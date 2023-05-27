“Vaccine damages are real and have ruined my life” – this is Justin’s story

Justin from Illinois, USA, has been severely injured by a single dose of Moderna’s covid injection. The adverse effects started immediately after he had the injection and got worse over time. This is Justin’s story.

“To those that dismiss vaccine damages: vaccine damages are real and [have] ruined my life. The vaccine has ruined the lives of so many people. I am not the same human being anymore. I am a shell of my former self. Every day is a nightmare. I have cried more in the past year and a half than I have in my entire life, times 100,” he said.

As well as all the physical pain he has endured he has also suffered psychological trauma from, for example, testing (falsely) positive for HIV six times before a seventh test returned negative. “While Reuters dismisses this as misinformation, I have medical records to prove otherwise,” Justin said.

In November 2021, Justin received a Moderna covid injection. He immediately got a metallic taste in his mouth; his face went numb and he felt faint.

The following day he had chest pains and concerned that he was having a heart attack went to the hospital emergency room (“ER”). After waiting for 8 hours in the ER, the hospital staff dismissed his chest pains as anxiety and sent him home.

Then his feet started tingling and went numb. His body felt weak, he had an extreme headache, a high heart rate, trouble breathing and still had chest pains. He returned to the ER again and was sent home again. As there was no improvement, the next day and for the third time he went to the ER. This time they performed a computed tomography (“CT”) scan of his chest.

As the days went on, Justin developed what felt like electric shocks in his hamstrings and began experiencing problems with his balance. He felt extremely fatigued and anxious. He still had chest pains, shortness of breath and had both bradycardia (a slow resting heart rate) and tachycardia (a heart rate exceeding the normal resting rate). His resting heart rate ranged from 50 beats per minute (“bpm”) to 144 bpm. For most adults, between 60 and 100 bpm is normal.

He requested an electromyography (“EMG”) and an electroencephalogram (“EEG”). Results for both came back as normal. The neurologist said that he felt Justin was experiencing an adverse reaction to the Moderna injection but didn’t write that in Justin’s medical notes. “This [was] the start of the doctors saying ‘it’s an adverse reaction, ride it out’,” Justin said.

Approximately a month after he was injected, Justin ended up in urgent care. None of his symptoms had gone away. He was still experiencing muscle and joint pains, chest pains, extreme headaches and fatigue. They took more chest X-rays and performed blood tests. But they all came back as normal. There were no red flags that indicated what was causing Justin’s symptoms.

Justin spent a lot of time researching his symptoms so he knew which tests he should ask his doctors to perform.

“They kept saying, ‘It’s an adverse reaction, ride it out’. They boxed me into a category of ‘they don’t know’ and stopped trying to figure it out. So, I was determined to find tests for them to run so I could get a real diagnosis. I had lupus and rheumatoid arthritis tests show positive, then negative, then positive, then negative. Small fibre neuropathy was negative. Blood labs were basically all normal for standard blood test stuff.”

Even though he is not at risk of sexually transmitted diseases (“STDs”), he wanted to rule out the possibility he had contracted one from the needle used for his covid injection. So, he requested an STD test. His test came back as HIV positive. The doctor recommended Justin return to the ER as his headaches could be HIV encephalitis.

He had a further five HIV tests. All came back as HIV positive. The seventh HIV test Justin had was negative. Over a period of 103 days, he was diagnosed with HIV and then undiagnosed with six false positive tests and then finally one HIV negative test. “I am still traumatised,” he said. And, “I think that stress made all my symptoms worse.”

“My Infectious diseases doctor said he has seen more of these false positives from the shot. He told me [that] he believes these are false positives from the shot. It took him around 80 days for him to say that [he was] seeing other patients of his with these false positives. He told me 12-15 patients of his had false positives and the lab they used to test abnormal tests has seen around 50.”

