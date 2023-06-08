[…] G. Edward Griffin: The world is now in the hands of the banking institutions […]

“The world is now in the hands of the banking institutions,” says G. Edward Griffin, author of Creature from Jekyll Island and founder of the Red Pill University. He says that large banks have become so powerful that they are now “regulating the governments.”

During an interview last month, he concluded that investors will eventually lose their freedom of choice in the market because we’re moving towards a cashless society. The new system that is planned is comparable to a military system where necessities are provided, not owned, and are awarded according to compliance with the system and rank.

Stansberry Research: Banking Crisis Not Accidental: It’s the Last Leg of the Fed’s Master Plan Warns Jekyll Author, 22 May 2023 (25 mins)

G. Edward Griffin is a writer, documentary film producer and founder of Freedom Force International. Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand.

In the video above, Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, an American independent financial research platform, interviewed Griffin who discussed the latest banking crisis, central bank digital currencies and who is at the top of the banking cartel.

Central Bank Digital Currency

There are now 114 countries actively exploring the idea or piloting projects of a central bank digital currency (“CBDC”). These countries make up 95% of the global GDP. Sixteen out of the 20 countries that make up the G20 group are already in the development or pilot stage of a CBDC. The Atlantic Council describes it as a race for the future of money.

It matters which nation’s digital currency achieves widespread adoption first because that government will be able to set the global rules for most others, according to Lou Steinberg, former Ameritrade CTO and managing partner at CTM Insights. “Whoever sets up large international payment systems first will have a de-facto standard, one which latecomers will have to adopt,” he said.

But Griffin has a different view. The whole world is moving in unison, said Griffin. “It seems to make no difference if you’re in a first-world country or a third-world country … everybody’s doing the same thing and it kind of reminds me of what we saw with covid.”

The messaging about CBDCs is suddenly mushrooming, seemingly coming from nowhere. But just like mushrooms suddenly appearing overnight, the spores have been there a long time and we just didn’t know it. “The hardcore significance of this fact is that we have to realise that this banking fraternity … or industry or cabal … is truly global and they do work together in a highly coordinated fashion,” Griffin said. “These decisions being implemented today were made decades ago and the plans have been in process for a long time.”

The current so-called banking crisis started decades ago, Griffin said. “It started pretty much with the formation of central banks.” When a private central bank goes into partnership with a government, which has the power and coercion of law, you’ve got “a pretty dangerous creature.”

This private-public partnership enables people who control the money supply to create any amount of money they want. “And with that huge flow of cash you’re able to buy up politicians,” Griffin explained. “And most of them, unfortunately, I have to say, are for sale or for rent or for lease … The world is now in the hands of the banking institutions. And instead of the governments regulating the banks, the banks are now regulating the governments.”

The cabal has talked about its goal of a cashless society for many decades. This so-called banking crisis we are seeing now is the latest, and perhaps the most visible, sign that they are moving towards that goal and we are beginning to see what looks like the final stage of the crisis that began decades ago.

In a cashless society, individual citizens will no longer have money. We have digital money now but in addition to digital money, we have a currency which we can consider our own to put under our mattress if we wished. But “where we’re headed – and they’ve talked about it for a long, long time … and you can see it very clearly … is nobody will have cash, there is no such thing as cash,” Griffin explained. “Which means it’s not our money. We don’t own it.”

In the cashless society, “we’ll be allowed to use numbers. And they’ll give them a name … And the amount of those that we have will be allocated to us … based on our social record and our political attitudes. So those who are cooperative with the cabal will live pretty well and those who don’t … are not going to live too well,” he said.

The Internet of Things and the rollout of 5G technology will greatly enhance their ability to track us. They’ll be able to track our heartbeat or when we blink an eye, for example. They’ll know our moods, what we’re thinking or when we’re not telling the truth. “So, it’s the ultimate form of tracking,” Griffin said, and tracking us by using our current credit and debit cards simply doesn’t compare.

“As long as you’re not making waves and causing opposition to the programme of the ruling elite [ ] you’ll do okay … But the minute the AI detects something or patterns of performance on your part that rings a bell, then they’ll suddenly look at you very closely and decide whether or not you deserve to continue to even exist because they want you out of the way.

“They’re after control of human beings and money is merely a means of achieving that … We’ll be living, as I see it at least, in what we might call a military society.”

In April, an international CBDC was launched by the International Monetary Fund. In his personal opinion, Griffin said, judging how they have implemented things in the past, they will take diverse CBDCs and work towards “harmonising” them into one by gradually changing laws, culture and people’s thinking until finally, they’re so close to each other that the cabal can claim: “Well, this is a universal money.” They build it from the bottom up. So even though countries may launch their own CBDC now, it will eventually become one universal CBDC.

“It looks to me that that’s what they’re doing now with the monetary system. So, they’re talking about each country having its own digital currency, they seem to be going for that. Then they have to swap one for the other through the universal monetary unit. They gradually give an exchange ratio, I imagine, between the local national currency and international currency. And finally, they just give up and say: ‘No, we’ll get rid of the national currencies completely and we’ll have an international currency’. And there’ll just be one. I think that’s their goal,” Griffin said.

Who’s at the top of the banking cabal?

Griffin is not able to definitively say who is at the top of the cabal. But “we can pretty well guess,” he said.

“The power, as I see it, comes from those who are the most influential in international banking – that’s where the money comes from … So those with the most money have the most power, have the most influence over legislative bodies in all countries, the most influence in social circles and private institutions and labour unions and church organisations and so forth.

“And the names, if people are interested in it, come from that group. Now, which ones are at the very top and which ones are slightly below I don’t really know. But we can guess that the Rothschilds and the Rockefellers are, probably. We’ve just named two family dynasties that have to be in that group.

“Now, once you get out of the obvious centre like that, it’s hard to say because people with a lot of money like George Soros, for example, is always spending huge amounts of money to finance these revolutionary groups around the world to topple governments.

“And then you dig a little bit deeper and you find out it looks like Soros himself gets his money from the Rothschilds … JP Morgan who was considered to be one of the most wealthy and powerful figures in America, really JP Morgan’s money was the Rothschild money.

“This kind of thing makes it difficult for characters like me to figure out [ ] who really is behind this because there’s a lot of deceit and it’s very professionally orchestrated.

“But we can tell that these names come from banking families … but which ones, I don’t see where it makes too much difference because we’re not going to treat them any different anyway. We just have to know that the mechanisms that they use – like central banking instead of fractional-reserve banking and so forth – those mechanisms have to be abolished. And then it makes no difference who has that money because they won’t be able to continue their scam anymore.”

