Documentary: Unsustainable – The UN’s Agenda for World Domination

Globalists in the power elite – working through the United Nations – are waging war against property rights, gun rights and capitalism to usher in a Marxist World Order. This war is known as “Agenda 21.”
Considered a “conspiracy theory” by the corporate media and other apologists of globalisation, the flagship term for Agenda 21 – ”sustainable development” – crops up in thousands of federal, state and local government laws, regulations, policies and documents. So, is Agenda 21 really just a “theory”?
The UN says “sustainable development” is simply the “environmental movement” reconfiguring the planet into a safe, green world. Others maintain it is forced inventory and control of all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, building projects and human beings on the planet. In other words, a blueprint for what many fear could morph into a totalitarian world government. So, what’s the real agenda behind Agenda 21?
We published an article in September 2021 titled ‘Building an Empire – The United Nations Using the World Economic Forum to Roll Out Its Agenda’ which incorporated this documentary, however, we feel it is a film worth highlighting again for those who may have missed it or would like to re-watch it.
If you are unable to view the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE, Odysee HERE or Wide Awake Media HERE. Alternatively, you can watch excerpts HERE.
When they say “SAFE”; they speak of EVIL FEELING SAFE following 250 years of TERROR/PARANOIA after the world’s PEOPLE rose-up to overtake them and to murder them following the endless starvation, exposure, disease, ignorance, poverty, rape, murder, and SLAVERY evil defined serfdom and peasantry…Enacted onto them throughout all time. ‘The People’ REMEMBER being treated as THEIR OWNED ‘Human Herd’ and KNOW evil REMAINS DELUSIONAL TO BELIEVE ‘The People’ to continue to be ‘THEIR HUMAN HERD.’
When they say “GREEN”, it is about MONEY AND GREED related to ‘OWNING EVERYTHING’ as they did throughout all time UNTIL the United States changed all of that and developed a concept known as ‘The American Dream’ where ‘The People’ could work and purchase property to produce their own food without a Master to steal all the wealth and benefits without doing any work.
DEMONS WORK HARD TO KEEP THOSE THEY INFECT VERY, VERY CALM…And, though evil needs no reason to perpetrate itself; it’s especially cruel now following 250 years of God’s People causing their SUBJECTS TO FEEL AS HUMANS FEEL. So now, with all the technology kept secret as it was developed from Nazi Germany and Japan providing the means of Absolute Control and Global Slavery…They PLAN TO HUMILIATE, SLOWLY MURDER WHILE VICTIMS KNOW THEY ARE BEING MURDERED, AND LAUGH IN THE FACE OF THE MISERY IN THEIR SLAVES KNOWING THERE IS NOTHING TO DO.
INDEED, IT WAS, IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE ABOUT HELL’S POWER THROUH CONSPIRACY…And, there’s no theory about it what-so-ever. It’s is prophesied to be this until Jesus Christ comes again. Until then, ‘The People’ MUST ALWAYS FIGHT TO KEEP JESUS, THE BIBLE, FREEDOM TO WORSHIP JESUS, SPEAK FREELY, PROTECT ONE’S SELF AND LIVING ;’THE GOLDEN RULE’ ALIVE.
Heres my take on the movie Unsustainable:
I watched it for twenty minutes, which is as much as I could take. If you want to sit through a movie that tells you the US is the commmunity upon which world government should be modeled, go for your life.
My guess is that the central intent is that if there is to be a world government, it should be American and not the globalist world elite that is overtaking the US. In other words, just stick with the American World Empire folks and everything will be OK.
The bit that almost choked me was the assurance that the US almost never vetoes Security Council motions and resolutions. In fact, the US always vetoes anything considered to be against its corporate or military interests, including condemnation for pounding dozens of countries into oblivion for the crime of wanting national sovereignty.
The US launched a successful coup of my country on 11 November 1975, the overthrow of the democratically elected Whitlam Government of Australia. Since then, it has occupied governent, taken ownership of all but seven poiticians, and in my region alone, the Northern Territory, has installed eight military bases, including a missile launching site that will undoubtedly attract Chinese relatiatory or even premptive missile strikes.
These strikes will vaporise US solid fuels stored therein, along with warheads, sending a cloud of dense chlorine and heavy metals across the Gove Peninsula killing up to 4000 residents of Nhulunbuy, and up to ten thousand Aborigines who have lived peaceably here for 20,000 years.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not taking sides. I want an end to any global empires; US or UN. But here is the punchline. This movie is based on the Lever Bros principle…a choice between Tweedledum and Tweedledee.
How so? Because the architect of the UN was none other than Nelson Rockefeller, which is why the HQ building is on Rockefeller land in New York. So, in fact, you are to be fatally preoccupied with a choice of two US World Empires; which is, of course, no choice at all.