After a couple of months, Justin asked his doctor to report his injury to VAERS. He said to his doctor: “Everyone is telling me to my face it’s an adverse reaction, but everyone is putting in the visit summary as ‘patient feels it’s a reaction to the vaccine’.” His doctor said that she was afraid to submit a report to VAERS because if she did, she would lose her job. He showed her the CDC website that states that a doctor is required to submit a report of a suspected vaccine injury to VAERS. Justin’s injuries are now recorded in VAERS. He is described as permanently disabled by Moderna lot number 050c21a.

Before he had his injection, Justin had no health problems. He worked full-time, ate as he pleased, and would go on long walks and play the guitar in his spare time. But he can no longer do any of these. He had just started a new job when he had the vaccine but lost it because of his health issues. For the first four months after the vaccine, he was unable to work. He then signed up with Uber Eats so that when he felt well enough to drive, he could earn some money but otherwise, he struggled to find enough money to survive. He started a GoFundMe page to try to make ends meet but it has still been a real financial struggle.

Throughout 2022 he had “neuro pains – burning, freezing, numbness and tingling, pins and needles, shocks – muscle and joint pains, extreme fatigue, bradycardia and tachycardia, eye pains, dry eyes and mouth, rashes, headaches, bleeding gums, depression and anxiety. “All this extremely weird stuff. I still can’t eat normal foods,” he said.

Now his general health is worse: “Neuropathy pains are constant. My feet are always on fire. Calf muscles are on fire. [My] biceps and forearms are on fire. [My] brain randomly feels cold. Eye pain. Dry mouth and eyes. Muscle and joint pain. Cramps spasms. Twitches. Pain in feet walking comes and goes. Extreme fatigue and headaches. Extreme depression and anxiety. Still can’t eat normal foods. Bradycardia and tachycardia. Chest pains. Shortness of breath. Objects occasionally shake from [the] corner of [my] eye. Floaters. Tinnitus. Pins and needles in hands and feet. Sensitive to light and sound. Rashes. Muscle joint pain. Extreme cognitive decline. Forgetting what I said or am trying to say. Failure to remember things. Exhaustion,” he said.

All his tests continue to show as “normal” except recently, Justin has been found to be IgA deficient and his IgG is extremely high.

IgA and IgG are short for immunoglobulin (“Ig”) A and G. Immunoglobulin is a protein that acts as an antibody and is created by plasma cells and lymphocytes. Immunoglobins assume a pivotal role in the body’s immune system as they help the body get rid of bacteria and microbes by attaching themselves to such outside substances and eliminating them. Immunoglobins are divided into different types called isotypes. There are five immunoglobulin isotypes or types of antibodies which are – IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG and IgM.

IgA deficiency disorder is an immune deficiency disorder. Immunodeficiency disorders occur when the body’s immune response is reduced or absent. Although IgA deficiency is usually inherited, there are also cases of drug-induced IgA deficiency.

IgG is one of the most common antibodies in the blood circulation and represents nearly 75% of serum antibodies. High levels of IgG can indicate a chronic infection or inflammation, such as HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis (“MS”), autoimmune disorder and some types of cancer.

“I have been speculating that I have multiple sclerosis or transverse myelitis since like 2 weeks after I got the shot. They still have not done a spinal tap, even though they said they would have done it after the small fibre neuropathy test was done around the end of 2021,” Justin said.

“I have no quality of life. I often think that the vaxx should have just taken me out when I got it. I can’t play guitar much at all anymore and it’s the only thing I had in my life to make me happy. I just need help I want to be happy again. I want to wake up and not be in pain. I want to enjoy life again. My doctors are not helping me. I hope every single person that is going through this fight is cured and we can all be happy and healthy again. Nobody deserves this.

“Thank you for taking the time to read my story and my experience.”

[Note from The Exposé: We’re sorry you have suffered and are suffering all this pain and trauma, Justin. You are right, no one deserves what has happened to you. We hope that if there is anyone who can help, they will hear your story and make themselves known to you. Thank you for telling us your story, by doing so you have already helped so many others.]

