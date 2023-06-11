Documentary: Unsustainable – The UN’s Agenda for World Domination

Globalists in the power elite – working through the United Nations – are waging war against property rights, gun rights and capitalism to usher in a Marxist World Order. This war is known as “Agenda 21.”

Considered a “conspiracy theory” by the corporate media and other apologists of globalisation, the flagship term for Agenda 21 – ”sustainable development” – crops up in thousands of federal, state and local government laws, regulations, policies and documents. So, is Agenda 21 really just a “theory”?

The UN says “sustainable development” is simply the “environmental movement” reconfiguring the planet into a safe, green world. Others maintain it is forced inventory and control of all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, building projects and human beings on the planet. In other words, a blueprint for what many fear could morph into a totalitarian world government. So, what’s the real agenda behind Agenda 21?

We published an article in September 2021 titled ‘Building an Empire – The United Nations Using the World Economic Forum to Roll Out Its Agenda’ which incorporated this documentary, however, we feel it is a film worth highlighting again for those who may have missed it or would like to re-watch it.

A James Jaeger Film: Unsustainable – The UN’s Agenda for World Domination, 9 June 2020 (150 mins)

If you are unable to view the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE, Odysee HERE or Wide Awake Media HERE. Alternatively, you can watch excerpts HERE.