War is really good for business, Ukraine is good for business

BlackRock Inc is the world’s largest asset management company that’s gained more notoriety as of late due to its large acquisitions. A BlackRock recruiter said it’s easier for BlackRock to do things when “people aren’t thinking about it” and the asset giant “doesn’t want to be anywhere on the radar. This story is a peek into why.

Serge Varlay, a recruiter for BlackRock, told an O’Keefe Media journalist that BlackRock manages $20 trillion dollars worldwide. According to him, “it’s incomprehensible numbers.” BlackRock has over $9.5 trillion of assets under management, that’s larger than the GDP of all countries on the globe except the US and China.

“You can take this big f*** ton of money and buy people, I work for a company called BlackRock…It’s not who is the president it’s who is controlling the wallet of the president. You could buy your candidates. First, there is the senators these guys are fuckin cheap. Got 10 grand you can buy a senator I’ll give you 500k right now It doesn’t matter who wins they’re in my pocket,” he said.

Varlay doesn’t stop there, he goes on to describe what those in his line of work think of the tragedy of war saying its “real f***ing good for business”.

“Ukraine is good for business, you know that right? Russia blows up Ukraine’s grain silos and the price of wheat is going to go mad up. The Ukrainian economy is the wheat market. The price of bread goes up, this is fantastic if you’re trading. Volatility creates opportunity for profit…”

O’Keefe Media Group: BlackRock Recruiter Who ‘Decides People’s Fate’ Says ‘War is Good for Business’, 20 June 2023 (12 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it on Rumble HERE.