s take an example of exactly how lopsided.

If you lock in a thousand bunny rabbits in a small shed, and they wreck the place with poopoo, do you blame the bunnies for destroying the shed, or do you take responsibility for locking them in the shed in the first place?

As long as we keep billions of farm animals separated from the nitrogen cycle, producing waste that’s not cycled effectively back into nature’s bosom, incalculable damage will continue to animals and the planet, including vast amounts of unnecessary methane release.40

If we, on the other hand, follow the natural cycle of the Earth and integrate free-grazing animals into our future eco-plans, there is another narrative-reversing boon, which is namely sequestration, the way in which natural land management captures carbon dioxide (“CO 2 ”). This can be further accelerated with silvopasture, which is a way to integrate trees into working landscapes.41 42

Sequestration-conscious land management policies have the power to reverse climate change, desertification, and methane production, but are rarely if ever discussed by scientists or the media. Wonder why?

Instead, corporate media propagates absurd allegations made by publicity stunts like the Cowspiracy documentary, which alleges that animal agriculture accounts for 51 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions. Although the producers were later forced to retract these allegations, the story stuck with the public, because it abides with the engineered narrative.

The reality is that in the US, where the per capita meat consumption is highest in the world, agriculture accounts for 9 per cent, transportation 29 per cent, and industry 22 per cent of total emissions.

Emissions from animal agriculture are around 4 per cent of the total for agriculture, whereas those from non-animal agriculture are 5 per cent.



There you go. animal agriculture, even in its incredibly evil shape today, isn’t worse than non-animal agriculture in terms of emissions.

These numbers represent the current, highly inefficient, non-sequestration, non-nitrogen-cycled reality. The one we should reform instead of castrating our food supply.

References

39 Reducing Food’s Environmental Impacts Through Producers and Consumers

40 We are the earth and the earth is us: how palates link foodscapes, landscapes, heartscapes, and thoughtscapes

41 Doing Your Fair Share for The Climate

42 Farming Our Way Out of The Climate Crisis

About the Author

Jan Wellmann’s mission is to help people transform their health and energy with safe, natural and non-invasive methods. In the past, he’s built ventures in advertising, film production, hi-tech and health. As a producer, he has written-directed-produced films for both mainstream and indie channels. As a startup consultant, he packaged venture rounds and facilitated financing for high-tech, entertainment and health-related startups in the US and EU. You can follow Wellmann on Substack HERE or Twitter HERE