Climate change fanatics demand a new financial system

The climate change cult is not only paving the way for the destruction of healthcare and scaring our children to death, but it is also demanding a new international monetary system because there are trillions of dollars waiting to be invested in the new system.

Meanwhile, researchers who have integrity, expose the plan for what it is. So, which is the biggest scam: climate or covid?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Hospitals turning into “Climate Change Fighting Machines”: A collection of articles about corporately run political organisations called hospitals in the USA which shows the institutions are putting “carbon footprint” above patient care. For example, in 2020 the American Cancer Society fretted over the “carbon footprint of cancer care” and in 2021 a Royal College of Physicians: Study investigating whether telemedicine reduces the carbon footprint of healthcare. Beware of doctors who prioritise “sustainability” over patient welfare – who allow people to suffer in the name of “sustainability.” Read more HERE.

Stop scaring our kids to death: American schools are wildly succeeding with their climate change indoctrination program. We are raising a generation with millions of Greta Thunbergs. Scaring the bejesus out of our kids to score political points is a reprehensible practice. Our school kids are being terrorized with misinformation. This, in turn, is leading to all sorts of maladies, including a rise in teen depression, suicide, lower productivity and drug addiction. Read more HERE.

Malnutrition vaccines for an imminent global food catastrophe: Peter Hotez foresees, with absolute certainty, mass starvation is coming, and has offered malnutrition vaccines. Malnutrition vaccines! Given government double-speak, we imagine the vaccines gives you malnutrition. Published in September 2022, how the hell does Hotez know a “food catastrophe” is “imminent”? Unless, of course, it is planned, to depopulate the planet. Read more HERE.

US approves sale of lab-grown fake chicken meat: Last week, the Agriculture Department gave the go-ahead to two California-based companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, to bring their cell-cultivated meat to the nation’s restaurant tables and, eventually, supermarket shelves. Read more HERE. Also, read HERE.

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, on the “human-induced climate crisis” narrative: “It’s complete balderdash. There’s nothing to it. It is a hollow husk of an idea. And it is being perpetrated by politicians who want a scare story … We’re stuck in this situation where all this negative information and scare stories are being fed to the politicians so they can use them to make fear in the public, to control the public.” Read more HERE.

UK Column: Sensible Environmentalism, Patrick Moore, 13 June 2023 (50 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it on Rumble HERE.

Tennessee residents expose WEF’s climate action plan: Citizens from Chattanooga, Tennessee, revealed that the Chattanooga Climate Action Plan (“CCAP”) has “not been approved by voters” but is rather the brainchild of politicians who are enamoured with World Economic Forum (“WEF”) policies. The plan was initially named the “Chattanooga SMART City” plan.

Mayor Tim Kelly endorsed a “Green” Chattanooga with his 2022 “One Chattanooga” Strategic Framework, a “framework for the next three years.” He hopes to put the city on the path to “shared prosperity and common purpose.”

Kelly also announced Chattanooga would become the 1st National Park City in the US. The designation means the Federal Government will oversee and rule, with implications on “land re-allocation.” A 1st National Park City designation will almost certainly impact the zoning of properties in the City. According to the National Park City website, it is “just the beginning” of the “journey” to implement these cities worldwide. Currently, there are two such cities. The first was London, designated in 2019, and the International National Park City Foundation awarded Adelaide National Park City status in 2021. Read more HERE.

UK researcher Sandi Adams exposes the UN’s Agenda 21/2030: “If you research into the Earth Summit of 1992, which is where it all was birthed, it was this enormous summit where they got 179 countries to sign up to Agenda 21 in 1992. Long time ago.

“Prince Charles was there. Big Oil billionaires were there. Maurice Strong, he was the Secretary General of the United Nations at the time. He was an oil billionaire. He’d worked for the Rockefellers for a long time. And you had Al Gore, you had #Obama, you had Prince Charles, you had all the – George Soros – all the globalists were there.

