Dr. Thomas Binder: The entire modified RNA platform must be banned immediately

Thomas Binder, a Swedish medical doctor, warned in a video he tweeted yesterday that the pharmaceutical is currently working on transferring all vaccinations onto using the mRNA platform. “Even having a trace of intelligence, is enough to realise that the modified RNA vaccine platform is totally nonsensical and life-threatening,” he said. “The entire modified RNA platform must be banned immediately.”

Dr. Binder studied medicine at the University of Zurich, obtained a doctorate in immunology and virology, specialised in internal medicine and cardiology and has 35 years of experience in the diagnosis and therapy of acute respiratory infections, in hospitals, intensive care units and his medical practice.

Along with others, Dr. Binder has been speaking out about the unscientific, unlawful, inhumane covid narrative and measures since February 2020. “For doing this, we were censored, labelled or, like me at Easter 2020, even brutally arrested by a counter-terrorist unit in my doctor’s office and shipped off to the looney bin because of alleged ‘self endangerment in covid insanity’,” he said. “Today we are totally vindicated.”

“The corona narrative and the modRNA vaccination platform are such obvious utter unscientific nonsense and deadly that every doctor who hadn’t instantly informed the populace is a total dead loss who shouldn’t have passed the exam, sorry to say,” he tweeted yesterday and attached the video below. It is his message to the public:

“Others and myself who had a minimal basic medical and immunological knowledge, had read the pivotal studies, and have some common sense and spine had already explained the futility, ineffectiveness and insecurity of the modified RNA injections before their criminal emergency approval.

“Today, we know that they are even negative effectiveness, promote illness and death from covid, and have already killed over 10 million people through side effects, prevented millions of fertilisations and induced millions of stillbirths – in the absence of evidence that they save even one single human life.

“While there has never been a pandemic of a killer virus, there was a pandemic of cowards … This modified RNA genocide is the greatest medical crime in human history, a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented proportions.”

Dr. Binder also tweeted an outline of how they fabricated the covid plandemic which we have republished below. It gives us a good idea of how they may attempt to implement plandemics in the future. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. His article ‘The Prevailing Corona Nonsense Narrative’ written in November 2021 is also useful reading. You can support the work Dr. Binder does to inform and educate as many people as possible about the covid fraud HERE.

The fundamental fraud of the Corona Crime Against Humanity

While in this more detailed piece from 28 November 2021, you can also find the scientific evidence, a picture paints a thousand words. Already a glance at the monitoring of intensive care occupancy by ETH Zürich (see graph) blows the lid off the fundamental fraud of the corona crime against humanity: A beta corona cold virus was inflated into a killer virus with P(C)R by misattributing all other diagnoses with a positive RT-PCR nonsense test to covid-19.

It is proven that there was no pandemic of a killer virus, but (mainly) a RT-PCR testing pLandemic, fabricated by @WEF, @WHO, @gavi, @CEPIvaccines et al. Your misanthropic death cult already is in the free fall, dear @DrTedros, @jacindaardern et al.https://t.co/gFuPVtmIDk pic.twitter.com/II1ClVBoob — Dr. Thomas Binder, MD (@Thomas_Binder) June 6, 2023

How to fabricate a pLandemic of a killer virus, and terminate it with pointless, harmful “vaccines” without endangering yourself

1) You take control of the WHO: Who controls the WHO, controls the world.

2) By buying the legacy media, and the scientific and medical journals, you get total narrative control.

3) By taking the dangerousness of the causative germ out of the definition of a pandemic, as the WHO did in 2009, you can declare any endemic of a comparatively harmless flu or cold virus a pandemic or PHEIC, pronounced FAKE.

4) By inflating the harmless virus, or even no virus, into a killer virus with rumours of a lab leak of a manufactured killer virus, scary videos of piles of bodies, and the myth of epidemiologically relevant asymptomatic transmission, as Christian Drosten et al. did in 01/2020, you panic the populace: Every allegedly hale and hearty person can be your angel of death.

5) By declaring a positive (RT-)PCR test as infection with, disease and death from the virus, as the WHO did with its international case definition of COVID-19, you create a (RT-)PCR testing pandemic, as explained in the 2007 New York Times article ‘Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t’.

6) By fabricating an (RT-)PCR test that can detect >1 virus, preferably one that cross-reacts with other flu or cold viruses, as Christian Drosten et al. did in January 2020, you can crank up and down the “case numbers” according to the script. By doing it differently in specific jurisdictions, you create various false positivity rates as a pretext to impose travel restrictions.

7) By spreading the myth of epidemiologically relevant asymptomatic transmission, you create the subterfuge for not only isolating sick people, as we did for centuries, but to impose useless, harmful NPIs, such as antisocial distancing, face masks, isolation, quarantine, contact tracing, school closures and curfews, on everybody.

8) By creating the myth that a pandemic, that ends with everybody being immune or dead after three months, comes in several waves over years, and can only be terminated by a vaccine (even against a permanently mutating virus), that can be developed effectively and safely within months, you can seduce many people in accepting even a pointless, harmful gene therapy. As proof of their efficacy, you end (RT-)PCR testing. As proof of their safety, you blame their victims on the virus.

9) Once you lose narrative control, your house of cards collapses and you will be shunned by the whole humanity. Therefore, you must censor, libel and prosecute enlighteners evermore.

10) Disobey when they fabricate the next pLandemic: “Nobody has the right to obey.” (Hannah Arendt) Never forget, while a like is good for our ego, sharing is caring for humanity!

The House of Cards is falling

Three connected unwashed brain cells were enough to debunk the still prevailing corona nonsense narrative right from the start, and the unnecessary, ineffective – as known by now even negatively effective – unsafe experimental modRNA and DNA injections before their criminal emergency use authorisation.

If only 10% of us doctors had continued to do our duty (“First, do no harm!”), or the journalists in the leading media had not censored and libelled us doctors who desperately tried to inform the populace, the House of Corona Cards would have fallen within a week and this unprecedented genocide could not have happened.

The House of (corona) Cards is about to fall now, three years too late.

