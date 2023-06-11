Covid Related News: Bad vaccines, bad treatments, bad doctors and nefarious viruses

Dr. James Thorp says Birth rates are dropping worldwide and Dr. Aseem Malhotra calls for mRNA injections to be suspended in Australia accusing the TGA of a cover-up.

Curiously, the omicron covid variant came out before Russians destroyed a bunch of bio laboratories in Ukraine and no new major covid strains have been discovered since.

A shocking article in the British Medical Journal informs of six anonymous doctors launching a campaign against the British General Medical Council (“GMC”) for lack of action in silencing dissenting doctors. The article was written by one of BMJ’s editorial staff who also handles grants to the BMJ from George Soros’ Open Foundations.

Bad Vaccines and Nefarious Viruses

British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended in Australia due to heart risks: Dr. Aseem Malhotra has called for the Pfizer and Moderna covid injections to be suspended in Australia until the risk of heart complications is better understood, saying prior vaccines “have been pulled for much less”. “People can be forgiving if new information comes in, we know people make mistakes — but once you get that information back, them not acting on it … the problem is the cover-up is worse than the crime,” he said. Read more HERE.

We tried to improve covid vaccine labelling — the FDA said “no thanks”: This article was published in The Hill, a top US political website read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site. “In January, a group of us — current and former FDA advisers and academics from around the country — tried to fix this problem by asking the FDA to make critical changes to official product labels. But four months later, in a 33-page response letter, the agency denied almost every single request.” In doing so, the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) failed to follow the lead of regulators elsewhere, including in Europe and Japan. Read more HERE.

Birth rates are dropping worldwide post covid vaccination: Birth rates have fallen all over the world “ominously,” said Dr. James Thorp, a practising obstetrician gynaecologist who specialises in high-risk pregnancies. This trend has been observed in the European Union using government data portals. Countries like the UK have seen a deficit of nearly 5,000 births per month in the first two quarters of 2022 compared to previous years. This downward trend started after covid vaccination. According to newly released CDC data, last year the United States was about a total of 3,000 babies short compared to 2021. Dr. John Littell, a family physician from Florida who specializes in managing pregnancies, suspects that covid injections may be causing micro-clotting in the placenta. Read more HERE.

As for bioweapon labs: There’s something curious someone noted, the last strain of the silly virus, omicron, came out before Russians destroyed a bunch of bio laboratories in Ukraine. No new major strains have been discovered since then. There is also a bunch of bioweapon laboratories in places like Georgia, and both Ukraine and Georgia suffered outbreaks of diseases from those labs with hundreds dead. See: Pentagon Biological Weapons Program Never Ended: US Bio-labs Around the World and 30 Bioweapons Labs Were Commissioned By Pentagon In Ukraine.

Bad Treatments

This Government-Approved Covid Treatment Was a Death Trap: Within weeks of the pandemic outbreak, it became apparent that the standard practice of putting covid patients on mechanical ventilation was a death sentence — among patients over age 65 who were ventilated, the mortality rate was 97.2%. Read more HERE.

Other News

Doctors launch bid to challenge GMC over its failure to act on “high profile doctors” who spread vaccine misinformation: A group of doctors have launched a campaign to fund legal action against the General Medical Council (GMC) over the regulator’s alleged reluctance to investigate vaccine misinformation by fellow doctors. Around six doctors, who want to remain anonymous to reduce the risk of personal abuse, have joined forces over the GMC’s lack of action over “high profile doctors who have repeatedly claimed or implied that covid-19 vaccines do not work, that the harms of these vaccines outweigh their benefits, or—without evidence—that particular deaths are due to receiving the vaccine.” Read more HERE.

The author of the article above is Rebecca Combes, BMJ editorial staff, who “handles grants for The BMJ from Arnold Ventures and the Open Society Foundations.” The Open Society Foundations are founded by George Soros.

‘Establishment’ asked Facebook to ‘censor’ Covid posts: Facebook was asked by the scientific “establishment” to remove various posts related to Covid-19 which later proved to be “debatable or true,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a podcast interview this week. He admitted that the social media platform removed millions of posts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more HERE.

White House sends guidance mandating face masks, social distancing for unvaccinated at ‘College Athlete Day’: The White House says it inadvertently sent out guidance requiring guests who are not fully vaccinated against covid to wear face masks and practice social distancing, despite the federal government already terminating the national emergency declaration for the pandemic. Earlier this week, the White House Office of Legislative Affairs sent out an email invitation. The email included additional logistical details as well as COVID protocols. After publication, the White House told Fox News Digital that the covid-related guidance in the email was out of date and inadvertently included. Read more HERE.