AI is the end of the world! In something out of the start of a horror movie, this week top artificial intelligence researchers called for major regulation of the technology, releasing a one-sentence letter:

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

The cynic in me thinks these guys want regulation to lock out any new competition. But there is obviously something real in the fear. AI is unlike virtual reality and unlike Bitcoin. AI is going to be like electricity or the internet, changing the world in ways we can’t even imagine, coursing through every facet of our lives. But America can pass all the laws it wants; there’s no way countries like China and the United Arab Emirates will stop their progress on this.

In the pro-AI column, we have: inside an Ontario research facility, artificial intelligence found a new type of antibiotic that works to kill off a particularly drug-resistant bacteria.

In the anti-AI column, we have: a harrowing hypothetical given by Colonel Tucker “Cinco” Hamilton of the military trying to get an AI-powered drone to stop killing the drone operator during simulations. HERE ​​from the Royal Aeronautical Society blog: “We were training it in simulation to identify and target a SAM [surface-to-air missile] threat. And then the operator would say yes, kill that threat,” the Col. said, describing a hypothetical situation. “The system started realizing that while they did identify the threat, at times the human operator would tell it not to kill that threat, but it got its points by killing that threat. So, what did it do? It killed the operator. It killed the operator because that person was keeping it from accomplishing its objective.”

The above is extracted from The Free Press’ week in review, ‘Instigators, Investigators, and Aliens’

Featured image: AI-enabled drone swarms detect and track military targets in AUKUS tests, Naval Technology, 29 April 2023