“And this plan was hatched to get all the countries to sign up to Agenda 21 under the banner of anthropogenic global warming. And this is how they’ve rolled it out since then. And we, the human beings, were made to be the demons in all this. Which is why, at the moment, we’re really under the cosh, to be honest, because the whole thing has been engineered so that it looks as though we have created this climate crisis. And it couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s the big corporations.” Watch the full 27-minute interview HERE.

Exposing the UN’s Agenda 21/2030, 19 June 2023 (2 mins)

Paris Climate Summit demands: The Bonn Climate Summit ended on 15 June. On Thursday 22 June, another conference started in Paris. There have been calls for a new global financial system, solidarity and a “just and inclusive” transition. The cost to meet these demands is in the region of $62.3 trillion. Read more HERE.

A new international monetary system in the making: Hundreds of world leaders, bankers and climate activists are at a summit in Paris to talk about rebuilding a monetary system many say is ill-suited to a warming planet, The New York Times reported. On the eve of the conference, 13 world leaders, among them President Biden and installed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, published a public letter in some 40 newspapers, including Le Monde, saying that they were determined “to forge a new global consensus” and that the summit would stand out as a “decisive political moment.”

Trillions of dollars waiting to be invested in climate transition: The United States’ special climate envoy John Kerry assesses efforts to secure funding for climate action and the green transition in an interview with France 24 on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. “There are trillions of dollars waiting to be invested,” Kerry, a former US secretary of state, told FRANCE 24. “That’s what President Macron was addressing in this summit: how do we take those trillions of dollars and excite them to get into the market now in developing economies?”

Private “philanthropies” commit to support and scale climate efforts: Sixteen “philanthropic” actors, that are committed to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, gathered to contribute actively as a community to the Paris Summit on a New Global Financing Pact. “Totalling USD 42 billion from 2016 to 2019 (OECD, 2021), private philanthropy for development has become an important part of the development finance landscape.” The “philanthropies” committed to supporting and scaling climate and development efforts. “We will continue to strengthen our focus on achieving the key tipping points needed to accelerate the net zero transition while uplifting climate equity and justice,” they said

The private philanthropies and foundations include Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bezos Earth Fund and Aga Khan Foundation. Read more HERE by following the link to ‘Contribution of Private Philanthropies to the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact’.

Lagarde claims climate change affects inflation: At theSummit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank (“ECB”), said: “Climate change affects inflation.”

CLIMATE CHANGE-Is responsible for inflation 🤡



Yes the mad woman Christine Lagarde ECB Chief blames you for the dire state of the economy, not central bank policies destroying the west on the altar of Net Zero & war!



You will be tamed & disciplined!



pic.twitter.com/3BhrcYArQe — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) June 23, 2023

Macron calls for international taxation system in push for climate solidarity: In an interview with FRANCE 24, RFI and franceinfo, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined his vision for tackling the twin issues of climate change and global poverty, France 24 reported.

France shuts down climate activist group over violent protests: French officials accuse the environmental group of eco-terrorism. Greta Thunberg, [who had also been at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact] said she hopes more people will stand up for the right to protest and demand changes to aid the environment, Fox News reported.

The Reset Riddle – which is the biggest scam climate change or covid: Climate change is being exploited just like covid was – and terms like “social finance” and “impact investing” are being used to hide an underlying agenda to create a control system that ushers in this digital dictatorship, which, once implemented, will be impossible to escape.

Terms like “social finance” and “impact investing” are used to hide an underlying impact agenda, or impact imperialism, which is present throughout Charles’ empire and will lead to digital serfdom. Charles III may continue the imperialistic agenda of his predecessors, “fusing old-style feudalism with modern corporate control to forge a ‘sustainable’ global empire built on digital serfdom and impact vampirism.” Read more HERE or in the file attached below.

“Whatever happened to the pursuit of happiness and, for that matter, to the inalienable right of people – all of whom are created equal – to lives of their choosing and to freedom itself? Whatever happened to government by the people, of the people and for the people?