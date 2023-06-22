Dear Climate Gremlin: We are still here

Yesterday five years ago, Greta Thunberg predicted climate change would “wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.” We didn’t stop using fossil fuels and we have not been “wiped out.” So, users took to Twitter to celebrate, or otherwise, Greta Thunberg Day.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

“Tomorrow all of humanity will be wiped out, according to Greta Thunberg,” Dr. Eli David tweeted out his warning the night before the end of Thunberg’s world. But he was not the first to alert the world, David’s tweet was the day after Matt le Tissier’s tweet: “The countdown is on. See you on the other side folks!”

So their readers had time to prepare, Western Standard also gave an early warning: “DOOMSDAY: Five years ago, Greta Thunberg said the world would end Wednesday.”

Alan woke up to the calamity on the day: “I seem to remember today was the day the world was going to end according to Greta. Well, if it’s going to happen, now would be a really good time, so I don’t have to pay my dentist bill.”

Trumplicans2024 tweeted: “Hey Greta, could I get an exact time for the ‘wiping out of humanity’ today … I got things to do and need to plan the rest of the day …” Thunberg didn’t respond.

However, Martin Daubney knew the exact time: “Enjoy your final minutes, because, according to Greta Thunberg and her ‘top climate scientist’ humanity will be ‘wiped out’ at 11.18 am today, because we didn’t stop using fossil fuels five years ago …”

Sandy Tregent tweeted: “Well, I got to the seal sanctuary today, and the beach, and Helford River. Thought I’d cram it all in before the world ends like little Greta predicted.”

“To be fair to Greta,” Toby Young tweeted, “she doesn’t claim this is our last day on earth. Only that it will be too late as of tomorrow to do anything about the climate apocalypse because we haven’t stopped using fossil fuels. But something tells me the ‘point of no return’ will be pushed forward, as it always is.”

Catturd tweeted: “I’m sorry to say – all humanity has been wiped out today according to Greta Weirdo. But at least the climate cult keeps their perfect record of ZERO predictions coming true ever.”

Walkabout set the record straight just in case there was any doubt: “I’m still here Greta.” Meanwhile, Liz Churchill explained how Thunberg could have got it so wrong: “That stupid WEF child … Greta Thunberg … was paid 5 years ago to say we would all be dead today. Lol.”

Armstrong Economics provided insight on some other climate change spending: “Climate change has become the ultimate tool for governments to funnel money.”

Jedi 2 showed some sympathy: “I feel sorry for the Climate Gremlin, but unfortunately her comments about the world ending today if we didn’t stop using fossil fuels, didn’t come true! If it makes her feel better, none of the other predictions have ever come true either!”

Paul Golding had some advice: “Time you got a boyfriend Greta and stopped peddling doom and gloom.”

Pat was more serious. He tweeted: “Greta is a deluded child used by Marxist democrats and socialist globalists to destroy capitalism, nation states and derail economic progress for a socialist one world government … False climate hysteria designed to stampede the USA off the cliff for socialism/communism. Climate change is over 4 billion years old. A fake hysteria used by Biden and Marxist democrats to divert trillions from American economic progress and growth. An excuse to impose social and economic control to the detriment of humanity. Greta is the Hillary Clinton of climate hysteria.”

Cillian was also being serious. She tweeted about the absurdity of the Irish government: “Climate cultist Greta Thunberg will be awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin at a ceremony tonight because of the ‘attention she has brought to environmental issues’. Why is the Irish government idolising an ill-tempered, misinformed grifter?” Annabel also pointed out the Irish government’s cult-like behaviour: “This evening, Greta Thunberg will be awarded honorary freedom of Dublin City. Did you have a say on this because I sure didn’t?”

“How dare you!” – five years ago today, climate change hoaxer Greta Thunberg said the world would end, Gateway Pundit wrote.

To mark the occasion, GB News published an article titled ‘Enjoy your final minutes!’ Greta Thunberg mocked after ‘wipe out’ climate change prediction falls flat’ describing how Thunberg had been ruthlessly mocked after her “wipe out” climate change prediction failed to materialise.

The Independent Journal Review noted that Thunberg was humiliated as the World refused to end when she predicted – “survivors’ everywhere are roasting her.”

AP, showing it has no understanding of humour, rushed to Thunberg’s aid with an article titled ‘Posts distort 2018 Greta Thunberg tweet on climate danger’:

While Thunberg did delete a 2018 tweet about the urgency of addressing climate change, she did not say the world would end in 2023. Her tweet included a quote from an article that said an influential scientist warned climate change “will wipe out all humanity” unless fossil fuel use was ended “over the next five years.” Further complicating the issue, that article incorrectly summarised the scientist’s speech. He never made such comments.

