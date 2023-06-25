Secret CDC Reports confirm .6 Million American Children & Young Adults have died since the FDA approved the COVID-19 Vaccine

A shocking report secretly released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has revealed that COVID-19 vaccines, touted as the solution to the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus, may actually be killing tens to hundreds of thousands of children and young adults in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), a staggering 608,590 children and young adults have died since the FDA gave emergency use authorization for the COVID vaccines to be administered to the American public.

This represents a huge increase in excess deaths among the age group compared to 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when 43,938 excess deaths were recorded

But the U.S. is not the only country facing this issue.

According to an official report published by the UK Government’s Office for National Statistics, Covid-19 vaccinated children are a staggering 4423% or 45 times more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children, and 13,633% or 137 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than unvaccinated children.

These findings are nothing short of alarming and have raised serious concerns about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Despite these shocking statistics, both the U.S. and UK government have continued to push for more vaccinations, going as far as to extend the emergency use authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 5 years old in the UK, and as young as 6 months old in the USA.

While the vaccines were allegedly designed to protect everyone from the alleged COVID-19 disease, the data suggests that the vaccines themselves may be responsible for the alarming increase in excess deaths.

In the wake of the recent report by the UK Government’s Office for National Statistics on the alarming increase in deaths among vaccinated children, many are left wondering what could be causing this phenomenon.

Neither reports delve into specific causes of death, but there are several possible explanations that have been put forward by medical experts.

One of the most concerning potential causes is the adverse effect that the COVID-19 vaccine may have on the heart. Recent studies have shown that the Covid-19 vaccines can cause inflammation of the heart, a condition known as myocarditis, particularly in young people.

Myocarditis causes inflammation of the heart muscle, which can then cause the heart to become weakened and unable to function properly. Symptoms of myocarditis can include chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and rapid or irregular heartbeat.

In severe cases, myocarditis can lead to heart failure, cardiac arrest, or even death.

While the exact cause of myocarditis after vaccination is not yet fully understood, some experts believe it may be due to an immune response triggered by the vaccine that mistakenly attacks the heart tissue.

Another possible explanation for the increase in deaths among vaccinated children is the emergence of a strange and rare type of blood clotting disorder known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

This disorder has been observed in many people who have received the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, and it is thought to be caused by an immune response to the vaccine.

But data published by both the U.S. CDC and the UK’s MHRA confirm both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA gene therapy injections are causing the same conditions.

Some medical experts have also raised concerns about the potential long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly on the developing bodies and immune systems of children. It is possible that the vaccines could have unforeseen consequences on children’s health that have not yet been fully understood or studied.

Despite these potential risks and concerns, many Governments and pharmaceutical companies continue to push for widespread vaccination, arguing that the benefits outweigh the risks.

However, the recent findings from the UK Office for National Statistics and the CDC in the United States suggest that this simply isn’t the case, particularly for children.

In light of these findings, many experts are now calling for a re-evaluation of the risks and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination for children. The risks of serious adverse events must be weighed carefully against the potential benefits of vaccination, of which years of data now suggests there are none, particularly in light of the low risk that COVID-19 poses to children.

Despite the mounting evidence against the safety of COVID-19 vaccination, pharmaceutical companies and governments continue to push for more vaccinations, claiming that they are safe and effective.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the millions of children and young adults who have received these vaccinations, but for now, the shocking truth has been revealed.

Covid-19 vaccination is killing children and doing far more harm than good.