Could it be that Thunberg didn’t read past the first line of the article?

Steve Malloy tweeted: “Greta the Putin Climate Puppet is getting well-deserved mockery today for this tweet condemning humanity to disaster on June 21, 2023. But she’s just an ideologically-abused child. Here’s the guy that really deserves the mockery.” Malloy continued:

Harvard relic James Anderson is the ‘top scientist’ who made the totally wrong prediction spotlighted by Greta the Climate Puppet. Note that Anderson is a member of the prestigious National Academy of Sciences. The National Academy of Sciences is chock-full of such fools. Read: James G. Anderson, Anderson Research Group Anderson also claimed that there would be no summer Arctic ice by 2022. Wrong again. At a point in his career when he should be the wisest, Anderson was the wrongest. [Quoted in a 2018 Forbes article Anderson said: “The chance that there will be any permanent ice left in the Arctic after 2022 is essentially zero.”] Read: We Have Five Years To Save Ourselves From Climate Change, Harvard Scientist Says, Forbes, 15 January 2018

Despite all of the above, sadly, as Spiked Online noted, Thunberg has not gone away: “Greta Thunberg, the prophetess of doom, is back. This time she’s blocking oil tankers in Sweden. Imagine preventing the delivery of energy during an energy crisis. These people are crazy” and attached their article titled ‘Greta and the green war on the working class’.

Considering Spiked’s article above, it’s worth noting that the article Thunberg attached to her 2018 tweet was published by Grit Post which had the tagline “real news for the working class.” The Grit Post and its infamous article are no longer available but it can be found on the Wayback Machine HERE. For ease of reference, we have republished it below.

Top Climate Scientist: Humans Will Go Extinct if We Don’t Fix Climate Change by 2023 by Scott Alden, published by Grit Post on 19 February 2018

A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.

In a recent speech at the University of Chicago, James Anderson — a professor of atmospheric chemistry at Harvard University — warned that climate change is drastically pushing Earth back to the Eocene Epoch from 33 million BCE when there was no ice on either pole. Anderson says current pollution levels have already catastrophically depleted atmospheric ozone levels, which absorb per cent of ultraviolet rays, to levels not seen in 12 million years.

Anderson’s assessment of humanity’s timeline for action is likely accurate, given that his diagnosis and discovery of Antarctica’s ozone holes led to the Montreal Protocol of 1987. Anderson’s research was recognized by the United Nations in September of 1997. He subsequently received the United Nations Vienna Convention Award for Protection of the Ozone Layer in 2005, and has been recognized by numerous universities and academic bodies for his research.

While some governments have made commitments to reduce carbon emissions (Germany has pledged to cut 95 per cent of carbon emissions by 2050), Anderson warned that those measures were insufficient to stop the extinction of humanity by way of a rapidly changing climate. Instead, Anderson is calling for a Marshall Plan-style endeavour in which all of the world takes extreme measures to transition off of fossil fuels completely within the next five years.

Anderson’s prediction of Arctic sea ice disappearing by 2022 may be closer to reality than a lot of us would hope. In 2016, University of Reading professor Ed Hawkins compiled global temperature data dating back to 1850, prior to the Industrial Revolution of the early 20th century and the oil boom, and turning the data into a time-lapse GIF. The most alarming part of the data showed that temperatures began rising exponentially faster at the start of the 21st century and show no signs of slowing down:

The good news is there are a relatively small amount of culprits responsible for the vast majority of carbon emissions, meaning governments know who to focus on. As Grit Post reported in July of 2017, more than half of all carbon emissions between 1988 and 2016 can be traced back to just 25 fossil fuel giants around the world. 10 of those 25 top emitters are American companies, meaning the onus is largely on the United States to rein in major polluters like ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Marathon Oil. Other offenders include Chinese companies extracting and burning coal, and Russian oil conglomerates like Rosneft, Gazprom, and Lukoil.

However, the bad news for humanity is that as long as Donald Trump is President of the United States, swift action to combat climate change seems unlikely prior to 2020, given that Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords and refuses to even acknowledge the threat of climate change despite warnings from U.S. government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense.

Scott Alden is a freelance contributor covering national politics, education, and environmental issues. He is a proud Toledo University graduate, and lives in the suburbs of Detroit.